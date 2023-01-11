ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Wildcats Today

COLUMN: Cut the Coachspeak — Kentucky is Atrocious

Add Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes to the list of skippers that aren't taking the visual downfall of Kentucky basketball without a few grains of salt.  After Barnes' Volunteers scuffled their way to a 77-68 victory over Vanderbilt at home on Tuesday night, the eighth-year coach down in Rocky ...
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Kentucky held off Georgia for prized recruit Anthony Brown

The Kentucky Wildcats are trying to add the finishing pieces to their 2023 recruiting class before National Signing Day in February. One player already signed for the Cats next season is three-star wide receiver Anthony Brown. Brown committed to Kentucky early in the process after seeing what Kentucky did on...
LEXINGTON, KY
saturdaydownsouth.com

Season on the brink, is it time to pull the plug on John Calipari?

LEXINGTON, Ky. — After Kentucky’s 71-68 loss to South Carolina, the only happy noise in Rupp Arena was the Gamecocks team whooping triumphantly into the locker room after a wire-to-wire win over the Wildcats. Certainly there was plenty of other noise on this night, but it was a very different kind. The grumbling kind. The “things have got to change” kind. The firing kind.
LEXINGTON, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Can Calipari get Cats back on track? Former college coach isn’t so sure

LEXINGTON, Ky. (KT) — Kentucky coach John Calipari has been known as a stellar recruiter and a coach of Hall of Fame caliber. However, a first-round loss to Saint Peter’s in the NCAA Tournament and three losses in the first four Southeastern Conference games haven’t given Big Blue Nation much optimism.
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Thursday Headlines: Has Calipari lost the players?

Has John Calipari lost the Kentucky Basketball players?. It’s not an unreasonable question. This team has looked slightly off most of the year, but over the last few weeks, they have looked very off and things are not going well in Lexington. And according to one anonymous coach that’s...
LEXINGTON, KY
wdrb.com

BOZICH | 5 alarming numbers about Kentucky's NCAA Tournament outlook

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — In most markets the howling about making the NCAA men's basketball tournament begins in March. This isn't most college basketball markets. Never has been. Never will be. The howling about the NCAA Tournament outlook for John Calipari's sagging University of Kentucky team whipped into overdrive Tuesday night.
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Twitter reactions as Kentucky falls to South Carolina

The Kentucky Wildcats returned home tonight as they welcomed South Carolina to Lexington. Unfortunately for the Cats it ended up being one of the worst games this season, as they fall to the Gamecocks, 71-68. The first half started off about as bad as you could have hoped. Kentucky got...
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Tuesday Headlines: South Carolina Gameday Edition

After a rough performance against Alabama on Saturday, the Kentucky Wildcats are returning to Rupp Arena on Tuesday night as they welcome the South Carolina Gamecocks to town. Currently sitting at 10-5 (1-2) on the season, the Cats will be looking to get back on track with another big game scheduled for Saturday as they head to Knoxville to take on the Tennessee Volunteers.
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Rob Dillingham ineligible for McDonald’s All-American Game

It looks like Kentucky Wildcats signee Rob Dillingham will not be playing in the McDonald’s All-American Game. The annual event, which spotlights the top incoming college basketball players in the nation, did not select Dillingham for the game. The reasoning: he apparently isn’t eligible. The selection committee declared...
LEXINGTON, KY
thecomeback.com

Kentucky basketball fan nearly detained for absurd reason

Rupp Arena security nearly detained a Kentucky basketball fan for what’s surely an absurd reason. The Wildcats sputtered and fell 71-68 to the woeful South Carolina Gamecocks Tuesday night, in the latest embarrassing loss for Kentucky and John Calipari this season. They have taken their lumps this year and have yet to score a quality win over a high-major program. They’ve lost to many though and have a date with No. 5 Tennessee this weekend, so it isn’t getting any easier.
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Liam Coen contract details show he’d have been a top-10 paid assistant last season

The worst kept secret around the Kentucky Wildcats football program was announced on Tuesday, as Liam Coen is returning to Lexington. Retaking his previous position as offensive coordinator/QBs coach, the program and the university are showing a real commitment to Coen, as they look to further the success Mark Stoops has seen in his time in Lexington.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Kentucky couple headed back to retirement after lottery win

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky couple hit it big in the lottery. “I always dreamed of doing this,” a Frankfort man said after he and his wife won $225,000 on a Kentucky Lottery Cash Ball 225 ticket. Kentucky Lottery officials say the couple, who wish to remain anonymous,...
FRANKFORT, KY
modernfarmer.com

Meet the Farmer Helping Black Kentuckians Return to Their Agricultural Roots

“Produce with a purpose” is how Ashley Smith describes her vision for Black Soil, the agribusiness she co-founded that links individuals and families with Black growers and producers across Kentucky. Smith says it evokes a sense of nostalgia and pride of place. “These moments actively bring to life our mission of taking them back to their heritage and legacy in agriculture,” says Smith.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Did you feel it? Earthquake detected in central Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Did you feel it?. According to the U.S. Geological Survey reports, a 2.6 magnitude earthquake was detected Thursday morning in central Kentucky. The USGS says it happened around 3:05 a.m., with the epicenter just east of Burgin. We’re told it was felt in Danville, Nicholasville, Lexington and Frankfort, which is about 30 miles away from the epicenter.
LEXINGTON, KY
WLKY.com

Meet the 5 Kentucky Derby Festival Princesses for 2023

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One by one, five Kentucky women received their tiara and sash on Monday during a ceremony in the Dillard's at Mall St. Matthews. They were introduced as the 2023 Kentucky Derby Festival Princesses. The five are Hayley Benson, of Louisville, Lauren Carter, of Lexington, Mallory Hudson,...
LOUISVILLE, KY

