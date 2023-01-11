Dexter Lawrence hopes to keep Giants’ tattoo intact with massive new deal

Dexter Lawrence doesn’t know much about tattoo removal and hopes he never has to learn.

Lawrence inked the Giants’ “NY” logo on his right biceps after his rookie season, showing a permanent commitment to a team that at the time only was tied to him for four years. The Giants later exercised their former first-round draft pick’s fifth-year option to keep him from free agency until 2024, but Lawrence’s breakout season and a defensive-tackle contract market on the cusp of exploding might have changed the dynamics.

“I do want to be a Giant forever. I got it tatted on me,” Lawrence told The Post. “I love this organization, the people in it and what it means. I grew up a Giants fan. If it is meant to be, it will be.”

The $12.4 million that Lawrence is due in 2023 once seemed like a fair price for an elite run-stuffer. It looks like a severe underpay after Lawrence led the playoff-bound team with a career-high 7.5 sacks, made his first Pro Bowl and was the NFL’s highest-graded interior defender against the pass and run by Pro Football Focus.

“I’m not getting into all that. You only control what you can control and I play football. You hire people to do other things, just like I don’t massage myself,” Lawrence said of his negotiation. “I think I have a lot more to prove, but I feel like this is my best season ever and there’s no ceiling for me, pretty much.”

Dexter Lawrence works out during a recent Giants’ practice. Corey Sipkin

With Daron Payne (Commanders) and Javon Hargrave (Eagles) about to become free agents, and Lawrence, Quinnen Williams (Jets), Jeffrey Simmons (Titans) and Christian Wilkins (Dolphins) all signed to one-year options, the defensive-tackle market could follow the blueprint established last season when multiple star wide receivers signed lucrative extensions entering their final contractual season.

Aaron Donald’s three-year, $95 million guaranteed contract is the unapproachable gold standard, but the next-level deals of the Colts’ DeForest Buckner (four years, $84 million; $44.3 million guaranteed), Giants’ Leonard Williams (three years, $63 million) and Chiefs’ Chris Jones (four years, $80 million; $60 million guaranteed) will be challenged by average annual salaries topping $21 million.

“He belongs in that $20-million group now because he showed he can be a disruptive pass-rusher,” one NFL executive said of Lawrence.

Williams set an aggressive tone Monday by threatening to skip the Jets’ voluntary offseason program in April if he doesn’t get the new contract “I deserve.”

“Historically, we viewed defensive tackles as these early-down run stuffers,” said Brad Spielberger, a salary cap and contracts analyst for PFF. “Now, with the value of generating a consistent interior pass rush on full display every Sunday, the elite defensive tackles are as valuable as any non-quarterback in the league. This offseason will illustrate that no question.”

Because neither is signed for 2023, getting extensions done with quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley — or at least one, with the franchise tag in reserve for the other — is general manager Joe Schoen’s top offseason priority with $56.7 million in cap space available. But securing Lawrence’s future is nearly as important to maintaining an aggressive defensive identity, and there are ways to structure a deal to keep his 2023 charge at $12.4 million or even lower it through a deal of four years, $85 million ($60 million guaranteed) projected by Spielberger.

Joel Corry, a former NFL agent who is a contracts analyst for CBSSports.com, recommended to The Post that Lawrence wait until after Quinnen Williams and Simmons get paid, with eyes on falling in between the two and maybe landing about $25 million per year.

“Look at the defense that we’re building with the great defenses of the past, they always have a great centerpiece,” coordinator Wink Martindale said. “And he has definitely become the centerpiece of our defense.”

Literally and figuratively. In his first year with the Giants, veteran defensive line coach Andre Patterson shifted Lawrence to lining up over the center rather than shaded to a guard’s side.

“That has just been my role I’ve accepted, and I’m confident in it,” Lawrence said. “I know that each week the team is going to get the best Dex that they can get. As a leader, I owe that to my guys.”

Dexer Lawrence’s dedication to the Giants includes a Giants tattoo on his arm. Bill Kostroun

A fine-line argument could develop on which interior defenders are regarded as nose tackles — operating in the market led by the Buccaneers’ Vita Vea’s $17.75 million per year (four years, $71 million, $33.9 million guaranteed) — and which are boosted to three-technique pass-rushers. Lawrence, who often stresses his versatility, is a candidate to bridge the gap between Vea and Jones, Buckner and his teammate Williams.

“Schoen came from a Bills organization that has been more proactive on early extensions in recent years than arguably any team in the NFL besides maybe the Eagles,” Spielberger said. “The other thing that makes this negotiation tough is … Lawrence has every right to say he should become the highest-paid interior defender on the team, and he will benefit by having that extra leverage.”

Schoen, who wants to build through homegrown draft picks, assigns a dollar value to each player evaluation. One play that Lawrence’s agent might want to clip for the Giants is Lawrence bull-rushing three-time All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson into a sack in Week 17 against the Colts.

“After the game I saw replays and I was like, ‘Damn, it looks like I beasted him,’ ” Lawrence said. “[Leonard Williams] was like, ‘That was your best one.’ In the moment, I’m doing what I’m supposed to do. I’m trying to win. In the long run, because I know what type of player he is, it’s like, ‘Damn, I’ll tell my kids that guy was this.’ ”

Whether he has a tattoo to show his future kids will be decided soon enough.