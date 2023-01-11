Read full article on original website
lifeisanenigma....?
2d ago
with all the cameras around they should be able to track his movements and find out who he is. if he can randomly shoot a dog he walks past he will think nothing of taking a human's life either
Police investigating multiple reports of indecent exposure in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating numerous reports of indecent exposure incidents in eastern Lancaster County. The most recent incident occurred Wednesday at about 5:17 p.m. on the 900 block of Narvon Road in Salisbury Township, police said. Two juvenile girls were walking along the road...
17-year-old boy dies when 3 vehicles crash in Dauphin County: police
A 17-year-old driver died after a crash sent his vehicle into a utility pole and tree in Dauphin County on Thursday morning, according to police. The crash was reported at 7:35 a.m. in the area of Route 209 and Railroad Street, Williams Township, police said. A 2012 Chevrolet Silverado driven...
Harrisburg police seek person in connection with September shooting
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg police are trying to identify a person in connection with a September shooting. Investigators on Thursday released surveillance pictures of a man they said was at the scene. Four people were wounded in the shooting on Sept. 25 in the 2300 block of Woodlawn Street.
Harrisburg Police investigating assault on security guard
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Harrisburg Bureau of Police is investigating a December assault on a security guard. According to police, on December 26 at about 5 p.m. police responded to the 1300 block of North 6th Street for a reported assault. Officers were told an unknown man entered...
Man accused of impersonating Pennsylvania State Police trooper
SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. — Shippensburg police arrested a man accused of impersonating a Pennsylvania State Police trooper. Police said Elmer Ardinger, 60, contacted the victim and claimed to be a PSP trooper. "Ardinger was upset over a misunderstanding. Ardinger called himself Trooper Ardinger and threatened to come to the victim's...
Dauphin County woman dies in crash
HALIFAX, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman from Halifax, Dauphin County died after she was involved in a crash on Wednesday, Jan. 11. According to Pennsylvania State Police, a 44-year-old woman was traveling south on North River Road at a high rate of speed around 2 p.m. on Wednesday. She then lost control of her 2002 Volkswagen Coupe and traveled off the east side of the roadway.
Police arrest suspect in York homicide
YORK, Pa. — Police have arrested a suspect in the shooting death of a 19-year-old man last year in York. Police said they pulled over a vehicle on Wednesday around 11:50 p.m. on the first block of North West Street for an expired registration. "During the traffic stop, officers...
Teens Arrested, Ghost Guns Seized After Shots Fired In York, Police Say
Two 19-year-olds were arrested on warrants and two guns were seized following a shots-fired incident in York city on Wednesday, January 11th, 2023. The York City Police were called to a report of shots fired in the 600 block of South Queen Street and witnesses directed the officers to the suspect hiding inside 608. The officers obtained a search warrant and found the ghost guns, other evidence, and arresed the wanted teens.
Dauphin County woman dies after speeding, hitting tree: police
A 44-year-old woman was killed Wednesday afternoon when her car crashed into a tree in Halifax, authorities said. Tiffany A. Munro, of Halifax, was driving a 2002 Volkswagen Coupe south at a “high rate of speed” when the crash happened around 2 p.m. on the 600 block of North River Road in Halifax Township, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
Shots fired in York leads to seizing of ghost guns
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Shots fired in York led to the arrest of two individuals, as well as the seizure of two ghost guns. According to the York City Police Department, on Wednesday, Jan. 11, police were dispatched to the 600 block of South Queen Street, for reports of shots fired. When officers arrived at the scene, witnesses informed the officers that the suspects were located inside of 608 South Queen Street.
Police: Unknown suspect assaulted security guard at Harrisburg building
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg Police are seeking help in identifying a suspect accused of assaulting a security guard at a building in the city last month. The alleged incident occurred around 5 p.m. on Dec. 26 at a building on the 1300 block of North 6th St., police said.
Juvenile charged with setting fires at Cumberland County park
Camp Hill police charged a juvenile with setting two fires last month at Schaeffer Park. The fires were set Dec. 4 and 8 at the park on the 100 block of North 28th Street, according to police. Police said the fires damaged borough property. The juvenile — whose name and...
Crash into tree kills Halifax woman
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Halifax woman was pronounced dead at the scene of a single-vehicle crash in Dauphin County on Jan. 11. Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) say that when they arrived at the scene of the crash in the 600 block of North River Road in Halifax Township around 1:55 p.m., they found that the driver had lost control of her car.
York City police searching for missing child
YORK, Pa. — Police in York are searching for a missing child. The York City police are looking for 10-year-old Jah'nae Cook-Jamison. Wearing a pink, fur hoodie, black pants and white sneakers. Jah'nae ran away from her home and was last seen around the 200 block of Chestnut Street.
Do you know this person? Police seek man in criminal mischief incident
PINE GROVE TWP., Pa. - State police are asking for the public's help in identifying the person wanted in a criminal mischief incident in Schuylkill County. Police say the man pictured above drove onto the property of Solar Innovations in Pine Grove Township, and used his truck and a tow strap to rip out two metal handrails from concrete steps.
Two Missing Women Rescued In Fairview Twp.
>Two Missing Women Rescued In Fairview Twp. (Fairview Two., PA) -- Pennsylvania State Police say they've rescued two missing and endangered women in York County. The victims were found during a traffic stop on I-83 in Fairview Township on January 6th. Police say Antonio Green of Bensalem was with them. He was arrested on suspicion of human trafficking and is being held at the York County Prison. The unidentified women were taken to shelters temporarily.
Did you Loose a Bag of Marijuana?
January the 9th, Pennsylvania State police reported to a report of recovered drug paraphernalia. Upon their arrival to a location on Greenvillage Road, one bag of marijuana was recovered on the scene. If you have any information pertaining to this incident, or lost the marijuana, please contact Pennsylvania State Police.
Missing central Pa. teen found safe: state police
A Chambersburg teenager missing since Christmas Eve has been found, Pennsylvania State Police said. Trooper Megan Frazer said Feryi Sarate-Mancio, 15, was found safe Wednesday. She was reported missing Jan. 3. Before Wednesday, she had last been seen Dec. 24 in Guilford Township. State police did not release additional details...
Pair linked to dog attacks charged when police find their 6 kids alone, again
Newville police say they have identified a couple responsible for two loose dogs who attacked two people in recent weeks. As it turned out, police say they already had been dealing with the couple after reports of child neglect since December. Police announced Thursday they charged Travis and Taryn Laughner,...
Coroner IDs man shot to death during burglary at central Pa. apartment
A 35-year-old man was fatally shot over the weekend during a burglary at a Lancaster County apartment complex, authorities said. Hector Burgos-Torres, of Mountville, was shot around 4 a.m. Sunday in the Lincoln West Apartments in Mountville, the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office said Tuesday. Burgos-Torres died of gunshot wounds...
