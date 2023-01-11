Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Is Your Local Joann Fabric Store Closing? Check Out The List HereMinha D.Marion, OH
This Restaurant Has the Largest All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in West VirginiaTravel MavenClarksburg, WV
Update: Jo-Ann is Closing Stores in 2023Bryan DijkhuizenBridgeport, WV
Longstanding Chick-fil-A Location Permanently Closing After 32 YearsJoel EisenbergMorgantown, WV
Related
WDTV
Bridgeport City Council reviews proposed increase to water rates
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport City Council approved an ordinance on its first reading for a water rate increase that will go into effect in April on Monday. The rate increase was approved by the Bridgeport Utility Board Thursday, who received a presentation on the increase from Michael D. Griffith, CPA, of Griffith & Associates, PLLC.
WDTV
Doddridge County Chamber of Commerce and WVU Bad Buildings work to revitalize West Union
WEST UNION, W.Va (WDTV) - In partnership with WVU Bad Buildings, the Doddridge County Chamber of Commerce and members of the community were working on a plan to improve the city. Chamber President Cindy Welch said they have been working towards a plan to revitalize for years. “The Chamber of...
WDTV
Local nonprofit members working to restore historical building
WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A local group is trying to restore a historic building in Weston. The building is located on Main Avenue right across from the Museum of American Glass. It was built in 1886 by William Lively, who used it as a law office. It is very small...
WDTV
Gov. Justice petitions to designate Preston County a HUBZone
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Justice announced on Thursday that he has petitioned for five counties to be Governor-designated HUBZones, including Preston County. The other four counties in the petition are Boone, Clay, Hampshire and Monroe counties. The Historically Underutilized Business Zone, or HUBZone, program gives participating small businesses access...
wajr.com
Three Harrison County schools added to the West Virginia Communities in Schools program
CHARLESTON, WV — Three Harrison County schools have bren added to the West Virginia Communities In Schools (CIS) program. Nutter Fort Primary School, Nutter Fort Intermediate School and the Norwood Elementary School will be apart of the program that forges community partnerships and brings resources into schools to help remove barriers to student learning with a goal of keeping all students in school and ultimately graduating.
Fairmont Police Academy ready to welcome first-ever cadets
The new Police Academy in Fairmont is set to welcome its first-ever class of cadets next week.
Gov. Justice announces petition for the designation of Boone, Clay, Hampshire, Monroe, and Preston Counties as HUBZones
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — Gov. Justice announced that he has petitioned for Boone, Clay, Hampshire, Monroe, and Preston Counties to be Governor-designated HUBZones. The Historically Underutilized Business Zone (HUBZone) program gives participating small businesses access to exclusive federal contracting opportunities and preferential price evaluations when bidding on at-large federal contracts. West Virginia is one of the first ten states to petition for expanding access to this program through Governor-designated HUBZones.
BOE: Mannington Middle School tower not an overall structural issue
Marion County Schools officials have called in an outside engineering firm to check the structural integrity of the state's oldest operating school.
WDTV
Four NCWV schools added to ‘Communities In Schools’ program
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - First Lady Cathy Justice said two north central West Virginia counties have been added to the Communities In Schools program. The following schools will be the newest additions to West Virginia’s Communities In Schools program:. Harrison County. Nutter Fort Primary School. Nutter Fort Intermediate School.
WDTV
CWB adding phosphoric acid to the water system
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Clarksburg Water Board is adding phosphoric acid to the water system. It’s something they have been doing for about a month now. The purpose is to help prevent corrosion by coating the lines, including plumbing in businesses and homes. Kevin Short, General Manager of...
wajr.com
Treasurer Moore finds $1 million in unclaimed property for Marion County library
MANNINGTON, W.Va. – West Virginia State Treasurer Riley Moore presented an unexpected gift of $1 million to the Mannington Middle School Library on Tuesday. The library is named after the first female doctor from West Virginia University, Dr. Phoebia G. Moore, who studied medicine at WVU in the early 1900s.
WDTV
Weston works on reducing speed limit in select areas
WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The City of Weston is working on an ordinance to reduce speed limits for certain parts of town. The areas include Summit Street, Cottage Avenue, and First Street. The current speed limits there are 25 mph, but the ordinance would reduce them to 15 mph. The...
WDTV
Power outage planned in Marion County, will affect hundreds
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials said there will be a planned power outage in Marion County on Thursday that will affect over 250 customers for about eight hours. The power outage on Thursday will affect 257 Mon Power customers in the vicinity of Lanham Lane, Sapps Run, Pepperbush Lane, Dean Drive and other nearby areas, according to the Marion County Homeland Security & Emergency Management.
WDTV
NCWV teacher, aide receive awards during state ceremony
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The 2023 West Virginia Teacher of the Year Amber Nichols and West Virginia Service Personnel of the Year Jessica Grose received awards on Tuesday during a ceremony at the State Capitol Complex. Amber Nichols is a kindergarten teacher at Eastwood Elementary School in Morgantown. She is...
WDTV
First at 4 Forum: Provost Dr. Gary Morris
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Provost Dr. Gary Morris with Glenville State University joined First at 4 on Tuesday. He talked about Glenville State’s recent change to a three semester system, helping students graduate in four years, and how teachers get prepared for the classroom. You can watch the full...
WDTV
First at 4 Forum: Aristotle Jones and Al Anderson
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Aristotle Jones and Al Anderson joined First at 4 on Thursday. In addition to playing some music, they talked about an MLK event happening this weekend in Morgantown, how culture influences Appalachian music, and how venues have changed over the years. You can watch the full...
Belmont County man pandered sexually-oriented matter involving a minor
A Belmont County man was sentenced to jail for a charge of pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor. Ty Thompson will spend the next 3 to four and a half years in prison. Thompson will also have to register as a sex offender in Ohio for the next 25 years upon release. After a tip […]
WDTV
Dr. Paul Ronald Graziani
Dr. Paul Ronald Graziani of Fairmont, WV and Bonita Springs, FL, passed away on December, 27, 2022. Dr. Graziani was born to Paul Frank Graziani and Betty Jane (Spadafore) Graziani on May 28, 1948 in Fairmont, WV. Dr. Graziani is a 1966 graduate from Fairmont Senior High School and 1970...
WDTV
Discounted radon testing available in Mon County, surrounding area
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Because January is National Radon Action Month, the Monongalia County Health Department is offering discounted radon testing. Monongalia County Health Department’s Environmental Health program is offering radon tests for $65, down from the $125 it normally costs for a radon test. “It’s a benefit to...
Comments / 3