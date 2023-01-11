Read full article on original website
WVU parts ways with associate head coach Larry Harrison
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia athletics announced Thursday that it has parted ways with men’s basketball associate head coach Larry Harrison. Harrison came to West Virginia with head coach Bob Huggins in 2007 after spending eight seasons with Huggins at Cincinnati. He started his tenure with the Mountaineers as an assistant coach and was elevated […]
Bob Huggins Fires Longtime Assistant Coach
Bob Huggins and the West Virginia basketball program have fired longtime associate head coach Larry Harrison. Harrison spent 16 years with Huggins at West Virginia, and 24 years total dating back to their time together with Cincinnati. “I want to thank Larry for his years of service to ...
Penn State Defensive Lineman Transfers to WVU
Neal Brown and the Mountaineers added a HUGE piece to the defense this morning. Fatorma Mulbah, a defensive lineman from Penn State, committed to WVU earlier today via Twitter. Mulbah is a former 247Sports three-star 2020 prospect. A Harrisburg, Pennsylvania native, Mulbah wouldn’t have to travel too far from home...
West Virginia Parts Ways With Assistant Coach
Morgantown, West Virginia – Moments ago, West Virginia University announced that it has parted ways with assistant coach Larry Harrison. According to the release, “Harrison has spent the last 16 seasons on the Mountaineer basketball staff, including the last 13 as associate head coach. He was in his 24th season overall on Huggins’ coaching staff after spending eight seasons with him at Cincinnati.
Jalen Bridges Mocks West Virginia Fans
Morgantown, West Virginia – Fairmont, West Virginia native and former West Virginia forward Jalen Bridges made his return to the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown last night with his new team, the Baylor Bears. Baylor defeated the Mountaineers 83-78 and Bridges had a double-double, finishing with 10 points and 11...
Transfer Hints at Return to WVU Next Season
Once again, the NCAA has denied Jose Perez a waiver to compete this season – as first reported by Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports. Despite not being able to play in the 2022-23 season, many have speculated that Perez may take his talents to the NBA following the campaign. However, it now appears that he may be thinking otherwise.
Recruiting Notebook: Pitt Target Visits Penn State
See which recruits the Pitt Panthers are pursuing in the daily recruiting notebook.
What the ESPN BPI Says About WVU's Chances Against Baylor
Can the Mountaineers grab their first conference win tonight?
Jalen Bridges Set to Make Return to WVU
The West Virginia kid makes his way back to Morgantown for a key game in Big 12 play.
Pitt Commits Move Up Latest Recruiting Rankings
Two thirds of the Pitt Panthers' 2023 class moved up in 247Sports' class rankings.
West Virginia Falls to Baylor 83-78
The West Virginia Mountaineers losing streak extends to four following tough loss to Baylor
Will “Goose” Crowder Finds New Home
Morgantown, West Virginia – Moments ago, former West Virginia quarterback Will “Goose” Crowder committed to play at Troy University. Crowder, a 6’2 220 pound quarterback from Gardendale, Alabama, will be a redshirt sophomore and will have three full years of eligibility remaining. Crowder was very well...
Watch: 2025 F Alier Maluk Updates WVU Recruitment with George Michalowski
2025 4-star forward Alier Maluk gave an update on his recruitment from West Virginia with PSN’s George Michalowski. Maluk attended the WVU-Kansas game last weekend. “I enjoy watching them play. The team is really good, they’re coached by a hall of fame coach in Bob Huggins,” Maluk said.
WVU Lands NC State Transfer
West Virginia and Neal Brown added to their depth for the 2023 season with an addition through the transfer portal. Devin Carter, a former wide receiver for NC State, committed to the Mountaineers this season via Twitter. Carter has played five seasons for the Wolfpack, tallying 1,906 yards on 118...
WVU’s Final Ranking for 2022
The West Virginia Mountaineers finished the 2022 season with a 5-7 overall record and a 3-6 record in Big 12 play. It was the team’s third losing season in four years under Head Coach Neal Brown – good enough for a tie-for 8th place in the conference (with Oklahoma and Kansas).
West Virginia Native is Returning For One More Year
Morgantown, West Virginia – Kenova, West Virginia native Doug Nester is returning for one more year with the Mountaineers!. Nester, a 6’7 320 pound offensive lineman, posted the following message on his social media accounts: “I’m back.”. Nester has started in 24 games over the last...
Two Former Mountaineers Commit to Liberty
Former WVU wide receiver Reese Smith has found a new home. The Kentucky native announced Tuesday evening that he will be transferring to Liberty University. Smith played for the Mountaineers for three seasons and will have two seasons of eligibility remaining. He grabbed 42 passes for 457 yards and two touchdowns during his time in Morgantown.
WV Sports Now Daily Notebook – January 10
The West Virginia Sports Now Daily Notebook is a daily recap of news concerning West Virginia University Athletics. Former WVU WR Reese Smith Decides to Transfer to Liberty. West Virginia Fails to Land Safety Robert Rahimi as He Picks SMU. Update (1:20 PM) – Update (12:30 PM) – Update (11:30...
Jalen Bridges Talks Return to Morgantown
Morgantown, West Virginia – Tomorrow night, Fairmont, West Virginia native and former West Virginia Mountaineers forward Jalen Bridges will return home for the first time as an opposing player for the Baylor Bears when West Virginia (10-5, 0-3) plays Baylor (10-5, 0-3). Bridges, a 6’7 junior, is averaging 8.9...
Nicco Marchiol Wants a Big Night Out of Jalen Bridges
West Virginia Quarterback Nicco Marchiol has quickly emerged as a fan favorite of Mountaineer Nation’s. The Chandler, Arizona product will compete for the starting job heading into 2023, and many expect him to win the position. While Marchiol is a Mountaineer through-and-through, this isn’t keeping him from wishing success...
