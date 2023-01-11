Read full article on original website
wabi.tv
Civil rights complaint filed against Portland Public Schools
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - A civil rights complaint was filed to the U.S. Department of Education against Portland Public Schools by a conservative national group over a district support group for staff members of color. The group Parents Defending Education says that an “affinity group” created by the district for...
Paris school board members who supported gender identity policy recalled in vote
PARIS, Maine — Residents in the town of Paris, Maine voted 333 to 243 to recall two MSAD 17 school board members who backed a proposed student gender-identity policy. Voters recalled school board members Sarah Otterson and Julia Lester. Lester resigned from the board before the election. The town has since filled her position.
WMTW
University of Maine School of Law holds a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate relocation
PORTLAND, Maine — University of Maine School of Law held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday to celebrate the completion of renovations on a new location at 300 Fore Street. The law school was previously located on the University of Southern Maine campus. School officials say the new centralized location,...
mainebiz.biz
Skowhegan chamber hires new executive director
The Skowhegan Regional Chamber of Commerce has hired a new executive director to fill a year-long vacancy following the resignation of the former director, who faces legal action. New chamber leader Hailey Howard spent the past three years focusing on vocational rehabilitation in the public sector. In 2018, she was...
WMTW
Homeless Mainers evicted from hotels face legal fight for shelter
PORTLAND, Maine — Hundreds of homeless Mainers are facing eviction from numerous hotels acting as temporary homeless shelters within the greater Portland area, and many of them face eviction court hearings to determine their fate. Pine Tree Legal has been providing free legal services to those facing eviction, and...
Developers, climate leaders hope new Portland complex can be model for the future
PORTLAND, Maine — As Maine continues to combat the housing crisis around the state, a new condo project in Portland is helping fill available units and provide a model for the future. 'Solaris: Eco-Lux Condos' held its grand opening ceremony on Wednesday. The seven-unit building began construction on Morning...
The Most Expensive Restaurant In Maine Is Worth Every Penny
When compared to a lot of places, like Los Angeles, New York, or Las Vegas, dining out in Maine really is quite reasonable. Sure, there are some places where you and your special someone could expect to pay well in excess of $100 for an appetizer and a couple of entrees. But, normally, you can take your significant other out for dinner for far less than that.
Mining for a Fortune: Couple's Quest to Extract Valuable Lithium Deposit in Maine
A couple in Maine, Mary and Gary Freeman, have taken their case to Superior Court in an effort to excavate what may be the world's richest lithium deposit on their property in Newry. The deposit, which could be worth as much as $1.5 billion, is being held back by Maine's strict mining regulations. The 2017 mining law of Maine is considered to be one of the strictest in the nation.
WMTW
'It's happening everywhere': Studying homelessness in Maine's smaller towns
Homelessness is not just a problem in big cities. Smaller towns are also dealing with people living on the streets, in tents and in their cars. It's becoming such a problem in the town of Scarborough that officials are taking action after learning about homeless encampments in the woods behind Marden's, off Payne Road and in the parking lots of big box stores.
This Central Maine Rental Home is Perfect For Those Who Want to Experience Maine Life
There is a reason they call Maine Vacationland. Because people like to vacation here, obviously. But, it's even more than that. We're Vacationland not just because people like to be here, but for WHY people like to be here. Maine is one of the most..scratch that.. Maine IS the most...
Phys.org
Study analyzes why Black people in Maine are more likely than white people to be arrested in traffic stops
Why are Black people three to four times more likely than white people to be arrested in Portland and South Portland, Maine?. That question arises from new Northeastern research led by Jack McDevitt, emeritus professor of the practice, in partnership with the Roux Institute. McDevitt believes the study is a first step that can help resolve the issues of racial disparities—and offer far-reaching solutions that may be applied throughout Maine.
WMTW
Buxton Police Chief resigns after weeks of paid administrative leave
BUXTON, Maine — After being placed on administrative leave in mid-December, Troy Cline has resigned as the chief of Buxton Police. During a meeting on Wednesday, the Select Board voted unanimously to accept his resignation, effective immediately. Cline was put on leave on Dec. 15, with Select Board Chair...
Throw Back Thursday: Waldoboro Couple Wow With Whopper Of A Fish
Last year, we brought you the story of a Waldoboro couple who reeled in a whopper of a find while Ice Fishing... YouTubers Chris Benedict and Olivia Laine have a YouTube Channel called Fishin4Adventure. The couple adventures across the state of Maine, looking for new and exciting fishing spots to explore together.
Togus VA Fisher House closed since October without timeline to reopen, reps say
AUGUSTA, Maine — The Fisher House at the Togus VA Medical Center in Augusta hasn't hosted families since October, officials with the VA and Fisher House confirmed Tuesday. Since October, 98 families have had to stay at hotels paid for by Fisher House's national chapter, according to Vice President of Communications at Fisher House Michelle Horn.
Newry couple that discovered $1.5 billion lithium deposit is fighting in court to mine it
Pieces of kunzite, a variety of the lithium-bearing crystals found in Newry, for sale at the Rock & Art Shop in Bar Harbor. Photo by Kate Cough. A couple hoping to excavate what may be the world’s richest lithium deposit on their property in Newry has taken their case to Superior Court in an effort to clarify what is considered a metal under Maine’s 2017 mining law, one of the strictest in the nation.
WMTW
Maine company's technology cleaning PFAS contamination around the world
PORTLAND, Maine — A Portland-based company has developed technology that is being used to clean PFAS contamination at sites around the world. ECT2 has been deploying their systems since 2016. Their patented process involved complex steps of specialized filtration and distillation aimed at removing so-called forever chemicals from water.
After More Than 80 Years Smaha’s in South Portland Closes Their Door
Another piece of Maine's history is closing. Smaha's legion Square Market in the Knightville neighborhood in South Portland is closing after more than 80 years. The Portland Press Herald reports that after it sells off its inventory, it will close. Then they will put the building at 101 Ocean Street on the market. Everything is on sale starting today, Wednesday, January 11. The owner Alan Cardinal and his wife decided to sell the business after 11 years to focus on family.
WMTW
Lewiston nonprofits and community members use National Human Trafficking Awareness Day to call for action
LEWISTON, Maine — In Lewiston, community members and nonprofits held a vigil for human trafficking victims on Wednesday, using National Human Trafficking Awareness Month as an opportunity to call for action. “Human sex trafficking and sexual exploitation happens here in our community, and it happens every single day," said...
WMTW
Dexter the dog is 'the happiest, wiggliest guy ever'
WESTBROOK, Maine — This week's featured animal from theAnimal Refuge League of Greater Portland is Dexter the dog. The Refuge League says Dexter is 6 years old and came to Maine on a transport from Georgia. The shelter describes him as "the happiest, wiggliest guy ever" and says he even smiles! He was very happy with his squeaky toy while visiting the WMTW studio Wednesday.
Central Maine School Forced to Cancel Bus Route Due to Driver Shortage
It is becoming more common to hear the term 'staff shortage' when it comes to area businesses. As I recall, there were multiple instances last year where we reported on changes being made to local businesses because of staff challenges. Now, just a few days into the new year, and it's beginning to happen again.
