Nebraska Department of Corrections arrested for allegedly providing state-issued cell phone to inmateEdy ZooOmaha, NE
4 Amazing Burger Places in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Nebraska Football: Huskers land former Stanford OT Walter RouseThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Anthony Grant returning for 2023 seasonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football announces Bob Wager as tight ends\special teams coachThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Kearney Hub
Nebraska offers Ismael Smith Flores, who played under assistant Bob Wager in high school
Nebraska has offered a new 2023 prospect who is both an Iowa football legacy and has direct ties to a new Husker assistant. Receiver/tight end Ismael Smith Flores of Arlington (Texas) Martin reported the offer on social media Wednesday following a conversation with NU tight ends coach Bob Wager. Wager had spent the previous 17 years coaching at Martin until late last month when Nebraska coach Matt Rhule hired him to his staff.
Kearney Hub
Nebraska announces Matt Rhule's final assistant hires
LINCOLN — Nebraska coach Matt Rhule finalized his full assistant coaching staff on Wednesday. NU announced Rhule’s three final hires in Bob Wager (tight ends), Garret McGuire (receivers) and Rob Dvoracek (linebackers). All three had previously been reported by local and national sources. Wager joined NU from Arlington...
Kearney Hub
Illinois smothers Nebraska in foul-heavy game
Bodies crashed and airballs flew to a chirpy symphony of officials’ whistles and fan jeers. You could call Tuesday night in Pinnacle Bank Arena college basketball, wrestling or a ref show. Any which way, Illinois fiercely took down Nebraska with a little speed and a lot of defense from...
Kearney Hub
Nebraska kicker signee Tristan Alvano earns MaxPreps All-American honors
LINCOLN — Nebraska signee Tristan Alvano, who in November hit a game-winning field goal to win the Class A state title game, has been named a MaxPreps first-team All-American. Alvano, a Omaha Westside star, hit all five field goals in the title game, earning a full scholarship offer from...
Kearney Hub
Nebraska lawmakers to ponder funding for relocation of iconic mural
LINCOLN — A $1.5 million boost from Nebraska lawmakers would help give a new home to the iconic Pershing Center mural, whose more than 760,000 tile pieces today sit in a warehouse after removal last year from the old city arena. People are also reading…. Fans of the mammoth...
Kearney Hub
2022 UNK graduate Colton Hill dies at age 24 in plane crash
KEARNEY – Former University of Nebraska at Kearney student Colton Hill died Wednesday in a plane crash. The school issued the following information on the 2022 graduate:. Hill, 24, died Wednesday night in a plane crash near Auburn, Nebraska. One other person also died. The plane departed Lincoln for Auburn and was to return to Lincoln, according to the Nemaha County Sheriff’s office. Authorities found the wreckage at 11 p.m. Wednesday about one mile south of the Auburn airport.
Kearney Hub
Judge approves injunction against financial adviser involved in Nebraska bank fraud case
LINCOLN — A judge approved an injunction Tuesday that freezes most assets of a financial adviser involved in one of the largest cases of bank fraud in state history. However, Jesse Hill of Hickman and his wife, under the order, will be able to access two personal banking accounts, and were given permission to obtain a home equity loan to help paying legal and living expenses.
Kearney Hub
Safety system outage ends; issue delayed flights at Omaha's Eppley Airfield
All flights from Omaha's Eppley Airfield were delayed Wednesday morning as the FAA worked to restore National Airspace System operations. The FAA ordered airlines to pause all domestic departures until 8 a.m. Central Time to allow the agency to validate the integrity of flight and safety information. Pete Buttigieg, the...
