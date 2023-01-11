ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Huntsville Fire & Rescue responds to nearly 400 calls in the first week of 2023

By Lynsey Smith
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y1u3F_0kAN4law00

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — We’re only a few days into 2023, but Huntsville Fire & Rescue is already reporting a historic number of service calls.

The department says they’ve received nearly 400 calls in the first week of the new year alone.

New Market man pleads guilty to securities fraud

Trent Bennett, assistant fire marshal with Huntsville Bureau of Fire Prevention, says a majority of those calls were wreck and medical-related.

Bennett says no day is the same for the life of a firefighter and adds that this is the busiest he’s been in his time with the department.

“The staffing that we have, I think we did a great job,” Bennett told News 19. “The thing that we can learn from is to stay prepared. We’re always prepared. We train for things like this.

“When it comes down to manpower, we can lack on that but that’s why we recruit,” he continued. “We try to get more people in the department. As the city grows, we need the fire department to grow as well.”

Officials with Huntsville Fire & Rescue say they recruit new members year-round. If you’re interested in becoming a part of the department, click here .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAFF

Significant damage across parts of Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Decatur Police Department have responded to multiple places in the city about storm damage throughout the morning. Officers are advising drivers to avoid certain roadways due to impacts from severe weather. Some WAFF viewers have submitted photos of the damage they’ve seen in...
DECATUR, AL
WAFF

Decatur PD advising drivers to avoid certain roadways

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Decatur Police Department are advising drivers to avoid certain roadways due to impacts from severe weather. Some WAFF viewers have submitted photos of the damage they’ve seen in Decatur. According to a Facebook post by the police department, officers have responded to...
DECATUR, AL
WAFF

1 person taken to hospital by helicopter after wreck

MADISON Co., Ala. (WAFF) - One person was taken to the hospital after a wreck at Elkwood Section and U.S. Highway 231/431 on Tuesday. According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Inc. (HEMSI), the person was taken by helicopter after the wreck. As of 1:30 p.m., one southbound...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
wbrc.com

Police respond to incident on Etowah H.S. campus

ETOWAH CO., Ala. (WBRC) - According to authorities, Attalla City Schools, along with the Attalla City Police Department, responded to an incident on Etowah High School’s campus Wednesday morning. Police say an adult attempted to gain entrance into school prior to the beginning of the school day. She was...
ATTALLA, AL
wcbi.com

Officials report storm damage across northeast Mississippi into Alabama

DECATUR, Ala. (WCBI) – These same storms moved east and north into Alabama, causing damage across the Tennessee Valley. The Decatur Police Department is working on multiple reports of damage including overturned semi trucks, downed power lines, and debris. An overturned 18-wheeler was spotted on Highway 20 in Decatur...
DECATUR, AL
Alabama Now

One man dead after logging accident in Alabama

A logging accident in Alabama killed a man Wednesday when he was struck by a tree. The man was identified as Wesley Thorpe, 43, of Frankewing, Tennessee. Apparently he was working as part of a logging crew that was cutting trees in Limestone County, Alabama, off Reunion Road near the Reunion Church of Christ, The News Courier newspaper reported.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Storm damage in Alabama: Latest photos, videos

Parts of Alabama saw damage from suspected tornadoes this morning in western and northwest Alabama. ALEA reported damage in Winston County and people on social media shared photos from their corners of the state. Damage has also been reported in Morgan County, particularly in Decatur into Lawrence County. Scattered power...
ALABAMA STATE
WHNT-TV

Tornado Confirmed From Near Moulton To Decatur

The National Weather Service surveyed damage in Lawrence, Morgan and Limestone Counties and confirmed an EF 1 tornado and that one person was injured at a recycling center near Jay’s Landing in Morgan County. A supercell, or rotating thunderstorm, moved into central Lawrence County uprooting trees along CR 101....
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Man killed in Limestone County logging job incident

LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Limestone County Sheriff Josh McLaughlin confirmed a man has died after an incident on a logging job in Limestone County. The incident happened on Reunion Road on Wednesday. Sheriff McLaughlin said The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the incident. This story will be...
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
WHNT News 19

NWS Finds Low-End EF-1 Tornado Damage In Decatur & Moulton

Storm survey teams with the National Weather Service in Huntsville found storm damage that is likely consistent with a low-end EF-1 tornado. This damage was found in Decatur, southern Limestone County, and into Moulton. This is a developing story, we will provide updates as they become available.
DECATUR, AL
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

52K+
Followers
18K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy