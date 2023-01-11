ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Page Six

Selena Gomez brings 9-year-old sister Gracie as date to Golden Globes 2023

By Evan Real
Page Six
Page Six
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UFFYT_0kAN5bjT00

Look at her now.

Selena Gomez’s 9-year-old sister, Gracie, graced the Golden Globes 2023 red carpet as the nominated “Only Murders in the Building” star’s date.

Gomez, 30 — who is up for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy TV series — donned a black Valentino gown with dramatic purple sleeves for the event, while Gracie chose a gold dress paired with matching kitten heels and a glittering purse.

Both girls, flashing wide smiles for photographers, wore their hair up in ponytails.

This isn’t the first time the “Same Old Love” singer has brought her adorable sibling to an industry event.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nEzKG_0kAN5bjT00
Selena Gomez took her little sister, Gracie, to this year’s Golden Globes.
FilmMagic

In 2019, Gomez and Gracie wore Elsa-inspired garb to Disney’s “Frozen 2” premiere, where the sisters’ shared a sweet smooch on the carpet.

These days, Gracie gets to tag along when Gomez hangs out with her famous friends. Earlier this week, the elementary school student joined the Rare Beauty founder to celebrate Nicole Peltz’s 28th birthday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04bsh7_0kAN5bjT00
Gomez stunned in Valentino, while Gracie glittered in an age-appropriate gold number.
Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag

“It’s not your bday yet but let’s celebrate NOW!” Gomez captioned a sweet Instagram photo of herself and Gracie each giving Peltz a kiss on the cheek.

Peltz later shared the post to her Story, writing, “My sisters,” with a series of heart and heart-eye emojis.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QeOj0_0kAN5bjT00
Gomez has previously brought her younger sibling to industry events — like 2019’s “Frozen 2” premiere.
FilmMagic

Gomez’s mother, Mandy Teefer, welcomed Gracie in June 2013 with her second husband, Brian Teefer.

Despite their nearly 20-year age difference, the former “Wizards of Waverly Place” star and her little sister share a strong bond.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CBoF4_0kAN5bjT00
Gomez’s mother, Mandy Teefer, welcomed Gracie in June 2013 with her second husband, Brian Teefer.
Instagram/ Selena Gomez

“I will forever let my sister know she is strong, bold and beautiful,” Gomez wrote on Instagram in 2017. “She will be raised to know her voice matters. She is going to understand the importance behind being a leader and inspire others by her truth.”

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

The best-dressed celebs at the 2023 Golden Globes: Michelle Yeoh, Selena Gomez, more

The Golden Globes are back, and the fashion’s better than ever. Following last year’s lackluster awards show, if you can even call it that — there was no red carpet or celebrity guest list, and the ceremony was neither televised nor streamed — the Hollywood Foreign Press Association brought back its big, boozy shindig for 2023, controversy be damned. And stars delivered big-time in the style department Tuesday night, hitting the carpet at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles in looks that ranged from glittering gowns to avant-garde suits. Below, check out our best-dressed picks from this year’s Globes — including Julia Garner in pretty pink...
LOS ANGELES, CA
thezoereport.com

Selena Gomez’s Latest Friendship Tattoo Is Dedicated To This Celebrity Couple

To ring in 2023, celebrities spent New Year’s Eve in the most lavish possible situations — yacht-cruising, skiing through Aspen, touring exotic locales, or just living it up at private parties with a tighter guest list than the Oscars. In Selena Gomez’s case, the festivities combined a bit of everything to create something of the ultimate vacation. Joined by friends Brooklyn Beckham and his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham, the trio ushered in midnight with more than a little fanfare in Los Cabos — and some tiny friendship tattoos precious enough to make anyone coo. Selena Gomez’s angel tattoo spells the word out just above the inner crook of her elbow, a perfect match to Peltz Beckham’s own in the same spot.
Page Six

Tori Spelling’s daughter Stella hospitalized: ‘Hits just keep coming’

Tori Spelling is having a rough start to 2023. Following a slew of family illnesses last month, the actress, 49, revealed her 14-year-old daughter has been hospitalized. The mom of five took to her Instagram Story Wednesday to post a snap of her 14-year-old hooked up to a series of wires while lying in a hospital bed. “The hits just keep coming😭,” she captioned the photo, although she didn’t reveal why the teen was in the hospital. The “Beverly Hills, 90210” alum also shares daughter Hattie, 11, and sons Beau, 5, Finn, 10, and Liam, 15, with husband Dean McDermott, 55. She revealed in...
Page Six

