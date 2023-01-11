ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Nebraska offers Ismael Smith Flores, who played under assistant Bob Wager in high school

Nebraska has offered a new 2023 prospect who is both an Iowa football legacy and has direct ties to a new Husker assistant. Receiver/tight end Ismael Smith Flores of Arlington (Texas) Martin reported the offer on social media Wednesday following a conversation with NU tight ends coach Bob Wager. Wager had spent the previous 17 years coaching at Martin until late last month when Nebraska coach Matt Rhule hired him to his staff.
Nebraska announces Matt Rhule's final assistant hires

LINCOLN — Nebraska coach Matt Rhule finalized his full assistant coaching staff on Wednesday. NU announced Rhule’s three final hires in Bob Wager (tight ends), Garret McGuire (receivers) and Rob Dvoracek (linebackers). All three had previously been reported by local and national sources. Wager joined NU from Arlington...
Illinois smothers Nebraska in foul-heavy game

Bodies crashed and airballs flew to a chirpy symphony of officials’ whistles and fan jeers. You could call Tuesday night in Pinnacle Bank Arena college basketball, wrestling or a ref show. Any which way, Illinois fiercely took down Nebraska with a little speed and a lot of defense from...
Nebraska kicker signee Tristan Alvano earns MaxPreps All-American honors

LINCOLN — Nebraska signee Tristan Alvano, who in November hit a game-winning field goal to win the Class A state title game, has been named a MaxPreps first-team All-American. Alvano, a Omaha Westside star, hit all five field goals in the title game, earning a full scholarship offer from...
Nebraska lawmakers to ponder funding for relocation of iconic mural

LINCOLN — A $1.5 million boost from Nebraska lawmakers would help give a new home to the iconic Pershing Center mural, whose more than 760,000 tile pieces today sit in a warehouse after removal last year from the old city arena. People are also reading…. Fans of the mammoth...
2022 UNK graduate Colton Hill dies at age 24 in plane crash

KEARNEY – Former University of Nebraska at Kearney student Colton Hill died Wednesday in a plane crash. The school issued the following information on the 2022 graduate:. Hill, 24, died Wednesday night in a plane crash near Auburn, Nebraska. One other person also died. The plane departed Lincoln for Auburn and was to return to Lincoln, according to the Nemaha County Sheriff’s office. Authorities found the wreckage at 11 p.m. Wednesday about one mile south of the Auburn airport.
Judge approves injunction against financial adviser involved in Nebraska bank fraud case

LINCOLN — A judge approved an injunction Tuesday that freezes most assets of a financial adviser involved in one of the largest cases of bank fraud in state history. However, Jesse Hill of Hickman and his wife, under the order, will be able to access two personal banking accounts, and were given permission to obtain a home equity loan to help paying legal and living expenses.
Safety system outage ends; issue delayed flights at Omaha's Eppley Airfield

All flights from Omaha's Eppley Airfield were delayed Wednesday morning as the FAA worked to restore National Airspace System operations. The FAA ordered airlines to pause all domestic departures until 8 a.m. Central Time to allow the agency to validate the integrity of flight and safety information. Pete Buttigieg, the...
