California State

Child care aid is available in California, but it's hard to qualify in large cities

By Kristy Totten
San Diego Union-Tribune
2 days ago
 2 days ago
Child care can be one of the most expensive aspects of having children.

The average U.S. family with at least one child under 5 years old must spend 13 percent of its income for child care, according to the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

In San Diego, the going rate is $1,500 per month for infant care.

In California, help paying for child care is available, but as a new series by U-T reporter Kristen Taketa shows, the programs fall short, failing to help hundreds of thousands of families.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune.