Golden Globes 2023 live red carpet: See all the celebrity outfits

Follow Page Six Style’s live coverage of the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet as celebrities arrive at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles, California. What you need to know: Golden Globes 2023 nominations announced: Full list of nomineesGolden Globes announce presenters for the 2023 award showWho is Jerrod Carmichael? Meet the comedian hosting the 2023 Golden GlobesWhy Best Actor nominee Brendan Fraser will skip the Golden Globes
LOS ANGELES, CA
Page Six

Lisa Marie Presley appeared unsteady at Golden Globes days before her death

Lisa Marie Presley appeared unsteady while walking the red carpet at the 2023 Golden Globes, just two days before she died following a cardiac arrest. In an interview with Extra, the 54-year-old seemingly needed to hold on to Jerry Schilling — a longtime friend of her late father, Elvis Presley — while being interviewed by Billy Bush. “I’m gonna grab your arm,” she told Schilling as she wrapped her right arm around his. While the songstress went on to praise Austin Butler for such a “spot on” and “authentic” depiction of the King of Rock, fans couldn’t help but notice her...
Page Six

Eddie Murphy, dad of 10, reacts to Nick Cannon fathering 12 children

Eddie Murphy, a father of 10 children, is here for Nick Cannon’s ever expanding family.  When Page Six asked Murphy on Tuesday night’s Golden Globes 2023 red carpet to share his thoughts on Cannon fathering 12 kids, the 61-year-old comedian gave an enthusiastic thumbs up.  Cannon, 42, welcomed his most recent child — a baby girl named Halo Marie — with Alyssa Scott in December 2022. The pair also welcomed a son named Zen in April 2021, however, the infant died from brain cancer five months later. Cannon went on to expand his brood with son Legendary, daughter Onyx and son Rise with Bre Tiesi, Lanisha Cole...
Page Six

Shemar Moore’s girlfriend, Jesiree, is pregnant with his first child

Shemar Moore is going to be a dad. The “Criminal Minds” star announced Monday that he and his longtime girlfriend, Jesiree Dizon, are expecting their first child together. Moore, 52, shared a video that revealed the sex of their baby — it’s a girl — and revealed that her name would be Frankie. “Today is the day. You know your boy’s got butterflies,” he began the video, which was shared to his Instagram. “Today is a special day. This is a legendary day. Today, your boy Shemar Motherf–king Moore…is going to find out if he’s going to be a daddy to a...
POPSUGAR

Rihanna Makes Her Golden Globes Debut Alongside A$AP Rocky

Rihanna has been hard at work prepping for her Super Bowl halftime show, but on Tuesday, she took a break to attend the Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles. The 34-year-old singer looked radiant in an opulent black gown as she sat in the audience with boyfriend A$AP Rocky and linked up with Angela Bassett for a cute photo. Rihanna's glamorous appearance marked her first time at the ceremony.
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Alyssa Scott Gets Emotional as She Packs Up Late Son Zen's Dresser to Make Room for Baby Halo

Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott welcomed a baby girl, Halo Marie, on Dec. 14 Alyssa Scott is looking back on memories with her late son Zen as she continues to celebrate the arrival of her newborn daughter, Halo Marie. On Sunday, the model, 29, shared a candid photo on her Instagram Story as she began packing up Zen's dresser to make room for newborn daughter Halo's clothes. Scott welcomed Halo with Nick Cannon last month, and the pair also share son Zen, who died at 5 months old as a...
Page Six

‘RHOA’ alum Falynn Pina suffers miscarriage: ‘Our home is filled with tears’

“Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum Falynn Pina revealed Wednesday that she suffered a miscarriage. “Last night, the Lord called our baby home,” the reality star, 33, captioned a photo on Instagram of her hand resting on a hospital bed. “Though we understand that God has a plan, our home is filled with tears and broken hearts.” She concluded the post, “Rest in heaven, Jean Pina👼🏾 Mommy and Daddy love you so very much❤️.” Fellow “RHOA” alum Claudia Jordan sent her condolences, writing in the comments section, “I am so sorry for you and your family! 💔💔.” “Selling Tampa” alum Sharelle Rosado added, “I’m so sorry...
Page Six

Eddie Murphy’s comedy advice: Keep Will Smith’s wife’s name ‘out your f–king mouth’

Eddie Murphy offered sage advice to aspiring comedians while accepting the Cecil B. DeMille Award at Tuesday night’s Golden Globes: Don’t talk about Will Smith’s wife.  “I want to let you know that there is a definitive blueprint that you can follow to achieve success, prosperity, longevity and peace of mind. There’s a blueprint and I’ve followed it my whole career. It’s very simple,” he told the star-studded crowd at the Beverly Hilton hotel.  “Just do these three things,” he added before making a jab at Smith, a longtime industry pal: “Pay your taxes, mind your business and keep Will Smith’s wife’s...
Page Six

