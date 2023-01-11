Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Developer confirms stores going into old Onalaska Shopko location
ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) – Corta Development confirmed that five stores will be going into the space formerly occupied by Shopko. The building has been empty since 2019 when Shopko declared bankruptcy and closed stores. The space will house a T.J. Maxx, Homegoods, and Sierra. All three are owned by the same parent company. There will also be an Ulta and...
KIMT
Fillmore County farmer directs $5,000 to safety project at county fairgrounds
LANESBORO, Minn. – A Fillmore County farmer has helped complete a safety project at the county fairgrounds. Farmer Jared Olson was honored by the Bayer Fund America’s Farmers Grow Communities program with a $5,000 donation, which Olson directed to a safety project for bringing water to the grandstand at the Fillmore County Fairgrounds. Water will now be instantly available for any issues related to performances in the track area, especially for safety during the demolition derby.
Clayton County Register
Waukon couple has First Baby of 2023 at Mayo Health System in La Crosse, WI ...
Kaytie and Mason Berns of Waukon are the parents of the First Baby of 2023 born at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse, WI. Sylvie Berns was born Sunday, January 1 at 3:06 p.m., and she weighed 6 lbs., 13.5 ozs. Photo courtesy of Mayo Clinic Health System.
KIMT
Exclusive: Former Mayo Clinic nurse donates her kidney to her co-worker & best friend of 25 years
ROCHESTER, Minn. - In a KIMT News 3 exclusive two Mayo Clinic nurses turned life-long best friends are encouraging everyone eligible to consider organ donation. The two long-time health care workers aren't just talking the talk either, they're living examples of the life saving decision. For many of us donating...
Weather-Related Closings and Announcements for Wednesday, January 11th, 2023
The mixed precipitation that fell overnight has created slick conditions on area roads and highways this morning. At 5:30 AM, The Minnesota Department of Transportation's s road-condition map, which you can see in real time on our app, showed most area roads were icy. Because of this several area schools have decided to either cancel or delay classes.
KAAL-TV
Rochester Downtown Alliance hosts Start-Up Event Grant Pitch Night
(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Downtown Alliance hosted a shark-tank style pitch night Wednesday evening giving away at least $25,000 to people spearheading creative downtown events. The goal is to boost engagement downtown. In total, ten contestants pitched their ideas to the panel of “sharks” or, local business...
spectrumnews1.com
DNR issues rare winter air advisory for parts of Wisconsin
WISCONSIN — An air quality advisory from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, labeled "unhealthy for sensitive groups," was set to expire overnight into Thursday across Polk, St. Croix, Pierce, Barron, Dunn, Pepin, Chippewa and Eau Claire counties. “The weather pattern in the Eau Claire area has been the...
Wisconsin Restaurant’s Hilarious Restroom Signs Are So Funny You’ll Tinkle
Are you in the mood for some breakfast and a good laugh? Look no further than The Breakfast Club & Pub in Wisconsin, their bathroom signs will have you "cracking" up. I love, love, love when places have subtle, yet hilarious art around their establishments. In my apartment, I have...
Owner Of Popular Rochester Restaurant Clap-backs At Condescending Customer
The ugly side of a job...unfortunately, a server in Rochester, Minnesota experienced a horrible conversation at work on Saturday night at The Tap House. And the owner did a little clapping back to the condescending customer that put their employee down with their words. Owner of The Tap House in...
KAAL-TV
City of Rochester searching for new Poet Laureate
(ABC 6 News) – The City of Rochester is accepting applications for a new Poet Laureate. Rochester’s Poet Laureate was established to promote appreciation for poetry and the language arts. The Poet Laureate works with cultural, educational and other organizations to encourage the public to enjoy and express poetic and literary creativity. These goals are accomplished via public appearances, readings, workshops, and other public displays of poetry.
KAAL-TV
SPARK’s 10th annual great cardboard Sled race returns
(ABC 6 News) – SPARK’s signature event, the Great Cardboard Sled Race, is back for its 10th year on February 11, at the Rochester Golf and Country Club. Families across Southeast Minnesota are invited to gather their cardboard, tape, and decorations to construct the sled of their dreams and compete in the event.
Expect lane closures as building demolition begins along South Avenue in La Crosse
Beginning Wednesday, the road is down to one lane in both directions in areas between Green Bay Street and Ward Avenue.
Top 5 Best Pizza Places In Southern Minnesota That Will Make You Say WOW!
Happy National Pizza Week! What is a better way than to celebrate a whole week by eating pizza all week (I'm kidding). But hey, if you want to try the best pizza around southern Minnesota I got you!. When looking at exploreminnesota.com I was ecstatic to see more than one...
KAAL-TV
Icy roads lead to several crashes, spinouts in southeast Minnesota Wednesday morning
(ABC 6 News) – Light freezing rain that moved through parts of the area overnight and early Wednesday morning was enough to coat some highways with ice leading to crashes and spinouts. Most of the incidents were north of US Highway 14. The Pine Island Fire Department responded to...
Two Injury Crashes Reported Along Hwy. 63 North of Rochester
Zumbro Falls, MN (KROC-AM News)- Hwy. 63 north of Rochester was briefly closed after a sedan struck a stalled semi Wednesday morning. The State Patrol says the sedan, driven by 78-year-old Steven Stellmaker of Zumbro Falls, was traveling on Hwy. 63 south of Zumbro Falls when it collided with the stalled semi in the traffic lane shortly after 6 a.m. The highway was described as icy at the time of the crash.
Icy conditions force several road closures
(WKBT)- The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has confirmed several road incidents on or near I-94 Wednesday morning. In Monroe County, a crash at Aspen Avenue has closed all lanes on Highway US 12. Near Tomah, I-94 West is closed from WIS 21 because of a crash. In Jackson County, a crash occurred on I-94 EB near Black River Falls. All...
KAAL-TV
$3.5K in construction tools stolen from trailer
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police said about $3,500 in Milwaukee and Dewalt brand construction tools were stolen from a trailer over the weekend. The victim, a 36-year-old Eyota man, told police he left the trailer in the 4200 block of Cassidy Ridge Dr. NE at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6 and returned to work at 7:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9.
UPDATE: WisDOT latest on regional road conditions
(WKBT)- The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has confirmed several road incidents on or near I-94 Wednesday morning. In Monroe County, a crash at Aspen Avenue closed all lanes on Highway US 12 just after 5 a.m. Wednesday. WisDOT confirmed the roadways were cleared at 7:46 a.m. Near Tomah, a crash closed I-94 West at WIS 21. WisDOT says drivers should...
KAAL-TV
Second construction trailer theft reported over weekend
(ABC 6 News) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that a construction crew in the 2800 block of Prairie Woods Lane SW, Rochester Township, reported a break-in at an equipment trailer between Friday evening and Monday morning. The workers left the construction site at about 5...
Comments / 0