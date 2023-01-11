Read full article on original website
Rock Island County Sheriff joins others in opposing new Illinois gun law
Some Illinois sheriffs are pushing back against a bill that bans certain semi-automatic firearms, saying it's unconstitutional. The Protect Illinois Communities Act, House Bill 5471, was signed into law Tuesday, Jan. 10, by Gov. JB Pritzker. The bill bans the sale, distribution, and manufacture of certain high-powered semi-automatic rifles, ammunition and large-capacity magazines.
Some Illinois sheriffs won’t enforce Pritzker’s gun ban, registry
(The Center Square) – A growing number of county officials say they won’t enforce the gun ban and registry Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker enacted this week. It is now illegal to buy or sell more than 170 semi-automatic firearms. Those who owned such guns before the ban went into effect Tuesday when the governor signed the measure must register them with Illinois State Police by Jan. 1, 2024. There’s also a ban on long gun magazines of more than 10 and handgun magazines of more than 15.
Shapiro to nominate ex-legislator Mike Carroll as new state transportation secretary
Local officials piled praise Thursday on former state Rep. Mike Carroll after Governor-elect Josh Shapiro announced him as his choice as the next secretary of transportation. They called Carroll smart, savvy, knowledgeable, engaged and eminently qualified to run the Department of Transportation. “I think of Mike as one of the...
Alabama's Ivey approves $40M in highway projects
(The Center Square) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announced Thursday $40 million in road and bridge construction projects for cities and counties. The 33 projects are funded by the Alabama Transportation Rehabilitation and Improvement Program-II, a program created by the Rebuild Alabama Act. "I am proud to announce the...
Alaska lawmakers proposed resolutions that would cap the state budget
(The Center Square) - Two Alaska senators are proposing a cap on Alaska's budget appropriations. The state of Alaska has no income tax. No sales taxes are levied on purchases, even though some municipalities have sales taxes, according to the Department of Commerce. For more than 40 years, the state...
Report: 49 more children die in Illinois DCFS care last year than year before
(The Center Square) – A new report by an inspector general for the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services shows 171 children died while in contact with the department last year, 40% more than the year before. Lawmakers are now demanding action. The 248-page report released by the...
Most commonly seen birds in Arkansas
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen in Arkansas from Project FeederWatch. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Bill would penalize Idaho cities, governments that don't fully enforce abortion laws
BOISE—Rep. Bruce Skaug on Wednesday morning introduced legislation that would withhold sales and use tax revenues from local governments that say they will not investigate or enforce state abortion proclamations. It would amend the No Public Funds for Abortion Act, passed in 2021, and clarify that the bill was...
Dunleavy says carbon management could bring millions to Alaska
(The Center Square) - Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy said Thursday his plan to capitalize on the carbon markets could bring millions into the state. Revenue from carbon management could bring in additional revenue to complement the state's revenues from the Permanent fund and oil production, Dunleavy said. "Then, by working...
Nearby expressway shootings down by nearly half last year, state police say
Illinois State Police are crediting increased law-enforcement efforts and technology for a 47% drop in Chicago-area expressway shootings during 2022 as compared to the previous year. "The number of nonfatal-injury expressway shootings in the Chicago area was cut in half and the number of expressway homicides decreased by 88% compared...
New Louisiana dollar coin honors the Higgins Boat of World War II
Shreveport, LA -- The state of Louisiana is being honored in 2023 with a new dollar coin. The beautiful dollar coin honors the Higgins Boat, a landing ship that proved critical in World War Two, especially at D-Day which saw thousands of American troops land on the beaches at Normandy, France. The Higgins Boats were manufactured in New Orleans.
4 St. Clair County stations to get first MetroLink fare collection gates
ST. LOUIS — Four MetroLink stations in St. Clair County will get the system's first fare collection gates and related fencing next year under a plan outlined Thursday to "show progress" in increasing safety on the trains. Kevin Scott, general manager of security for the Bi-State Development Agency, told...
Nebraska's COVID cases remain low, but variant driving increases elsewhere has arrived
While the number of COVID-19 cases in Nebraska remains low, health officials have detected the state's first cases of a coronavirus subvariant that is driving an increase in cases and hospitalizations in many Eastern states. In Nebraska, COVID case numbers dropped last week. The state recorded 1,420 new cases last...
Wilkes-Barre residents question delays in hotel, bridge projects
WILKES-BARRE — After city council approved all agenda items at Thursday’s meeting, members of the public weighed in on delayed bridge and development projects, among other things. Council unanimously authorized Mayor George Brown’s administration to award a $79,000 contract to Brdaric Excavating to demolish three structurally deficient double-block...
Another round of severe storms possible Thursday
As cleanup from last week’s storms continue, another day of stormy weather could be possible Thursday. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), a dynamic system is expected to move through the Mississippi/Alabama region early Thursday morning. This system could bring gusty winds outside of thunderstorm activity, including sustained winds up to 25 mph.
