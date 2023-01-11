ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

As major events return a new COVID strain enters the picture and it's more transmissible

By Amanda Henderson, Photojournalist: Everett Allen
foxsanantonio.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxsanantonio.com

DreamWeek celebrating 11th anniversary in San Antonio

The Annual DreamWeek summit is set to return to San Antonio this month for the 11th consecutive year. This year has more than 200 events planned across 17 days, with the penultimate day of the summit, January 28th, showcasing the mayor’s dream ball. The majority of this year's summit...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Second round of applications for United with Uvalde Fund being accepted

SAN ANTONIO - The United Way of San Antonio announced on Wednesday that the second round of applications for the United with Uvalde Fund have opened. The fund was set up to provide grants to organizations that provide "trauma-informed behavioral and mental health services for students, teachers and residents in Uvalde. This may also include programs that support increasing staff capacity to provide mental health services."
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Price of used cars not decreasing in San Antonio

According to a nationally recognized report, the Manheim Used Car Vehicle Index, "wholesale used vehicle prices close out 2022 with the longest-running and sharpest declines over a single year." The report released on Monday says. "following record increases in 2021, the Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index (MUVVI) ended 2022 at...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Advocates push for city charter focused on policing reforms

Months ago, a San Antonio advocacy group, Act 4 SA, amongst; Ground Game Texas, and a coalition of more than a dozen organizations including the Texas Organizing Project (TOP), Party for Socialism and Liberation (PSL SATX), SA Stands, and MOVE Texas, told the public they would push for stronger police reform.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

SAISD looking to fill a handful of positions at upcoming job fair

SAN ANTONIO - If you are looking for a job in education, San Antonio Independent School District is hiring!. SAISD is hosting a job fair next Saturday, Jan. 21. It is going to be at Brackenridge High School. They are looking to fill several positions, including, teachers, counselors, and nurses.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Protect your home and property from the threat of wildfires

SAN ANTONIO - When strong winds move into the region, combined with low humidity and the ongoing drought that continues to affect the area, fire risk increases. Dry grass, dormant winter trees, or dead leaves can easily spark a fire and spread quickly. This can threaten your home and property. During times like this, firefighters are on high alert. A burn ban is in effect for Bexar County, but even if your county does not have a burn ban in effect, there are still precautions we should all take to minimize the fire threat.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Indy Coffee Club is brewing A+ inspection scores

SAN ANTONIO - If you're looking for a place to relax in a quiet environment with a coffee in hand and an easy snack; Indy Coffee Club is the perfect place. Indy Coffee Club is located at 7114 UTSA Boulevard which is minutes away from the University, making it an easy commute for students and residents.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy