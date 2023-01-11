ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

CBS Philly

Philadelphia saw multiple shootings after Kenney addressed gun violence

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The violence in Philadelphia has Mayor Jim Kenney doubling down on the city's gun violence crisis.He says it's his top priority this year.During a press conference at City Hall Wednesday, Kenney talked about how he plans to tackle the problem in his final year in office. He acknowledged gun violence has taken hold of Philadelphia.That point was emphasized by several shootings in the city later that same day, one of which resulted in the death of a teenager.Just before 5:30 p.m., police responded to a shooting at Broad Street and Erie Avenue in North Philadelphia.When officers got...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia police search for surveillance video in 2 stabbings

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are looking for surveillance video in two separate stabbings that happened in North Philadelphia overnight.In the first incident, investigators say someone stabbed a man on Allegheny Avenue near Front Street, before 11 p.m. The victim, believed to be in their mid-20s or early 30s, is in critical condition after surgery.Another stabbing happened around 11 p.m. at 5th and Luzerne Streets.Investigators say a suspect stabbed a 31-year-old woman and had once been in a relationship with her.She's now in critical condition at Temple University Hospital with multiple stab wounds.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
delawarevalleynews.com

Male Injects Himself In Street Dispute and Shoots Victim In North Philadelphia

Philadelphia police are looking for the male who came upon two people having an argument at Old York Road and Ruscomb Street,in North Philadelphia. Instead of moving on and minding his business, he pulled out a gun and shot one of the people in the face. As the victim turns to run, the coward with a gun continues to shoot at him several times.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Video: Suspect wanted for shooting man in the face in Philadelphia's Logan section

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The search is on for the gunman who shot a 25-year-old man in the face in Philadelphia's Logan section.Editors note: Warning, the video above is disturbing. Police say surveillance video shows the suspect in the white hooded sweatshirt running from the scene at the intersection of Old York Road and Ruscomb Street last April.The suspect continued to fire several more shots at the victim as he attempted to run away. The victim survived.Anyone with information is asked to call the police.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Police: 16-year-old gunned down on Philadelphia sidewalk

PHILADELPHIA - Authorities believe teenage shooters gunned down a 16-year-old boy on a street in the city's Tioga section on Wednesday evening. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 1400 block of West Erie Avenue around 5:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Chief Inspector Scott Small...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Cobbs Creek triple shooting leaves 2 men critically wounded

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A shooting in Philadelphia's Cobbs Creek neighborhood sent a teenager and two men to the hospital. The Philadelphia Police Department said the incident happened shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday at 60th and Catherine Streets.According to police, a 56-year-old man was shot twice in his chest and was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.A 21-year-old man was critically wounded after he was shot once in the chest, police said.A 17-year-old boy suffered a graze wound to his right ear, police said. He's in stable condition at the hospital.No arrests have been made.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia police release surveillance video of construction site theft

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police hope someone recognizes two people who stole $60,000 worth of equipment and materials from a construction site near the Falls Bridge on New Year's Eve.Police say it happened at around 10 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2022.A white Toyota sedan was seen on surveillance video dropping off a man at a gas station across the street from the site.Surveillance video shows a man knocking over a gate to the site.Then he leaves.An hour later, a white Chevrolet extended van pulls into the same gas station.Police say the man went into the gas station before he and the driver went into the construction site.A short time later, cameras at the site were disconnected. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Murder charges stand in fatal West Philly rec center shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The teenager arrested in the murder of Mill Creek Rec Center employee Tiffany Fletcher last September was in court Wednesday.Fifteen-year-old Makie Jones, who is being charged as an adult, was held for trial on murder charges, according to court records.He will be formally arraigned on Feb. 1.Jones is accused of engaging in a shootout near the rec center on Sept. 2.Fletcher was struck by a stray bullet and died from her injuries.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillypolice.com

Wanted: Suspect for Shooting Incident in the 35th District [VIDEO]

The Philadelphia Police Department and the Shooting Investigation Group is asking for the public’s assistance for information in reference to this shooting. On April 4, 13, 2022, the victim, a 25-year-old, was engaged in a verbal argument with another male on the corner of Old York Rd. and Ruscomb St. During the argument the male abruptly shot the victim in the face with a semi-automatic handgun, then continued to fire several more shots as the victim attempted to run away. The victim was treated at Einstein Hospital after suffering gunshot wounds to his face and thigh. The offender fled the area on foot. Video footage of the offender was captured from a local business on the 4900 block of North Broad St.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Reading Man Charged With Broad Daylight Shooting

The gunman who opened fire on a Reading street in broad daylight has been arrested, according to authorities. Police say Angel Ramon Burgos-Ortiz, 44, was taken into custody Tuesday, Jan. 10 on charges of aggravated assault and related counts, city police said in a release. Investigators have accused Burgos-Ortiz of a non-fatal shooting on the 900 block of Penn Street at about 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 2.
READING, PA
Daily Voice

Pair Arrested With Loaded Handguns In Atlantic City

Two men were arrested with loaded handguns during a surveillance operation in Atlantic City. At about 4:25 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10, detectives arrested Carlos Garcia-Perez and John Stevens, in a convenience store in the 1500 block of Atlantic Avenue, police said. The investigation revealed both individuals were in possession of handguns concealed in their waistbands and were taken into custody without incident.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
WDEL 1150AM

Man shot near 29th & N. Tatnall Streets in Wilmington

Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting in the 2,900-block of North Tatnall Street that sent a 22-year-old man to a hospital. Police said the victim was reported to be in stable condition. The shooting was reported at about 2:47 p.m. Thursday. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to...
WILMINGTON, DE
WHYY

WHYY

