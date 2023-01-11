ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Dexter Lawrence hopes to keep Giants’ tattoo intact with massive new deal

By Ryan Dunleavy
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rJ7dR_0kAN6hzc00

Dexter Lawrence doesn’t know much about tattoo removal and hopes he never has to learn.

Lawrence inked the Giants’ “NY” logo on his right biceps after his rookie season, showing a permanent commitment to a team that at the time only was tied to him for four years. The Giants later exercised their former first-round draft pick’s fifth-year option to keep him from free agency until 2024, but Lawrence’s breakout season and a defensive-tackle contract market on the cusp of exploding might have changed the dynamics.

“I do want to be a Giant forever. I got it tatted on me,” Lawrence told The Post. “I love this organization, the people in it and what it means. I grew up a Giants fan. If it is meant to be, it will be.”

The $12.4 million that Lawrence is due in 2023 once seemed like a fair price for an elite run-stuffer. It looks like a severe underpay after Lawrence led the playoff-bound team with a career-high 7.5 sacks, made his first Pro Bowl and was the NFL’s highest-graded interior defender against the pass and run by Pro Football Focus.

“I’m not getting into all that. You only control what you can control and I play football. You hire people to do other things, just like I don’t massage myself,” Lawrence said of his negotiation. “I think I have a lot more to prove, but I feel like this is my best season ever and there’s no ceiling for me, pretty much.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E3GRE_0kAN6hzc00
Dexter Lawrence works out during a recent Giants’ practice.
Corey Sipkin

With Daron Payne (Commanders) and Javon Hargrave (Eagles) about to become free agents, and Lawrence, Quinnen Williams (Jets), Jeffrey Simmons (Titans) and Christian Wilkins (Dolphins) all signed to one-year options, the defensive-tackle market could follow the blueprint established last season when multiple star wide receivers signed lucrative extensions entering their final contractual season.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44FAT2_0kAN6hzc00 Giants’ Dexter Lawrence looking forward to first Pro Bowl

Aaron Donald’s three-year, $95 million guaranteed contract is the unapproachable gold standard, but the next-level deals of the Colts’ DeForest Buckner (four years, $84 million; $44.3 million guaranteed), Giants’ Leonard Williams (three years, $63 million) and Chiefs’ Chris Jones (four years, $80 million; $60 million guaranteed) will be challenged by average annual salaries topping $21 million.

“He belongs in that $20-million group now because he showed he can be a disruptive pass-rusher,” one NFL executive said of Lawrence.

Williams set an aggressive tone Monday by threatening to skip the Jets’ voluntary offseason program in April if he doesn’t get the new contract “I deserve.”

“Historically, we viewed defensive tackles as these early-down run stuffers,” said Brad Spielberger, a salary cap and contracts analyst for PFF. “Now, with the value of generating a consistent interior pass rush on full display every Sunday, the elite defensive tackles are as valuable as any non-quarterback in the league. This offseason will illustrate that no question.”

Because neither is signed for 2023, getting extensions done with quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley — or at least one, with the franchise tag in reserve for the other — is general manager Joe Schoen’s top offseason priority with $56.7 million in cap space available. But securing Lawrence’s future is nearly as important to maintaining an aggressive defensive identity, and there are ways to structure a deal to keep his 2023 charge at $12.4 million or even lower it through a deal of four years, $85 million ($60 million guaranteed) projected by Spielberger.

Joel Corry, a former NFL agent who is a contracts analyst for CBSSports.com, recommended to The Post that Lawrence wait until after Quinnen Williams and Simmons get paid, with eyes on falling in between the two and maybe landing about $25 million per year.

“Look at the defense that we’re building with the great defenses of the past, they always have a great centerpiece,” coordinator Wink Martindale said. “And he has definitely become the centerpiece of our defense.”

Literally and figuratively. In his first year with the Giants, veteran defensive line coach Andre Patterson shifted Lawrence to lining up over the center rather than shaded to a guard’s side.

“That has just been my role I’ve accepted, and I’m confident in it,” Lawrence said. “I know that each week the team is going to get the best Dex that they can get. As a leader, I owe that to my guys.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UA942_0kAN6hzc00
Dexer Lawrence’s dedication to the Giants includes a Giants tattoo on his arm.
Bill Kostroun

A fine-line argument could develop on which interior defenders are regarded as nose tackles — operating in the market led by the Buccaneers’ Vita Vea’s $17.75 million per year (four years, $71 million, $33.9 million guaranteed) — and which are boosted to three-technique pass-rushers. Lawrence, who often stresses his versatility, is a candidate to bridge the gap between Vea and Jones, Buckner and his teammate Williams.

“Schoen came from a Bills organization that has been more proactive on early extensions in recent years than arguably any team in the NFL besides maybe the Eagles,” Spielberger said. “The other thing that makes this negotiation tough is … Lawrence has every right to say he should become the highest-paid interior defender on the team, and he will benefit by having that extra leverage.”

Schoen, who wants to build through homegrown draft picks, assigns a dollar value to each player evaluation. One play that Lawrence’s agent might want to clip for the Giants is Lawrence bull-rushing three-time All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson into a sack in Week 17 against the Colts.

