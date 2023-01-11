Los Angeles Police Department officers on Wednesday reported the discovery of what they called an "elaborate underground illicit drug lab" in Granada Hills. Photos from the home show a hatch in the floor leading to a ladder that drops down into a drug lab. Police said that the hole was about 12 feet deep. Executing a search warrant on the home resulted in officers locating a litany of evidential items, including eight handguns, two shotguns and four rifles on top of approximately eight pounds of methamphetamine, more than three pounds of cannabis and has oil, eight liters of gamma hydroxy butyrate, otherwise...

