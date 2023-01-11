Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
St. Louis, St. Louis County investing Rams settlement money to help future community-driven plans
ST. LOUIS — Officials with the City of St. Louis and St. Louis County announced Thursday they are investing millions in Rams settlement money into treasury bonds until they decide on how to use it to serve its residents. The historic settlement came from a lawsuit filed by St....
myleaderpaper.com
Byrnes Mill officials to ask voters to pass use tax in April
Byrnes Mill voters will be asked on April 4 to approve a use tax that would allow the city to collect sales tax on internet purchases. If passed, the use tax would allow the city to collect its 2.5 percent sales tax on internet purchases, just as it does at retail businesses in the city.
myleaderpaper.com
Arnold rec center adds new events
The Arnold Parks and Recreation Department is introducing two new events that will start this month at the Arnold Recreation Center, 1695 Missouri State Road. The first one is called Friday Night Lights, an event that will be held one Friday each month from January through April, when the rec center will hold extended hours, until 7 p.m. Typically, the center is open from 5:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Fridays.
Metro East strip mall lands tenants, including one new to St. Louis, in $7M redevelopment
GRANITE CITY, Ill. — A big-box shopping center in the Metro East has landed two large anchor tenants for a $7 million redevelopment that will fill nearly 70,000 square feet of space that’s been sitting empty for four years. Construction is underway at Nameoki Commons shopping plaza at...
myleaderpaper.com
Peggy Jean Graff, 75, Park Hills, formerly of Crystal City
Peggy Jean Graff, 75, of Park Hills, formerly of Crystal City, died Jan. 9, 2023, at Missouri Baptist Medical Center. Mrs. Graff was a member of the Mississippi River Eagles of Crystal City. She enjoyed reading, traveling, spending time in the sun, and most of all, spending time with family. Born Oct. 25, 1947, in St. Louis, she was the daughter of the late Claude Thomas and Pauline Mae (Richmond) Pulliam.
myleaderpaper.com
Public invited to talk about future of De Soto schools
De Soto School District residents are invited to attend a series of meetings and give their two cents’ worth about the future of the district. The first of six community meetings focused on strategic planning will be held from 5:30-7 p.m. today, Thursday, Jan. 12, in the library at De Soto High School, 815 Amvets Drive.
Washington Missourian
Hoffmanns purchase Defiance Roadhouse, plan opening of new cafe in Augusta
The Defiance Roadhouse, a southern St. Charles County landmark with a patio right on Highway 94, was purchased Jan. 4 by the Hoffmann Family of Companies. The bar and restaurant is the latest business bought by the corporation, which has acquired dozens of businesses since 2021 in and around Augusta and Washington. The prices of most of the individual purchases, including for the Defiance Roadhouse, have not been disclosed, but representatives of the Hoffmann Family of Companies have said the total investment will likely be more than $200 million.
Historic building in St. Louis vandalized, left unsecured
The Railway Exchange, a 110-year-old architectural gem and former home of the Famous Barr department store, now has wide open points of entry with no security presence after sitting empty for nearly a decade.
Calls for condemned former Famous Barr building to be saved
Following a FOX 2 report on a signature building in downtown St. Louis becoming a danger to the public, the City of St. Louis took emergency action to secure the 110 Railway Exchange Building at 7th and Olive Street on Wednesday morning.
myleaderpaper.com
Calendar of events Jan. 12-19
Senior book bingo, 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., Timbers of Eureka, 1 Coffey Park Lane. Winners choose from selection of used books. Free. To sign up: 636-938-6775. Toastmasters Jeffco Challengers, 7 p.m., New Hope UMC, 3921 Jeffco Blvd., Arnold. In-person and virtual meetings by Zoom. Information: Josephineemde@yahoo.com. Bingo, 10:30 a.m.,...
southarkansassun.com
$500 Worth of Automatic Direct Payment Approved in Missouri
With a massive $5 million budget, another universal basic income (UBI) program has just been approved. The St. Louis Board of Aldermen in Missouri decided to approve $500 monthly payments to 440 families. However, the mayor, Tishaura Jones, needs to approve the said measure to finalize the details according to an article posted by The US Sun on January 07, 2023.
Historic restaurant, music venue pressing pause on operations
ST. LOUIS — A historic St. Louis restaurant and music venue known for blues and jazz says it's pressing pause on operations. BB's Jazz, Blues and Soups has been around since 1976, hosting music greats but owners say it's time to rethink things. Wednesday, customers called in and even...
Debris piling up along area highways
A growing trash problem along Interstate 70 is becoming hard to ignore.
mymoinfo.com
Highway patrol currently hiring for civilian employees
(Jefferson County) The Missouri State Highway Patrol has plenty of jobs openings for not only for troopers, but for civilians as well. Corporal Logan Bolton with the patrol says there is currently several civilian positions open. [. My MO Info · KJ010623A.WAV. The application process to begin your career...
Winning $1M Mega Millions ticket sold in Florissant
Two weeks into the new year, two people have now scored $1 million lottery prizes in St. Louis County.
myleaderpaper.com
Jeanette F. Pace, 80, Arnold
Jeanette F. Pace, 80, of Arnold died Jan. 8, 2023, in St. Louis. Mrs. Pace was a member of Arnold Church of Christ. She was born Dec. 19, 1942, in Walnut Ridge, Ark., the daughter of the late Mettie (Hislip) and Luther Golden. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years: Bobby G. Pace.
Historic automobile manufacturer: St. Louis Motor Carriage Company founders, John L. French and George P. Dorris, Sr.
The St. Louis Motor Carriage Company was founded in 1898 by George Preston Dorris, Sr., vice-president and senior engineer, and president, John L. French. This company manufactured automobiles at 1211–13 North Vandeventer Avenue in St. Louis, Missouri. From 1899 to 1907, it was the first of many companies in St. Louis making automobiles. The horseless carriage, the St. Louis, was developed at this company and the vehicles had the advertisement slogan of Rigs that Run.
A Website says 3 Missouri Towns are ‘Likely’ for a Tornado strike
One website ranked the cities most likely to be hit by a tornado, and the list features 3 cities from the Show-Me State. Which cities made their list, and why do they say you need to be extra prepared for tornados if you live there?. Thetravel.com has released a list...
St. Louis-based grocery chain's parent company refinances debt
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Moran Foods LLC, the St. Ann-based parent company of the Save A Lot grocery business, said it has completed a debt refinancing that will provide it with more liquidity and operational flexibility while lowering its borrowing costs. Moran said last week in a press...
