WATCH: Byron Donalds confronts Joy Reid on accusation he was GOP's diversity speaker candidate

By Jack Birle, Breaking News Reporter
Washington Examiner
 2 days ago
Comments / 260

Just1American
1d ago

You've got to be kidding me. every single individual in the Biden administration. was picked on whether or not they were black. whether or not they were a female. whether or not they identified as a boy. Rather not they identified as a girl. whether or not they identified as a billy goat

Reply(32)
42
Reno72
2d ago

I saw it and Joy was a disgrace to journalism. She would ask him a question and she wouldn’t let him finish his answer when it wasn’t going her way. Very bright man and made her look like the fool that she is.

Reply(33)
65
Minnie cat
1d ago

Joy Reid is a stone racist. Nothing she says has any truth or relevance. This black man is a credit to Florida and America should be glad he is speaking his voice. He doesn’t need joy Reid’s approval.

Reply(9)
51
