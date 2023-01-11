ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Illinois House Republican leader Jim Durkin resigns, says party needs rebranding

House Republican leader Jim Durkin wrapped up his last day as a lawmaker Tuesday after 22 years representing parts of the western suburbs.

"You know it in your heart and in your stomach, when it's time to go, and you leave under your own terms," he said.

Durkin leaves after a tough November election, in which his party lost seats in the House. Some Republicans have blamed it on Durkin's leadership, while he believes there were other factors at work beyond his control.

"We were painted in the same brush as Trump and all of his people, and the Supreme Court decision, Dobbs, that was a huge setback for us because we had momentum and everything kind of fell apart after that," Durkin said.

Durkin was referring to the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, which Democrats made a central issue in the midterm election. But the outgoing leader is also concerned about the direction the Republican Party is headed after Darren Bailey, the downstate conservative who was endorsed by Donald Trump, won the nomination for governor.

"You can't have a party that's controlled by extremists it's not what the Republican Party of Illinois is about," he said.

Durkin said the party needs a rebranding.

"I've always said I believe in moderation, I believe in collaboration and negotiation with the other party. And it seems that that's been lost," Durkin said.

Durkin said he will now return to his law practice in Chicago.

Brad Kort
2d ago

Nothing will change until it gets so bad in Illinois people finally consider Republicans. But first, it will go very badly for the people of Illinois as they follow Democrats to destruction.

