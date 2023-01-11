ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rushford, MN

KIMT

Fillmore County farmer directs $5,000 to safety project at county fairgrounds

LANESBORO, Minn. – A Fillmore County farmer has helped complete a safety project at the county fairgrounds. Farmer Jared Olson was honored by the Bayer Fund America’s Farmers Grow Communities program with a $5,000 donation, which Olson directed to a safety project for bringing water to the grandstand at the Fillmore County Fairgrounds. Water will now be instantly available for any issues related to performances in the track area, especially for safety during the demolition derby.
FILLMORE COUNTY, MN
KAAL-TV

Rochester Downtown Alliance hosts Start-Up Event Grant Pitch Night

(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Downtown Alliance hosted a shark-tank style pitch night Wednesday evening giving away at least $25,000 to people spearheading creative downtown events. The goal is to boost engagement downtown. In total, ten contestants pitched their ideas to the panel of “sharks” or, local business...
ROCHESTER, MN
spectrumnews1.com

DNR issues rare winter air advisory for parts of Wisconsin

WISCONSIN — An air quality advisory from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, labeled "unhealthy for sensitive groups," was set to expire overnight into Thursday across Polk, St. Croix, Pierce, Barron, Dunn, Pepin, Chippewa and Eau Claire counties. “The weather pattern in the Eau Claire area has been the...
WISCONSIN STATE
KAAL-TV

City of Rochester searching for new Poet Laureate

(ABC 6 News) – The City of Rochester is accepting applications for a new Poet Laureate. Rochester’s Poet Laureate was established to promote appreciation for poetry and the language arts. The Poet Laureate works with cultural, educational and other organizations to encourage the public to enjoy and express poetic and literary creativity. These goals are accomplished via public appearances, readings, workshops, and other public displays of poetry.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

SPARK’s 10th annual great cardboard Sled race returns

(ABC 6 News) – SPARK’s signature event, the Great Cardboard Sled Race, is back for its 10th year on February 11, at the Rochester Golf and Country Club. Families across Southeast Minnesota are invited to gather their cardboard, tape, and decorations to construct the sled of their dreams and compete in the event.
ROCHESTER, MN
1520 The Ticket

Two Injury Crashes Reported Along Hwy. 63 North of Rochester

Zumbro Falls, MN (KROC-AM News)- Hwy. 63 north of Rochester was briefly closed after a sedan struck a stalled semi Wednesday morning. The State Patrol says the sedan, driven by 78-year-old Steven Stellmaker of Zumbro Falls, was traveling on Hwy. 63 south of Zumbro Falls when it collided with the stalled semi in the traffic lane shortly after 6 a.m. The highway was described as icy at the time of the crash.
ROCHESTER, MN
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Icy conditions force several road closures

(WKBT)- The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has confirmed several road incidents on or near I-94 Wednesday morning. In Monroe County, a crash at Aspen Avenue has closed all lanes on Highway US 12. Near Tomah, I-94 West is closed from WIS 21 because of a crash. In Jackson County, a crash occurred on I-94 EB near Black River Falls. All...
MONROE COUNTY, WI
KAAL-TV

$3.5K in construction tools stolen from trailer

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police said about $3,500 in Milwaukee and Dewalt brand construction tools were stolen from a trailer over the weekend. The victim, a 36-year-old Eyota man, told police he left the trailer in the 4200 block of Cassidy Ridge Dr. NE at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6 and returned to work at 7:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9.
ROCHESTER, MN
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

UPDATE: WisDOT latest on regional road conditions

(WKBT)- The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has confirmed several road incidents on or near I-94 Wednesday morning. In Monroe County, a crash at Aspen Avenue closed all lanes on Highway US 12 just after 5 a.m. Wednesday. WisDOT confirmed the roadways were cleared at 7:46 a.m. Near Tomah, a crash closed I-94 West at WIS 21. WisDOT says drivers should...
MONROE COUNTY, WI
KAAL-TV

Second construction trailer theft reported over weekend

(ABC 6 News) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that a construction crew in the 2800 block of Prairie Woods Lane SW, Rochester Township, reported a break-in at an equipment trailer between Friday evening and Monday morning. The workers left the construction site at about 5...
ROCHESTER, MN

