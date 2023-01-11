ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blink-182's 'Edging' Achieves Milestone None Of Their Other Singles Have

By Katrina Nattress
 2 days ago
Photo: Live Nation

Blink-182 has been a band for 30 years, and their latest single "Edging" has achieved a milestone none of their others have: it's reached the top spot on Mediabase's Alternative Radio airplay chart for the 10th consecutive week.

Tom DeLonge commemorated the feat in an Instagram post, writing: "Jesus. Just wow. Our longest charting single. Thank you all so much ❤️"

In addition to its reign at the top of the chart, "Edging" had the best start on rock radio in eight years when it came out in October, debuting at No. 2 on Billboard's Rock & Alternative Airplay chart.

See Tom's post below.

Of course, most of the excitement for blink's newest era stems from Tom rejoining the band ("Edging" is the first Mark, Tom, and Travis song in 10 years), which culminated in a world tour so popular it made Ticketmaster's site crash .

The trio is working on a new album that Tom thinks is their best yet . "This is the best album we’ve ever made. Buckle up," he wrote on Instagram last month. "I’m personally tripping and so proud of what we have created TOGETHER. As one unified force of fun, eternal youth, and most of all- close friends."

Though there hasn't been an announcement about when to expect new music, Tom also recently let fans know they won't have to wait long .