“After the game I saw replays and I was like, ‘Damn, it looks like I beasted him,’ ” Lawrence said. “[Leonard Williams] was like, ‘That was your best one.’ In the moment, I’m doing what I’m supposed to do. I’m trying to win. In the long run, because I know what type of player he is, it’s like, ‘Damn, I’ll tell my kids that guy was this.’ ”

Whether he has a tattoo to show his future kids will be decided soon enough.

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Ex-NFL star died by suicide, coroner concludes

On Jul. 17, Charles E. Johnson was found dead in a hotel room in Raleigh, North Carolina, about 6.5 miles away from his home. A report released Monday by the state medical examiner’s office in North Carolina reveals that it was a death by suicide, USA Today’s Brent Schrotenboer reports.
RALEIGH, NC
The Comeback

Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision

With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett

Dak Prescott is the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected with the 135th pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Since then, he has played 101 total games for the franchise. His resume includes an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016, two appearances at the Pro Bowl, and two First-Team All-SEC honors as a quarterback at Mississippi State. Even though he was supposed to be a backup for Tony Romo, he ended up starting 16 games in his rookie season and has been an annual starting quarterback for the franchise. With the Cowboys facing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL playoffs, let’s look at Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett.
TEXAS STATE
The Spun

Look: Joy Taylor Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

During this Monday's edition of Speak on FS1, Joy Taylor shared her thoughts on the Texans' latest coaching change.  Immediately following the Texans' win over the Colts in Week 18, the front office fired head coach Lovie Smith.  Taylor doesn't understand why the Texans continue to fire ...
MIAMI, FL
104.5 The Team

New York Yankees Dump Ex-Outfielder From Broadcast Booth

Cameron Maybin was a good Major League Baseball player. He was never great but he was talented enough to find himself playing for 10 different teams over 15 seasons in the big leagues. Maybin's transition to the TV broadcast booth for games and analysis has definitely been solid. Unfortunately, just like his MLB career, the outfielder will be moving on to a new booth next season and it doesn't seem like Cameron Maybin wanted to leave.
BRONX, NY
OnlyHomers

Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star

The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
DALLAS, TX
hotnewhiphop.com

Rob Gronkowski Changes Course On Retirement Stance

Rob Gronkowski continues to tease fans. Rob Gronkowski is easily one of the best tight ends to ever play the game. He and Tom Brady played some amazing football together and even won four Super Bowls as a duo. Unfortunately, Gronk is retired from the game of football, and Brady clearly misses him.
Yardbarker

Report: Mark Davis has big complaint about Raiders in Las Vegas

The Raiders abandoned a passionate fan base when they moved from Oakland to one of the biggest tourist destinations in the world, but owner Mark Davis was apparently expecting more support by now in his team’s new city. A former Raiders executive told Outkick’s Jason Cole last week that...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Comeback

Deion Sanders makes major mistake

The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TEMPE, AZ
Sportico

Former NBA Star Allen Iverson Signs Deal With Authentic Brands Group

Authentic Brands Group has made a deal with basketball great Allen Iverson to develop opportunities in the entertainment, endorsement and strategic partnership space, per Deadline. Iverson’s outspoken nature earned him the nickname The Answer, which became the theme of his longstanding relationship with Reebok, which Authentic acquired a year ago. Iverson is in the 26th year of his lifetime partnership with the brand, and they want to step it up. Spanning 14 seasons and seven All-NBA teams, Iverson had a long-term tenure with the NBA. He is regarded as one of the best scorers in NBA history, is an 11-time NBA all-star, won Most Valuable...
VIRGINIA STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

Lamar Jackson & The Ravens Get Bad News

The Ravens have a huge game this weekend. Lamar Jackson is one of the best quarterbacks in the entire NFL when he is healthy. He has a dynamic skill set that even won him MVP of the league a few years ago. Unfortunately, he has yet to have the playoff success one would expect of a superstar.
BALTIMORE, MD
ClutchPoints

3 best trade destinations for Cardinals star DeAndre Hopkins

The Arizona Cardinals are reportedly going to look for a trade partner in the offseason to unload star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. Nuk is still a very much capable downfield weapon, who can provide a game-changing presence for any team he’d play for the 2023 NFL season, so he should generate a ton of interest from other franchises.
People

Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation

A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
New York Post

NFL playoffs and Super Bowl 2023 predictions: Post’s NFL expert picks

The notorious Serby Crystal Ball that before this wild and wacky NFL season foresaw a Bills-49ers Super Bowl matchup has been dusted off just in time for the playoffs.  Much has changed for both teams, of course: Trey Lance (ankle) was lost Week 2 and Jimmy Garoppolo (foot) was lost Week 13 and the football world was introduced to Mr. Irrelevant, Brock Purdy.  The Bills endured the emotional roller coaster of a near-tragedy to the uplifting, inspirational, heartwarming story of Damar Hamlin, who was remarkably released from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center on Monday, one week after suffering cardiac arrest making...
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
155K+
Followers
72K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy