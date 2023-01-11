As major events return a new COVID strain enters the picture and it's more transmissible

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
After fifth possible fentanyl death in San Marcos officials explain how to stay safe
SAN ANTONIO — A fifth teen has died of a possible fentanyl overdose in San Marcos. It has the city's school district sounding the alarm and warning parents to be vigilant about what their teens are up to. It's an epidemic Bexar County is racing to stop. “It is...
New COVID strain is 'more transmissible than any other variant,' and likely already in Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO — In late November, the COVID-19 omicron variant XBB.1.5 represented only 1% of U.S. cases, according to the CDC. Five weeks later, it represents 27.6% of national cases. Metro Health Director Anita Kurian told KENS 5 that both vaccinated individuals and people who have been infected by...
DreamWeek celebrating 11th anniversary in San Antonio
The Annual DreamWeek summit is set to return to San Antonio this month for the 11th consecutive year. This year has more than 200 events planned across 17 days, with the penultimate day of the summit, January 28th, showcasing the mayor’s dream ball. The majority of this year's summit...
Stash Houses in Bexar County: Homeland Security warns migrants about smuggler lies
Thousands of migrants are turning themselves in at ports of entries for asylum every year. Thousands of others enter illegally and smuggled in by coyotes. Homeland Security says the greed of these coyotes, may be putting migrants and you in danger. There are images that most of us have seen...
Second round of applications for United with Uvalde Fund being accepted
SAN ANTONIO - The United Way of San Antonio announced on Wednesday that the second round of applications for the United with Uvalde Fund have opened. The fund was set up to provide grants to organizations that provide "trauma-informed behavioral and mental health services for students, teachers and residents in Uvalde. This may also include programs that support increasing staff capacity to provide mental health services."
Price of used cars not decreasing in San Antonio
According to a nationally recognized report, the Manheim Used Car Vehicle Index, "wholesale used vehicle prices close out 2022 with the longest-running and sharpest declines over a single year." The report released on Monday says. "following record increases in 2021, the Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index (MUVVI) ended 2022 at...
Missing 13-year-old San Antonio girl with medical condition found safe, police say
SAN ANTONIO - Police tells us 13-year-old Joclynn Alize Maldonaldo, who went missing nearly a week ago has been found safe. . Maldonaldo was last seen on Jan. 6 in the 200 block of Stark Street near downtown. San Antonio Police said on Thursday that Joclynn was recently found safe.
Advocates push for city charter focused on policing reforms
Months ago, a San Antonio advocacy group, Act 4 SA, amongst; Ground Game Texas, and a coalition of more than a dozen organizations including the Texas Organizing Project (TOP), Party for Socialism and Liberation (PSL SATX), SA Stands, and MOVE Texas, told the public they would push for stronger police reform.
SAISD looking to fill a handful of positions at upcoming job fair
SAN ANTONIO - If you are looking for a job in education, San Antonio Independent School District is hiring!. SAISD is hosting a job fair next Saturday, Jan. 21. It is going to be at Brackenridge High School. They are looking to fill several positions, including, teachers, counselors, and nurses.
Protect your home and property from the threat of wildfires
SAN ANTONIO - When strong winds move into the region, combined with low humidity and the ongoing drought that continues to affect the area, fire risk increases. Dry grass, dormant winter trees, or dead leaves can easily spark a fire and spread quickly. This can threaten your home and property. During times like this, firefighters are on high alert. A burn ban is in effect for Bexar County, but even if your county does not have a burn ban in effect, there are still precautions we should all take to minimize the fire threat.
15 people hospitalized after carbon monoxide leak at Hotel Emma, officials say
SAN ANTONIO – Authorities said 15 people were hospitalized following carbon monoxide leak at Hotel Emma early Wednesday afternoon. According to officials, EMS units were called to the hotel after several people inside the building felt ill. The hotel was evacuated as a precaution and authorities are currently working...
Two teenagers struck by pickup truck while attempting to cross dark lit street
SAN ANTONIO – Two teenagers were struck by a pickup truck when attempting to cross a street. The accident happened around 6:30 p.m., Thursday, at the intersection of Roosevelt Avenue and East White Road. According to officials, the two teenagers were selling candies on the side of the road...
City seeks feedback on requiring domestic violence resources to be posted in restrooms
SAN ANTONIO--Data shows one in three women in San Antonio has experienced, or will experience, domestic violence. Now, city leaders are looking to put new resources in places where victims are most likely to be able to use them: public bathrooms. Officials have suggested requiring signs or stickers with domestic...
Reaction pours in as Clayton Perry is set to return to his seat on City Council Thursday
SAN ANTONIO — It's the return to office that has everyone talking as District 10 Councilman Clayton Perry will return to council for the first time since being arrested for a hit-and-run. “I’ve spoken to him almost either every day or every couple of days. So, we've been in...
Grant applications opening for small businesses impacted by pandemic, city construction
SAN ANTONIO - The City of San Antonio is opening grant applications to small businesses impacted by both COVID and long-term construction sites. The city will be offering a relief program within the next month that will allocate $2 million in Federal American Rescue Plan Act funding administered by LiftFund.
Woman dies after being hit by a car during large fight on West Side
SAN ANTONIO - Police are looking for a driver who hit and killed a woman on the West Side. The deadly accident happened just before 8:30 p.m., Wednesday, along Angela Walk and South Picoso Street. Police said at least 30 people were in the street when a fight broke out....
Driver dies in horrific crash following high-speed chase with deputies on Far West Side
SAN ANTONIO - A driver is dead after losing control of his car on the Far West Side. The deadly accident happened just before 1 a.m. Thursday on Woodgate Drive and Military Drive West near Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland. Bexar County Sheriff's deputies tried to pull a car over, but...
Indy Coffee Club is brewing A+ inspection scores
SAN ANTONIO - If you're looking for a place to relax in a quiet environment with a coffee in hand and an easy snack; Indy Coffee Club is the perfect place. Indy Coffee Club is located at 7114 UTSA Boulevard which is minutes away from the University, making it an easy commute for students and residents.
New Braunfels police searching for missing teenager with medical condition
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – The New Braunfels Police Department is requesting public assistance in locating a missing 16-year-old girl. Alyssa Lerma was last seen in Avery Park with her dog last Friday on Jan. 6. The dog has since been located, but Alyssa remains missing. Alyssa does not have...
