Dunwoody, GA

atlantanewsfirst.com

Clayton County police discover ‘driver shot’ after crash

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Clayton County authorities are investigating after a crash led to a fatal shooting on Saturday afternoon. Authorities responded to the area of I-75 at Old Dixie Road after reports of a crash around 5:02 p.m. Upon arrival, officers “discovered the driver had been shot.”
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Rockdale County Sheriff searching for girl believed to be kidnapped by armed man

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police officials in Rockdale County are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a girl reported as kidnapped on Saturday. According to officials, a man identified as Aric Nigel Flemister allegedly kidnapped a girl named Aviana Nadia Edwards. Officials say Flemister was driving...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

WANTED | Police search for 19-year-old shooting suspect

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Gwinnett are searching for a 19-year-old who they believe is responsible for a deadly shooting inside a home in Lilburn. Gwinnett Police Department provided a photo of the suspect. The department said Miguel Rodriguez is known to drive a Jeep Wrangler with Georgia tag XEG482. Police in Gwinnett said Rodriguez has active warrants for felony murder and aggravated assault.
LILBURN, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Fatal shooting under investigation in northeast Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police in Atlanta are investigating after a man was shot and killed late Saturday evening. According to Atlanta police officials, officers responded to the 8200 block of Brookwood Valley Circle in northeast Atlanta around 11:32 p.m. after reports of shots fired. Police found a...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

22-year-old man shot in Fulton County, investigation underway

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 22-year-old man is in the hospital after being shot in Fulton County on Friday evening. According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded to 3030 Continental Colony Parkway in Fulton County after receiving a person shot call. Upon arrival, officers found a 22-year-old...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

14-year-old, adult arrested after pistol-whipping, robbing victim, Clayton County police say

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga — A 14-year-old and a 21-year-old were arrested after pistol-whipping and robbing someone on January 7, according to Clayton County Police. Just after 3 p.m., Clayton County Police officers responded to the 6700 block of Tara Blvd in Jonesboro in reference to an armed robbery. Police say that 21-year-old Chase Phillips and the 14-year-old were smoking marijuana with the victim when they pistol-whipped him in the back of his head and stole his cell phone.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Gunfire shatters car window, injuring man selling sneakers in Atlanta

ATLANTA - Atlanta police said a man selling sneakers was injured when glass flew into his face after bullets shattered his car window. The Atlanta Police Department said officers responded at around 11:43 p.m. to a report of an aggravated assault on Centennial Olympic Park Drive. Police found a man...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Atlanta police locate Fulton County missing woman

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Police Department confirmed to Atlanta News first that 24-year-old Alexis R. Young has been located in good health. Original story: Police in Atlanta are searching for a 24-year-old woman who went missing on Jan. 10. Officials say Alexis R. Young was last...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

DeKalb County police offer free gun locks after rise in stolen guns

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The DeKalb County Police Department is offering free gun locks at four precincts. The number of guns stolen from cars rose to 880 in 2022, a 10 percent increase from 2021. DeKalb County Police Chief Mirtha V. Ramos warned that a car is not a safe place to store guns in a video posted to Twitter.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man found dead in a field, South Fulton police searching for leads

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - Police in South Fulton are searching for the person responsible for the deadly shooting of a 41-year-old man last month. Police said officers found 41-year-old David Gadson dead with multiple gunshot wounds on Dec. 3. Police said his body was discovered in a field near Rock Hill Road.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Fight between roommates ends in deadly shooting in DeKalb County

DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person is dead after a fight between roommates overnight in DeKalb County. It happened around 1:30 a.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Meadowlark Drive in Decatur. The male victim was taken to the hospital where he later died. He is believed to...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Rollover crash in Duluth under investigation

DULUTH, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A rollover crash is under investigation in Duluth on Saturday morning. Authorities responded to the area of Abbotts Bridge Road near Abbotts Pointe Drive around 11:30 a.m. after reports of a crash. One driver was cited in connection to the crash. It is unclear...
DULUTH, GA

