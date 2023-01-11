ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

HollywoodLife

Jerrod Carmichael Mocks Tom Cruise, Kanye West & Will Smith In Golden Globes Jokes

Comedian Jerrod Carmichael had many viewers laughing during the 2023 Golden Globes on Jan. 10 — especially when he took digs at Tom Cruise, Scientology, Will Smith and Kanye West. It was halfway through the three-hour telecast — after he took aim at the HFPA in his opening monologue — when he first took a shot at the Top Gun 2 actor’s decision in 2021 to return his three Golden Globe awards in protest of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.
hotnewhiphop.com

Whitney Houston Estate “Disappointed” In Jerrod Carmichael’s Golden Globes Joke

The estate of Whitney Houston isn’t happy with Jerrod Carmichael’s joke about the singer from the Golden Globes. The estate of Whitney Houston has responded to Jerrod Carmichael’s controversial joke referencing the late singer from the Golden Globes. In a statement provided to TMZ, they said that the joke was “in poor taste.”
msn.com

Internet Remains Furious Over Jerrod Carmichael's 'Offensive' Joke About Whitney Houston

Jerrod Carmichael is facing backlash after referencing Whitney Houston's untimely death in what many have deemed a very distasteful manner during the Golden Globes award show. The comedian, 35, used humor to breach multiple sensitive topics during the 80th annual ceremony, including comments about racism, Tom Cruise and scientology, the Will Smith slap, and even the amount of money he was paid for hosting the event.
Deadline

‘The Banshees Of Inisherin’ Stars Colin Farrell & Brendan Gleeson Set For Cinema Vanguard Award At Santa Barbara Film Festival

The Banshees of Inisherin stars Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson have been tapped to receive the Cinema Vanguard Award at the 38th annual Santa Barbara Film Festival. The prize recognizes artists — primarily actors — who have forged their own path, taking artistic risks and making a significant and unique contribution to film. Past recipients include Benedict Cumberbatch, Carey Mulligan, Laura Dern, Michael B. Jordan, Willem Dafoe, Casey Affleck, Michelle Williams, Rooney Mara, Eddie Redmayne, Felicity Jones, Martin Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio, Amy Adams, Jean Dujardin, Bérénice Bejo, Nicole Kidman, Peter Sarsgaard, Christoph Waltz, Vera Farmiga, Kristin Scott Thomas, Stanley Tucci and...
The Hollywood Reporter

Golden Globes: Cate Blanchett Joins Meryl Streep, Ingrid Bergman, Jane Fonda as Most Awarded Best Drama Actress

With her best actress in a drama category win for her role in Tár, Cate Blanchett broke a record on Tuesday night at the 2023 Golden Globes. She joined Meryl Streep, Ingrid Bergman and Jane Fonda as the most awarded actress in the category with three wins. Blanchett has won twice before in the category, once in 1999 for Elizabeth and once for Blue Jasmine in 2014. She also won in the best supporting actress in a motion picture category in 2008 for I’m Not There. More from The Hollywood ReporterMost Memorable Golden Globes Moments: Host Mocks HFPA Scandal and Tom...
hotnewhiphop.com

Twitter Reacts To Jerrod Carmichael Telling Golden Globes Audience To Shut Up

The stand-up comedian created a viral moment during the 80th Golden Globe Awards. The 80th Golden Globe Awards went down in Beverly Hills, California on Tuesday evening and Jerrod Carmichael definitely made it a night to remember. Hosting the award show, the 35-year-old made it clear on stage that he wasn’t tolerating the excessive noise, and directly told the crowd to shut up.
Effingham Radio

Jerrod Carmichael hosts the 2023 Golden Globe Awards

The Golden Globes were back on NBC Tuesday night (January 10th), after being taken off the air in 2022 due to a lack of diversity in the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. This year’s show, which could also be streamed live on Peacock, was hosted by Jerrod Carmichael. Addressing the...
msn.com

'I'm here 'cause I'm Black': Watch Jerrod Carmichael skewer HFPA in Golden Globes monologue

For Golden Globes host Jerrod Carmichael, a good paycheck trumps all. Taking the stage at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards Tuesday night, the comedian took the elephant in the room head on, skewering the scandal-ridden awards show, which returns to TV a year after the broadcast was dropped amid reports about the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s lack of diversity.
