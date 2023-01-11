ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liberty County, GA

United Way of the Coastal Empire announces partnership with emergency management leaders

By Megh Porterfield
WSAV News 3
 2 days ago
Savannah, G.A. (WSAV) – The United Way of the Coastal Empire is partnering with Bryan, Chatham, Effingham and Liberty County emergency response leaders to fundraise for disaster relief in our area.

“So, we’re going to deliver and support the experts by doing what it is we do—raise money, distribute funds, and help them with volunteers. But we can use that tool, that technology, that infrastructure to support the needs of our emergency management experts,” says Brynn Grant, the president and CEO of The United Way of the Coastal Empire.

The funds can be used to help people with a variety of disaster-related problems—and are given on a case-by-case basis.

“The most recent example would be the tornado that happened in Bryan County and those funds were used to help people with home repairs, insurance deductibles, car repairs from the damage from the storm, a pet that had a vet bill because he was injured by the tornado,” Grant says.

Dennis Jones, the director of the Chatham Emergency Management Agency, says this partnership allows their agency much more flexibility to do what matters most—help people.

“We realized with Hurricane Matthew, Irma, Dorian, there’s an influx of donations that come in–monetary donations that come into the community. So, rather than the government actually managing those funds, we would rather that be done through the United Way of the Coastal Empire, that way we can maximize the outreach,” Jones says.

The idea for the partnership came after the tornado that devastated parts of Bryan County last April and emergency leaders are hoping this influx of funds can better support our community for any natural disasters in the future.

