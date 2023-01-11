Current Records: Idaho State 6-10; Montana State 10-7 The Montana State Bobcats are 9-2 against the Idaho State Bengals since February of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Thursday. The Bobcats and Idaho State will face off in a Big Sky battle at 9 p.m. ET at Max Worthington Arena. Montana State won both of their matches against Idaho State last season (60-40 and 72-53) and is aiming for the same result this time around.

POCATELLO, ID ・ 19 HOURS AGO