Nashville State Community College has a new home in Dickson for at least the next three years, while it works to find a long-term solution for a permanent campus location. Nashville State’s Dickson campus is located at 208 West Walnut Street, the recently vacated senior citizens center in downtown Dickson. After an agreement with the City of Dickson was approved, the College made an investment to modify the building for a more collegiate environment with student support, study and lounge spaces, along with classrooms.

DICKSON, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO