As major events return a new COVID strain enters the picture and it's more transmissible

SAN ANTONIO - When strong winds move into the region, combined with low humidity and the ongoing drought that continues to affect the area, fire risk increases. Dry grass, dormant winter trees, or dead leaves can easily spark a fire and spread quickly. This can threaten your home and property. During times like this, firefighters are on high alert. A burn ban is in effect for Bexar County, but even if your county does not have a burn ban in effect, there are still precautions we should all take to minimize the fire threat.

BEXAR COUNTY, TX ・ 6 HOURS AGO