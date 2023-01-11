ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rhea County, TN

Whites Creek Trail workday set Saturday

By The Oak Ridger
The Oak Ridger
The Oak Ridger
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iwgPQ_0kAN73vi00

Tennessee Citizens for Wilderness Planning, an Oak Ridge-based conservation organization, will sponsor a day of trail maintenance at Whites Creek Small Wild Area in Rhea County on Saturday.

Starting at 10 a.m. from the boat launch area, the group will go over the loop trail. There will be nice views since most leaves are gone; potential bird sightings include loons, ospreys, and great blue herons.

The workday will likely last three or four hours at the site; volunteers may come and go as they wish, according to the news release from TCWP. If the weather is uncooperative – excessive rain, snow, or ice – the event will be rescheduled for the following Saturday.

Participants should wear sturdy shoes or boots and bring work gloves, loppers, and small bow saws or folding saws. Some hand tools will be available at the event. Bring clothing appropriate for weather conditions, water, snacks, and/or a lunch.

Participants can meet for carpooling or caravanning at the Gold’s Gym/Books-A-Million parking lot in Oak Ridge (at the end close to South Illinois Avenue, near Salsarita’s restaurant). They’ll leave Oak Ridge at 9 a.m., or volunteers can join the crew at the trailhead at 10 a.m.

The group works on the trail regularly, along with other public lands in the area. The trail loops onto land that TCWP purchased from Bowater several years ago, thanks to fans of the trail.

For additional information, contact Jimmy Groton at (865) 805-9908 or at groton87@comcast.net.

Comments / 0

Related
KAT Adventures

The Tennessee Swimming Hole that Dreams are Made of

Many of you know about Fall Creek Falls in Spencer, Tennessee along with its expansive, beautiful acreage. Among the acreage are waterfalls, hiking trails, camping, a lake and a hidden local swimming hole just down the road from the main entrance to the park. While there are no trails that connect this swimming hole to the park, there is a road (Owl Hole Road) that is best suited for Jeeps/Trucks that will lead you back to it. The road will take you a short way back to this incredible swimming hole known as Crusher Hole. Crusher Hole will be to the left at the split. We had to walk down the road because our low-riding car couldn't make it past the dip in the road at the entrance to Owl Hole Road. Definitely not far and we enjoyed the brief walk!
SPENCER, TN
WTVCFOX

Photos show damage from severe storm in Meigs County Thursday

MEIGS COUNTY, Tenn. — First responders in Meigs County are working to assess damage after a severe storm passed through the county at about noon on Thursday. Several viewers have reached out to say the storm caused quite a bit of damage. Click on our gallery above to see more photos, and submit your own photos to our Chime In Weather Gallery here.
MEIGS COUNTY, TN
insideofknoxville.com

Construction Prepared to Start on the 200 Block of Gay Street

I’m not usually happy to see a sidewalk closed and I’m not delighted to see that on the 200 block. That said, I’ve never been more excited to see a fence being erected than I was yesterday while walking past that spot. For a crash course on...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Authorities searching for missing Morgan County man

MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee authorities are searching for a missing Morgan County man. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that Matthew Jordan Hall, 29, was last seen on Jan. 7 at 3:00 a.m. at Mountain Top Bar & Grill, located at 2475 Westel Road in Rockwood.
MORGAN COUNTY, TN
WYSH AM 1380

Veterans Breakfast is this Saturday

(Submitted) Military veterans from Anderson County are once again invited to come together for a community Veterans Breakfast to honor veterans. The breakfast, hosted by Anderson County citizens, is locally sponsored this month by Fox Farley Willis & Burnett Attorneys at Law. The breakfast will be held Saturday, January 14th...
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
WDEF

Woman Walking on I-75 Killed

MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — A woman was reportedly walking on I-75 Wednesday night when she was struck by a vehicle. She did not survive, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. They say the 29-year-old woman was walking northbound in the right lane when she was hit by a...
MCMINN COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Win free groceries for year in Save A Lot sweepstakes

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - You can win free groceries for a year by entering a contest sponsored by Save A Lot. The sweepstakes opened on Sunday, Jan. 8 and will run until Jan. 22, when one lucky winner will be randomly selected. The award will come in the form of...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Oak Ridger

The Oak Ridger

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
212K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Oak Ridge, TN from Oakridger.

 http://oakridger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy