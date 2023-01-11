Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pennsylvania witness catches black triangle-shaped object crossing skyRoger MarshConshohocken, PA
This Famous Joint In Philadelphia Arguably Offers The Best Steak And Signature DishesMadocPhiladelphia, PA
Fast-growing food chain opening another new location in Pennsylvania this weekKristen WaltersBroomall, PA
Additional secret documents are discovered by lawyers in Biden's garage in Wilmington.Mario DonevskiWilmington, DE
Ivy League Universities face allegations of running a 'dark-money, revolving-door nightmare' with foreign entitiesEdy ZooPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Philadelphia saw multiple shootings after Kenney addressed gun violence
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The violence in Philadelphia has Mayor Jim Kenney doubling down on the city's gun violence crisis.He says it's his top priority this year.During a press conference at City Hall Wednesday, Kenney talked about how he plans to tackle the problem in his final year in office. He acknowledged gun violence has taken hold of Philadelphia.That point was emphasized by several shootings in the city later that same day, one of which resulted in the death of a teenager.Just before 5:30 p.m., police responded to a shooting at Broad Street and Erie Avenue in North Philadelphia.When officers got...
Philadelphia police search for surveillance video in 2 stabbings
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are looking for surveillance video in two separate stabbings that happened in North Philadelphia overnight.In the first incident, investigators say someone stabbed a man on Allegheny Avenue near Front Street, before 11 p.m. The victim, believed to be in their mid-20s or early 30s, is in critical condition after surgery.Another stabbing happened around 11 p.m. at 5th and Luzerne Streets.Investigators say a suspect stabbed a 31-year-old woman and had once been in a relationship with her.She's now in critical condition at Temple University Hospital with multiple stab wounds.
delawarevalleynews.com
Male Injects Himself In Street Dispute and Shoots Victim In North Philadelphia
Philadelphia police are looking for the male who came upon two people having an argument at Old York Road and Ruscomb Street,in North Philadelphia. Instead of moving on and minding his business, he pulled out a gun and shot one of the people in the face. As the victim turns to run, the coward with a gun continues to shoot at him several times.
Video: Suspect wanted for shooting man in the face in Philadelphia's Logan section
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The search is on for the gunman who shot a 25-year-old man in the face in Philadelphia's Logan section.Editors note: Warning, the video above is disturbing. Police say surveillance video shows the suspect in the white hooded sweatshirt running from the scene at the intersection of Old York Road and Ruscomb Street last April.The suspect continued to fire several more shots at the victim as he attempted to run away. The victim survived.Anyone with information is asked to call the police.
Car crashes into police building in Southwest Philadelphia after apparent road rage dispute
After a road rage dispute, police said a driver crashed into the 12th District police building in Southwest Philadelphia, fled in reverse, then flipped over a couple of blocks away. The driver is in police custody.
fox29.com
Police: 16-year-old gunned down on Philadelphia sidewalk
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities believe teenage shooters gunned down a 16-year-old boy on a street in the city's Tioga section on Wednesday evening. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 1400 block of West Erie Avenue around 5:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Chief Inspector Scott Small...
Cobbs Creek triple shooting leaves 2 men critically wounded
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A shooting in Philadelphia's Cobbs Creek neighborhood sent a teenager and two men to the hospital. The Philadelphia Police Department said the incident happened shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday at 60th and Catherine Streets.According to police, a 56-year-old man was shot twice in his chest and was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.A 21-year-old man was critically wounded after he was shot once in the chest, police said.A 17-year-old boy suffered a graze wound to his right ear, police said. He's in stable condition at the hospital.No arrests have been made.
A case of mistaken identity lands a Philadelphia woman in jail for a crime she didn’t commit
A woman who has never been to Texas was jailed for six days in Philadelphia on an arrest warrant from the Lone Star State based on an incorrect identification of her through her social media page. Julie Hudson’s ordeal began when she was denied a job because her potential employer...
Philadelphia police release surveillance video of construction site theft
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police hope someone recognizes two people who stole $60,000 worth of equipment and materials from a construction site near the Falls Bridge on New Year's Eve.Police say it happened at around 10 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2022.A white Toyota sedan was seen on surveillance video dropping off a man at a gas station across the street from the site.Surveillance video shows a man knocking over a gate to the site.Then he leaves.An hour later, a white Chevrolet extended van pulls into the same gas station.Police say the man went into the gas station before he and the driver went into the construction site.A short time later, cameras at the site were disconnected.