Priscilla Presley arrives at LA hospital after Lisa Marie’s cardiac arrest

Priscilla Presley rushed to her daughter Lisa Marie Presley’s side after the 54-year-old went into cardiac arrest Thursday. The ex-wife of rock icon Elvis Presley was photographed arriving at West Hills Hospital and Medical Center in Los Angeles after Lisa Marie suffered a medical emergency at her home in Calabasas, Calif., earlier in the day. Priscila, 77, was seen making a quick dash to the entrance as she spoke with an unidentified male. She was dressed in all dark colors with a plum shirt, black sweater, black pants and a black face mask. Although most of her face was covered, her eyes appeared to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Page Six

Brad Pitt delights fans with new haircut at Golden Globes 2023

New year, new hair. Brad Pitt debuted a fresh haircut at the 2023 Golden Globes Tuesday, and although he skipped the red carpet, the shorter ‘do definitely got people’s attention. The A-lister, who sat next to his “Babylon” costar Margot Robbie, looked years younger in a cut worthy of an early aughts boyband star (or his 1999 self). While he’s been wearing his hair in a longer style for some time, the “Bullet Train” actor took quite a few inches off the back and sides, keeping it slightly long on top and wearing his locks swept to the side in the front....
In Style

Kendall Jenner Paired the Slinkiest Muted Maxidress With Sky-High Booties

Kendall Jenner knows that a great mirror selfie starts with an expertly crafted outfit, and she put both her posing and fashion skills on full display when detailing her latest OOTD on her Instagram Story. On Thursday, the supermodel shared a snap of her ensemble with her 269 million Instagram...
Decider.com

‘General Hospital’ Star Genie Francis Condemns “Inappropriate” Luke & Laura Rape Storyline: “It’s Been a Burden I’ve Had To Carry”

General Hospital celebrates its 60th anniversary this year, and the show is pulling out all the stops (the Nurses Ball is back!)… But when a show lasts as long as General Hospital — the longest-running drama currently on television — the show is bound to have some storylines that don’t age well. During General Hospital’s presentation at the 2023 Television Critics Association winter tour, one of the most tenured actors on the series spoke about one of the most popular — and problematic — storylines, not only in General Hospital history, but television history. That storyline is, of course, the Luke...
SheKnows

Kate Middleton’s Reported Reaction to Prince Harry’s Accusations Proves the Royal Family Is Feeling the Sting of His Memoir

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. The royal family may be keeping a stiff upper lip in public after Prince Harry’s recent round of interviews for his memoir, Spare, but behind the palace walls, they are reportedly reacting to his claims. Kate Middleton, who was once close to her brother-in-law, apparently is having a hard time digesting all of the private family stories going public. The Princess of Wales now doesn’t know who to trust in the monarchy because Prince Harry was once a confidante of hers....
Page Six

Sheryl Lee Ralph’s daughter helped dress her for the Golden Globes 2023

It looks like her daughter’s the teacher now. Sheryl Lee Ralph dazzled on the Golden Globes 2023 red carpet Tuesday — and revealed it was all thanks to her daughter, Ivy Coco Maurice. The “Abbott Elementary” actress told E! host Laverne Cox that her 27-year-old has been behind her “winning” looks this awards season. “My very beautiful daughter, Ivy Coco … has been on this whole award train with me from the beginning,” Ralph, 66, explained of the collaboration on the carpet. “I said, ‘You get my style, Coco.’ I said, ‘You get me, you get the style, and let’s do this. And she’s...
Page Six

‘RHOA’ alum Phaedra Parks’ ex Apollo Nida secretly marries Sherien Almufti

Apollo Nida is a married man once again. The ex-husband of “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum Phaedra Parks announced Thursday that he secretly wed his fiancée, Sherien Almufti. Nida, 44, and Almufti, 42, told TMZ that they held an intimate ceremony with close family and friends at a church in the Atlanta area on Oct. 14, 2022. Parks, 49, and the former couple’s two sons, Ayden, 12, and Dylan, 9, were aware of the wedding but did not attend, according to the outlet. Nida shared photos on his entertainment company HD Promotions’ Instagram account from the bride and groom’s big day. Almufti wore a one-shoulder...
ATLANTA, GA
Page Six

Page Six

168K+
Followers
19K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy