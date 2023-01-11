Read full article on original website
Nobody loved Jerrod Carmichael’s Scientology joke at the Golden Globes more than Leah Remini
Golden Globes host Jerrod Carmichael did not shy away from making uncomfortable jokes during the 80th annual awards show on Tuesday night, tackling everything from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for its historic lack of diversity in his monologue to later taking aim at the infamous slap heard ’round the world.
Jaws Drop When Golden Globes Host Jerrod Carmichael Makes An Extremely Off-Color Joke Comparing Will Smith To Rock Hudson
Just when you thought that things couldn’t get any more dicey for 2023 Golden Globes host Jerrod Carmichael than they were during his extremely awkward opening monologue, the standup comedian went and made things REALLY uncomfortable for the Hollywood Foreign Press, the Golden Globe attendees, and the viewing audience at home.
Jerrod Carmichael Mocks Tom Cruise, Kanye West & Will Smith In Golden Globes Jokes
Comedian Jerrod Carmichael had many viewers laughing during the 2023 Golden Globes on Jan. 10 — especially when he took digs at Tom Cruise, Scientology, Will Smith and Kanye West. It was halfway through the three-hour telecast — after he took aim at the HFPA in his opening monologue — when he first took a shot at the Top Gun 2 actor’s decision in 2021 to return his three Golden Globe awards in protest of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.
Whitney Houston Estate “Disappointed” In Jerrod Carmichael’s Golden Globes Joke
The estate of Whitney Houston isn’t happy with Jerrod Carmichael’s joke about the singer from the Golden Globes. The estate of Whitney Houston has responded to Jerrod Carmichael’s controversial joke referencing the late singer from the Golden Globes. In a statement provided to TMZ, they said that the joke was “in poor taste.”
Eddie Murphy speaks out on his Golden Globes joke about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock: 'It's all love'
Eddie Murphy made the joke about Will Smith and Chris Rock during his acceptance speech for the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 2023 Golden Globes.
Golden Globes 2023: The Banshees of Inisherin and The Fabelmans win big
A year after going on mute – no red carpet, no stars, no television broadcast in 2022 – the Golden Globes returned to form at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles: open bottles of champagne, over time and overstretched, gesturing toward improving its longstanding diversity issues while taking shots from host Jerrod Carmichael.
Internet Remains Furious Over Jerrod Carmichael's 'Offensive' Joke About Whitney Houston
Jerrod Carmichael is facing backlash after referencing Whitney Houston's untimely death in what many have deemed a very distasteful manner during the Golden Globes award show. The comedian, 35, used humor to breach multiple sensitive topics during the 80th annual ceremony, including comments about racism, Tom Cruise and scientology, the Will Smith slap, and even the amount of money he was paid for hosting the event.
Jerrod Carmichael Reveals His $500k Paycheck & Calls Out Golden Globes Over Diversity Scandal In Opening
Jerrod Carmichael made sure he was getting a plush paycheck before signing on to host the 2023 Golden Globe Awards, held Jan. 10 at the Beverly Hilton. The Emmy-winning stand-up, 35, revealed he was getting paid $500k to host the gig during his opening monologue, where he directly dissed the awards for their past diversity scandal.
‘Yellowstone’ Scores First Major Award With Kevin Costner’s Golden Globe Win
Kevin Costner, who stars as patriarch John Dutton, won Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama at the 2023 Golden Globes. He was up against Jeff Bridges for The Old Man, Diego Luna for Andor, Bob Odenkirk for Better Call Saul, and Adam Scott for Severance. Costner...
Tom Cruise, Michelle Williams, 'Glass Onion' snubbed in 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations
Oscar hopefuls Olivia Colman and Jennifer Lawrence were shut out when the Screen Actors Guild Awards announced its 2023 nominations on Wednesday.
‘The Banshees Of Inisherin’ Stars Colin Farrell & Brendan Gleeson Set For Cinema Vanguard Award At Santa Barbara Film Festival
The Banshees of Inisherin stars Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson have been tapped to receive the Cinema Vanguard Award at the 38th annual Santa Barbara Film Festival. The prize recognizes artists — primarily actors — who have forged their own path, taking artistic risks and making a significant and unique contribution to film. Past recipients include Benedict Cumberbatch, Carey Mulligan, Laura Dern, Michael B. Jordan, Willem Dafoe, Casey Affleck, Michelle Williams, Rooney Mara, Eddie Redmayne, Felicity Jones, Martin Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio, Amy Adams, Jean Dujardin, Bérénice Bejo, Nicole Kidman, Peter Sarsgaard, Christoph Waltz, Vera Farmiga, Kristin Scott Thomas, Stanley Tucci and...
Golden Globes: Cate Blanchett Joins Meryl Streep, Ingrid Bergman, Jane Fonda as Most Awarded Best Drama Actress
With her best actress in a drama category win for her role in Tár, Cate Blanchett broke a record on Tuesday night at the 2023 Golden Globes. She joined Meryl Streep, Ingrid Bergman and Jane Fonda as the most awarded actress in the category with three wins. Blanchett has won twice before in the category, once in 1999 for Elizabeth and once for Blue Jasmine in 2014. She also won in the best supporting actress in a motion picture category in 2008 for I’m Not There. More from The Hollywood ReporterMost Memorable Golden Globes Moments: Host Mocks HFPA Scandal and Tom...
Twitter Reacts To Jerrod Carmichael Telling Golden Globes Audience To Shut Up
The stand-up comedian created a viral moment during the 80th Golden Globe Awards. The 80th Golden Globe Awards went down in Beverly Hills, California on Tuesday evening and Jerrod Carmichael definitely made it a night to remember. Hosting the award show, the 35-year-old made it clear on stage that he wasn’t tolerating the excessive noise, and directly told the crowd to shut up.
Jerrod Carmichael hosts the 2023 Golden Globe Awards
The Golden Globes were back on NBC Tuesday night (January 10th), after being taken off the air in 2022 due to a lack of diversity in the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. This year’s show, which could also be streamed live on Peacock, was hosted by Jerrod Carmichael. Addressing the...
SAG Awards nominations: 'Banshees of Inisherin,' 'Everything Everywhere' lead 2023 field
The 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards announced its nominations Wednesday morning, with 'Banshees of Inisherin,' 'Everything Everywhere' scoring big.
Golden Globes host Jerrod Carmichael calls out the awards show during his opening monologue for never having a Black host in 79 years
At the Golden Globes on Tuesday, host Jerrod Carmichael criticized the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for its lack of diversity.
'I'm here 'cause I'm Black': Watch Jerrod Carmichael skewer HFPA in Golden Globes monologue
For Golden Globes host Jerrod Carmichael, a good paycheck trumps all. Taking the stage at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards Tuesday night, the comedian took the elephant in the room head on, skewering the scandal-ridden awards show, which returns to TV a year after the broadcast was dropped amid reports about the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s lack of diversity.