Murder charges stand in fatal West Philly rec center shooting
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The teenager arrested in the murder of Mill Creek Rec Center employee Tiffany Fletcher last September was in court Wednesday.Fifteen-year-old Makie Jones, who is being charged as an adult, was held for trial on murder charges, according to court records.He will be formally arraigned on Feb. 1.Jones is accused of engaging in a shootout near the rec center on Sept. 2.Fletcher was struck by a stray bullet and died from her injuries.
NBC Philadelphia
Philly Woman Wrongfully Charged With Texas Crime Due to Mistaken Identity
A Philadelphia woman spent nearly a week in jail after being wrongfully arrested for a Texas crime due to a case of mistaken identity. "When you know that you didn't do anything wrong, it makes you feel crazy," Julie Hudson told NBC10 after leaving custody. The ordeal began with a...
Brick Brandishing Philly Man Beats 67-Year-Old Victim On AC Boardwalk: Police
A 43-year-old Philadelphia man was still holding the t-shirt he used to wrap around a brick and beat a 67-year-old woman with when Atlantic City police arrived at the scene, they said. A passerby intervened as Samuel Cooper struck the victim on the 2700 block of the boardwalk around 4:10...
phillypolice.com
Wanted: Suspect for Shooting Incident in the 35th District [VIDEO]
The Philadelphia Police Department and the Shooting Investigation Group is asking for the public’s assistance for information in reference to this shooting. On April 4, 13, 2022, the victim, a 25-year-old, was engaged in a verbal argument with another male on the corner of Old York Rd. and Ruscomb St. During the argument the male abruptly shot the victim in the face with a semi-automatic handgun, then continued to fire several more shots as the victim attempted to run away. The victim was treated at Einstein Hospital after suffering gunshot wounds to his face and thigh. The offender fled the area on foot. Video footage of the offender was captured from a local business on the 4900 block of North Broad St.
Reading Man Charged With Broad Daylight Shooting
The gunman who opened fire on a Reading street in broad daylight has been arrested, according to authorities. Police say Angel Ramon Burgos-Ortiz, 44, was taken into custody Tuesday, Jan. 10 on charges of aggravated assault and related counts, city police said in a release. Investigators have accused Burgos-Ortiz of a non-fatal shooting on the 900 block of Penn Street at about 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 2.
Woman brutally beaten with brick on Atlantic City Boardwalk, police say
A Philadelphia man is behind bars after he allegedly beat a woman brick with Friday evening as she walked along the Boardwalk. It doesn’t appear Samuel Cooper knew the woman, who Atlantic City police found bleeding from the head when they arrived in the 2700 block of the famous wooden walkway.
Pair Arrested With Loaded Handguns In Atlantic City
Two men were arrested with loaded handguns during a surveillance operation in Atlantic City. At about 4:25 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10, detectives arrested Carlos Garcia-Perez and John Stevens, in a convenience store in the 1500 block of Atlantic Avenue, police said. The investigation revealed both individuals were in possession of handguns concealed in their waistbands and were taken into custody without incident.
Police investigate after gunshot fired inside William Penn High School restroom
This story originally appeared on 6abc. Delaware State Police have released new details concerning a gunshot being fired inside a high school on Tuesday morning. It occurred around 11:40 a.m. at William Penn High School on the 700 block of East Basin Road in New Castle. According to police, a...
WDEL 1150AM
Man shot near 29th & N. Tatnall Streets in Wilmington
Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting in the 2,900-block of North Tatnall Street that sent a 22-year-old man to a hospital. Police said the victim was reported to be in stable condition. The shooting was reported at about 2:47 p.m. Thursday. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to...
Philadelphia Man Assaults Woman With Brick In Atlantic City
A Philadelphia man has been been arrested and charged with aggravated assault, after attacking a woman on the Atlantic City Boardwalk on January 6, 2023. The aggravated assault took place at 4:08 PM on January 6, 2023 on the 2700 block of the boardwalk in Atlantic City, New Jersey. We’ve...
fox29.com
Four suspects in Roxborough High School shooting appear in court on murder charges
PHILADELPHIA - Four suspects charged in the deadly shooting near Roxborough High School appeared in court on Tuesday as prosecutors poured over evidence that lead to their arrests. Troy Fletcher, 15, Yaaseen Bivins, 21, Zyhied Jones, 17 and 16-year-old Saleem Miller each face murder charges in the Sept. 27 shooting...
WHYY
Philadelphia, PA
20K+
Followers
18K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
WHYY connects you to your community and the world by delivering reliable information and worthwhile entertainment.https://whyy.org/
Comments / 0