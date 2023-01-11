Selena Gomez brings 9-year-old sister Gracie as date to Golden Globes 2023

Look at her now.

Selena Gomez’s 9-year-old sister, Gracie, graced the Golden Globes 2023 red carpet as the nominated “Only Murders in the Building” star’s date.

Gomez, 30 — who is up for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy TV series — donned a black Valentino gown with dramatic purple sleeves for the event, while Gracie chose a gold dress paired with matching kitten heels and a glittering purse.

Both girls, flashing wide smiles for photographers, wore their hair up in ponytails.

This isn’t the first time the “Same Old Love” singer has brought her adorable sibling to an industry event.

In 2019, Gomez and Gracie wore Elsa-inspired garb to Disney’s “Frozen 2” premiere, where the sisters’ shared a sweet smooch on the carpet.

These days, Gracie gets to tag along when Gomez hangs out with her famous friends. Earlier this week, the elementary school student joined the Rare Beauty founder to celebrate Nicole Peltz’s 28th birthday.

“It’s not your bday yet but let’s celebrate NOW!” Gomez captioned a sweet Instagram photo of herself and Gracie each giving Peltz a kiss on the cheek.

Peltz later shared the post to her Story, writing, “My sisters,” with a series of heart and heart-eye emojis.

Gomez’s mother, Mandy Teefer, welcomed Gracie in June 2013 with her second husband, Brian Teefer.

Despite their nearly 20-year age difference, the former “Wizards of Waverly Place” star and her little sister share a strong bond.

“I will forever let my sister know she is strong, bold and beautiful,” Gomez wrote on Instagram in 2017. “She will be raised to know her voice matters. She is going to understand the importance behind being a leader and inspire others by her truth.”