Three East Idaho teams hold top spot in first Girls Basketball Media Polls
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Thunder Ridge, Shelley and Rockland each lead in their respective polls, the first girls basketball media rankings of the season. The Titans are a perfect 14-0 entering Tuesday's games at the top of 5A. Plus, Shelley leads 4A with a 13-1 record and 10 of 12 first-place votes. In 1AD2, Rockland is 13-3 and in front while trying to defend its state title.
Castleford edges Carey in conference matchup; prep basketball scores
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Castleford boys basketball moved to 2-0 in Snake River Conference play with a win over Carey Tuesday.
Montana State vs. Idaho State: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time
Current Records: Idaho State 6-10; Montana State 10-7 The Montana State Bobcats are 9-2 against the Idaho State Bengals since February of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Thursday. The Bobcats and Idaho State will face off in a Big Sky battle at 9 p.m. ET at Max Worthington Arena. Montana State won both of their matches against Idaho State last season (60-40 and 72-53) and is aiming for the same result this time around.
Brown leads Montana State against Idaho State after 22-point outing
Idaho State Bengals (6-10, 3-0 Big Sky) at Montana State Bobcats (10-7, 3-1 Big Sky) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Montana State -11; over/under is 133. BOTTOM LINE: Montana State plays the Idaho State Bengals after Darius Brown II scored 22 points in Montana State's 69-54 win against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks.
