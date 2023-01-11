Read full article on original website
Shooting inside Peachtree Street apartments leaves 1 dead near Buckhead, police say
ATLANTA — A man in his 20s was shot multiple times inside an apartment in the Colonial Homes neighborhood on Peachtree Street Saturday night, Atlanta Police said. Officers were called to the Atlantic at Brookwood apartments around 11:30 p.m. where they found the man deceased. Police told 11Alive that...
Shooting at Buckhead apartment complex leaves man dead
A fight led to a shooting that left a man dead in a Buckhead apartment complex Saturday night, according to police.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Clayton County police discover ‘driver shot’ after crash
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Clayton County authorities are investigating after a crash led to a fatal shooting on Saturday afternoon. Authorities responded to the area of I-75 at Old Dixie Road after reports of a crash around 5:02 p.m. Upon arrival, officers “discovered the driver had been shot.”
atlantanewsfirst.com
Rockdale County Sheriff searching for girl believed to be kidnapped by armed man
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police officials in Rockdale County are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a girl reported as kidnapped on Saturday. According to officials, a man identified as Aric Nigel Flemister allegedly kidnapped a girl named Aviana Nadia Edwards. Officials say Flemister was driving...
WANTED | Police search for 19-year-old shooting suspect
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Gwinnett are searching for a 19-year-old who they believe is responsible for a deadly shooting inside a home in Lilburn. Gwinnett Police Department provided a photo of the suspect. The department said Miguel Rodriguez is known to drive a Jeep Wrangler with Georgia tag XEG482. Police in Gwinnett said Rodriguez has active warrants for felony murder and aggravated assault.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Fatal shooting under investigation in northeast Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police in Atlanta are investigating after a man was shot and killed late Saturday evening. According to Atlanta police officials, officers responded to the 8200 block of Brookwood Valley Circle in northeast Atlanta around 11:32 p.m. after reports of shots fired. Police found a...
atlantanewsfirst.com
22-year-old man shot in Fulton County, investigation underway
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 22-year-old man is in the hospital after being shot in Fulton County on Friday evening. According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded to 3030 Continental Colony Parkway in Fulton County after receiving a person shot call. Upon arrival, officers found a 22-year-old...
14-year-old, adult arrested after pistol-whipping, robbing victim, Clayton County police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga — A 14-year-old and a 21-year-old were arrested after pistol-whipping and robbing someone on January 7, according to Clayton County Police. Just after 3 p.m., Clayton County Police officers responded to the 6700 block of Tara Blvd in Jonesboro in reference to an armed robbery. Police say that 21-year-old Chase Phillips and the 14-year-old were smoking marijuana with the victim when they pistol-whipped him in the back of his head and stole his cell phone.
fox5atlanta.com
Gunfire shatters car window, injuring man selling sneakers in Atlanta
ATLANTA - Atlanta police said a man selling sneakers was injured when glass flew into his face after bullets shattered his car window. The Atlanta Police Department said officers responded at around 11:43 p.m. to a report of an aggravated assault on Centennial Olympic Park Drive. Police found a man...
Monroe Local News
LPD Reports: Covington man arrested after causing commotion at LHS basketball game; More than $600 shoplifted by skip-scanning
The City of Loganville Police Department reported the following incidents for December 2022. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. A 21-year-old Clarkston man was picked up from Gwinnett County Jail on an outstanding failure to appear bench warrant and transported to Walton County Jail. Dec....
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta police locate Fulton County missing woman
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Police Department confirmed to Atlanta News first that 24-year-old Alexis R. Young has been located in good health. Original story: Police in Atlanta are searching for a 24-year-old woman who went missing on Jan. 10. Officials say Alexis R. Young was last...
atlantanewsfirst.com
DeKalb County police offer free gun locks after rise in stolen guns
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The DeKalb County Police Department is offering free gun locks at four precincts. The number of guns stolen from cars rose to 880 in 2022, a 10 percent increase from 2021. DeKalb County Police Chief Mirtha V. Ramos warned that a car is not a safe place to store guns in a video posted to Twitter.
Man's face cut by debris after being shot at, Atlanta Police say
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating a shooting that injured one person Thursday night. Just before midnight, officers were called to Centennial Olympic Park Drive where they found a man injured. The man told police he was shot at. The man wasn't hit, but his vehicle was struck by...
Forsyth County Blotter: Several traffic stops lead to drug arrests
(Forsyth County, GA) Here’s a look at recently released arrest reports from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office:. Methamphetamine arrest and drug-related objects arrest. On December 28, 2022, a deputy responded to a suspicious vehicle at the Dollar General at 4450 Dawsonville Hwy.
fox5atlanta.com
Man found dead in a field, South Fulton police searching for leads
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - Police in South Fulton are searching for the person responsible for the deadly shooting of a 41-year-old man last month. Police said officers found 41-year-old David Gadson dead with multiple gunshot wounds on Dec. 3. Police said his body was discovered in a field near Rock Hill Road.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Fight between roommates ends in deadly shooting in DeKalb County
DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person is dead after a fight between roommates overnight in DeKalb County. It happened around 1:30 a.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Meadowlark Drive in Decatur. The male victim was taken to the hospital where he later died. He is believed to...
Suspect caught on camera entering parked cars at Atlanta Planet Fitness
ATLANTA — Atlanta police asked the public to help identify a suspect accused of entering parked cars at Planet Fitness. Authorities said on Dec. 7, the suspect was seen on surveillance video damaging and entering cars parked at the Planet Fitness on Oak Street Southwest. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
74-year-old and 37-year-old arrested after meth and fentanyl found during traffic stop, deputies say
JACKSON COUNTY, Ga — A 74-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman pulled over during a traffic stop and were arrested after police found them in possession of a large amount of fentanyl and methamphetamine, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. On January 8, deputies arrested Gerald Standridge...
Dozen people, 5 gang members arrested after drug bust in Floyd County
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — A drug bust in Floyd County has led to a dozen people facing charges, five of whom are known to be involved in gangs. Deputies say they conducted a drug bust at the home of one of the suspects, Ty’Jahun Cammack, earlier this week where they found a large amount of drugs.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Rollover crash in Duluth under investigation
DULUTH, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A rollover crash is under investigation in Duluth on Saturday morning. Authorities responded to the area of Abbotts Bridge Road near Abbotts Pointe Drive around 11:30 a.m. after reports of a crash. One driver was cited in connection to the crash. It is unclear...
