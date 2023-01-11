ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairmont, WV

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WDTV

Bridgeport City Council reviews proposed increase to water rates

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport City Council approved an ordinance on its first reading for a water rate increase that will go into effect in April on Monday. The rate increase was approved by the Bridgeport Utility Board Thursday, who received a presentation on the increase from Michael D. Griffith, CPA, of Griffith & Associates, PLLC.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Local nonprofit members working to restore historical building

WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A local group is trying to restore a historic building in Weston. The building is located on Main Avenue right across from the Museum of American Glass. It was built in 1886 by William Lively, who used it as a law office. It is very small...
WESTON, WV
WDTV

Gov. Justice petitions to designate Preston County a HUBZone

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Justice announced on Thursday that he has petitioned for five counties to be Governor-designated HUBZones, including Preston County. The other four counties in the petition are Boone, Clay, Hampshire and Monroe counties. The Historically Underutilized Business Zone, or HUBZone, program gives participating small businesses access...
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
wajr.com

Three Harrison County schools added to the West Virginia Communities in Schools program

CHARLESTON, WV — Three Harrison County schools have bren added to the West Virginia Communities In Schools (CIS) program. Nutter Fort Primary School, Nutter Fort Intermediate School and the Norwood Elementary School will be apart of the program that forges community partnerships and brings resources into schools to help remove barriers to student learning with a goal of keeping all students in school and ultimately graduating.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Gov. Justice announces petition for the designation of Boone, Clay, Hampshire, Monroe, and Preston Counties as HUBZones

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — Gov. Justice announced that he has petitioned for Boone, Clay, Hampshire, Monroe, and Preston Counties to be Governor-designated HUBZones. The Historically Underutilized Business Zone (HUBZone) program gives participating small businesses access to exclusive federal contracting opportunities and preferential price evaluations when bidding on at-large federal contracts. West Virginia is one of the first ten states to petition for expanding access to this program through Governor-designated HUBZones.
MONROE COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Four NCWV schools added to ‘Communities In Schools’ program

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - First Lady Cathy Justice said two north central West Virginia counties have been added to the Communities In Schools program. The following schools will be the newest additions to West Virginia’s Communities In Schools program:. Harrison County. Nutter Fort Primary School. Nutter Fort Intermediate School.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WDTV

CWB adding phosphoric acid to the water system

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Clarksburg Water Board is adding phosphoric acid to the water system. It’s something they have been doing for about a month now. The purpose is to help prevent corrosion by coating the lines, including plumbing in businesses and homes. Kevin Short, General Manager of...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

Weston works on reducing speed limit in select areas

WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The City of Weston is working on an ordinance to reduce speed limits for certain parts of town. The areas include Summit Street, Cottage Avenue, and First Street. The current speed limits there are 25 mph, but the ordinance would reduce them to 15 mph. The...
WESTON, WV
WDTV

Power outage planned in Marion County, will affect hundreds

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials said there will be a planned power outage in Marion County on Thursday that will affect over 250 customers for about eight hours. The power outage on Thursday will affect 257 Mon Power customers in the vicinity of Lanham Lane, Sapps Run, Pepperbush Lane, Dean Drive and other nearby areas, according to the Marion County Homeland Security & Emergency Management.
WDTV

NCWV teacher, aide receive awards during state ceremony

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The 2023 West Virginia Teacher of the Year Amber Nichols and West Virginia Service Personnel of the Year Jessica Grose received awards on Tuesday during a ceremony at the State Capitol Complex. Amber Nichols is a kindergarten teacher at Eastwood Elementary School in Morgantown. She is...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

First at 4 Forum: Provost Dr. Gary Morris

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Provost Dr. Gary Morris with Glenville State University joined First at 4 on Tuesday. He talked about Glenville State’s recent change to a three semester system, helping students graduate in four years, and how teachers get prepared for the classroom. You can watch the full...
GLENVILLE, WV
WDTV

First at 4 Forum: Aristotle Jones and Al Anderson

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Aristotle Jones and Al Anderson joined First at 4 on Thursday. In addition to playing some music, they talked about an MLK event happening this weekend in Morgantown, how culture influences Appalachian music, and how venues have changed over the years. You can watch the full...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Dr. Paul Ronald Graziani

Dr. Paul Ronald Graziani of Fairmont, WV and Bonita Springs, FL, passed away on December, 27, 2022. Dr. Graziani was born to Paul Frank Graziani and Betty Jane (Spadafore) Graziani on May 28, 1948 in Fairmont, WV. Dr. Graziani is a 1966 graduate from Fairmont Senior High School and 1970...
FAIRMONT, WV
WDTV

Discounted radon testing available in Mon County, surrounding area

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Because January is National Radon Action Month, the Monongalia County Health Department is offering discounted radon testing. Monongalia County Health Department’s Environmental Health program is offering radon tests for $65, down from the $125 it normally costs for a radon test. “It’s a benefit to...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV

