CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga — A 14-year-old and a 21-year-old were arrested after pistol-whipping and robbing someone on January 7, according to Clayton County Police. Just after 3 p.m., Clayton County Police officers responded to the 6700 block of Tara Blvd in Jonesboro in reference to an armed robbery. Police say that 21-year-old Chase Phillips and the 14-year-old were smoking marijuana with the victim when they pistol-whipped him in the back of his head and stole his cell phone.

CLAYTON COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO