Huntsville Fire & Rescue responds to nearly 400 calls in the first week of 2023

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — We’re only a few days into 2023, but Huntsville Fire & Rescue is already reporting a historic number of service calls.

The department says they’ve received nearly 400 calls in the first week of the new year alone.

Trent Bennett, assistant fire marshal with Huntsville Bureau of Fire Prevention, says a majority of those calls were wreck and medical-related.

Bennett says no day is the same for the life of a firefighter and adds that this is the busiest he’s been in his time with the department.

“The staffing that we have, I think we did a great job,” Bennett told News 19. “The thing that we can learn from is to stay prepared. We’re always prepared. We train for things like this.

“When it comes down to manpower, we can lack on that but that’s why we recruit,” he continued. “We try to get more people in the department. As the city grows, we need the fire department to grow as well.”

Officials with Huntsville Fire & Rescue say they recruit new members year-round. If you’re interested in becoming a part of the department, click here .

