Paris, ME

wabi.tv

Civil rights complaint filed against Portland Public Schools

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - A civil rights complaint was filed to the U.S. Department of Education against Portland Public Schools by a conservative national group over a district support group for staff members of color. The group Parents Defending Education says that an “affinity group” created by the district for...
PORTLAND, ME
mainebiz.biz

Skowhegan chamber hires new executive director

The Skowhegan Regional Chamber of Commerce has hired a new executive director to fill a year-long vacancy following the resignation of the former director, who faces legal action. New chamber leader Hailey Howard spent the past three years focusing on vocational rehabilitation in the public sector. In 2018, she was...
SKOWHEGAN, ME
WMTW

Homeless Mainers evicted from hotels face legal fight for shelter

PORTLAND, Maine — Hundreds of homeless Mainers are facing eviction from numerous hotels acting as temporary homeless shelters within the greater Portland area, and many of them face eviction court hearings to determine their fate. Pine Tree Legal has been providing free legal services to those facing eviction, and...
MAINE STATE
B98.5

The Most Expensive Restaurant In Maine Is Worth Every Penny

When compared to a lot of places, like Los Angeles, New York, or Las Vegas, dining out in Maine really is quite reasonable. Sure, there are some places where you and your special someone could expect to pay well in excess of $100 for an appetizer and a couple of entrees. But, normally, you can take your significant other out for dinner for far less than that.
PORTLAND, ME
Rachel Perkins

Mining for a Fortune: Couple's Quest to Extract Valuable Lithium Deposit in Maine

A couple in Maine, Mary and Gary Freeman, have taken their case to Superior Court in an effort to excavate what may be the world's richest lithium deposit on their property in Newry. The deposit, which could be worth as much as $1.5 billion, is being held back by Maine's strict mining regulations. The 2017 mining law of Maine is considered to be one of the strictest in the nation.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

'It's happening everywhere': Studying homelessness in Maine's smaller towns

Homelessness is not just a problem in big cities. Smaller towns are also dealing with people living on the streets, in tents and in their cars. It's becoming such a problem in the town of Scarborough that officials are taking action after learning about homeless encampments in the woods behind Marden's, off Payne Road and in the parking lots of big box stores.
SCARBOROUGH, ME
Phys.org

Study analyzes why Black people in Maine are more likely than white people to be arrested in traffic stops

Why are Black people three to four times more likely than white people to be arrested in Portland and South Portland, Maine?. That question arises from new Northeastern research led by Jack McDevitt, emeritus professor of the practice, in partnership with the Roux Institute. McDevitt believes the study is a first step that can help resolve the issues of racial disparities—and offer far-reaching solutions that may be applied throughout Maine.
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
WMTW

Buxton Police Chief resigns after weeks of paid administrative leave

BUXTON, Maine — After being placed on administrative leave in mid-December, Troy Cline has resigned as the chief of Buxton Police. During a meeting on Wednesday, the Select Board voted unanimously to accept his resignation, effective immediately. Cline was put on leave on Dec. 15, with Select Board Chair...
BUXTON, ME
B98.5

Throw Back Thursday: Waldoboro Couple Wow With Whopper Of A Fish

Last year, we brought you the story of a Waldoboro couple who reeled in a whopper of a find while Ice Fishing... YouTubers Chris Benedict and Olivia Laine have a YouTube Channel called Fishin4Adventure. The couple adventures across the state of Maine, looking for new and exciting fishing spots to explore together.
WALDOBORO, ME
The Maine Monitor

Newry couple that discovered $1.5 billion lithium deposit is fighting in court to mine it

Pieces of kunzite, a variety of the lithium-bearing crystals found in Newry, for sale at the Rock & Art Shop in Bar Harbor. Photo by Kate Cough. A couple hoping to excavate what may be the world’s richest lithium deposit on their property in Newry has taken their case to Superior Court in an effort to clarify what is considered a metal under Maine’s 2017 mining law, one of the strictest in the nation.
NEWRY, ME
WMTW

Maine company's technology cleaning PFAS contamination around the world

PORTLAND, Maine — A Portland-based company has developed technology that is being used to clean PFAS contamination at sites around the world. ECT2 has been deploying their systems since 2016. Their patented process involved complex steps of specialized filtration and distillation aimed at removing so-called forever chemicals from water.
PORTLAND, ME
Q97.9

After More Than 80 Years Smaha’s in South Portland Closes Their Door

Another piece of Maine's history is closing. Smaha's legion Square Market in the Knightville neighborhood in South Portland is closing after more than 80 years. The Portland Press Herald reports that after it sells off its inventory, it will close. Then they will put the building at 101 Ocean Street on the market. Everything is on sale starting today, Wednesday, January 11. The owner Alan Cardinal and his wife decided to sell the business after 11 years to focus on family.
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
WMTW

Dexter the dog is 'the happiest, wiggliest guy ever'

WESTBROOK, Maine — This week's featured animal from theAnimal Refuge League of Greater Portland is Dexter the dog. The Refuge League says Dexter is 6 years old and came to Maine on a transport from Georgia. The shelter describes him as "the happiest, wiggliest guy ever" and says he even smiles! He was very happy with his squeaky toy while visiting the WMTW studio Wednesday.
WESTBROOK, ME

