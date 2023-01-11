Whites Creek Trail workday set Saturday

Tennessee Citizens for Wilderness Planning, an Oak Ridge-based conservation organization, will sponsor a day of trail maintenance at Whites Creek Small Wild Area in Rhea County on Saturday.

Starting at 10 a.m. from the boat launch area, the group will go over the loop trail. There will be nice views since most leaves are gone; potential bird sightings include loons, ospreys, and great blue herons.

The workday will likely last three or four hours at the site; volunteers may come and go as they wish, according to the news release from TCWP. If the weather is uncooperative – excessive rain, snow, or ice – the event will be rescheduled for the following Saturday.

Participants should wear sturdy shoes or boots and bring work gloves, loppers, and small bow saws or folding saws. Some hand tools will be available at the event. Bring clothing appropriate for weather conditions, water, snacks, and/or a lunch.

Participants can meet for carpooling or caravanning at the Gold’s Gym/Books-A-Million parking lot in Oak Ridge (at the end close to South Illinois Avenue, near Salsarita’s restaurant). They’ll leave Oak Ridge at 9 a.m., or volunteers can join the crew at the trailhead at 10 a.m.

The group works on the trail regularly, along with other public lands in the area. The trail loops onto land that TCWP purchased from Bowater several years ago, thanks to fans of the trail.

For additional information, contact Jimmy Groton at (865) 805-9908 or at groton87@comcast.net.