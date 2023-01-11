Anya Taylor-Joy goes bold in bra top on Golden Globes 2023 red carpet

Anya Taylor-Joy is heating up the Globes.

The “Queen’s Gambit” star, 26, looked sunny in bright yellow as she walked the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet on Tuesday wearing a stunning two-piece Dior outfit.

The sleek bandeau top, which she paired with a column-style maxi skirt, featured a tie back with a dangling ribbon.

Taylor-Joy wore her hair in a straight style with one side pulled up in a twist, adding a chunky gold-and-diamond necklace and matching bracelet along with diamond flower earrings and a metallic manicure.

The actress is nominated for a Golden Globe in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy category for “The Menu.”

Anya Taylor-Joy sizzled in a two-piece Dior set on the Golden Globes red carpet. Getty Images

The actress showed off the back of her Dior crop top. Getty Images

Taylor-Joy married musician and actor Malcom McRae in a secret ceremony last summer, as Page Six exclusively reported, and posed with her new husband on the red carpet of the award show — the first Golden Globes in person since the pandemic.

The actress previously won a Globe for her role as Beth Harmon on “The Queen’s Gambit” in 2021, dressing up from the comfort of home that year in another Dior creation as she sported an emerald green Dior Haute Couture gown.

Taylor-Joy posed with her new husband on the red carpet. FilmMagic

Sadly, last year was joyless , as the red carpet was scrapped altogether — virtual or not.

Thankfully, she brought some Joy to the first award show of the season with a vibrant color.