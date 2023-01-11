Read full article on original website
Brenda Riddle
1d ago
yep, they threw me out. I guess if I was a young boy or girl and want to change my gender, I could go there and get the treatments
Maryann phelps
1d ago
This would be tragic… of course hardest on seniors on fixed incomes… instead of the “Golden Years”… it’s now, “any day now” medical help could be monetarily out of reach…But then once you’ve worked your entire lifetime… it’s time to make space for a new generation.. Exit stage Stage Left…!
WSMV
Dollar General to offer mobile clinics in Middle Tennessee
GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Dollar General has announced three of its stores in Middle Tennessee now offer mobile health clinics to provide customers with basic health care. Its services, provided by DocGo On-Demand, are available Sundays and Monday at the Dollar General on Highway 48 in Clarksville; on Wednesdays and...
Dentists say they are slammed due to TennCare benefits expansion
Hundreds of thousands of people now have dental insurance for the first time in a long time. This means a slammed pipeline for care.
nashvillemedicalnews.com
Infectious disease expert Edwards ends storied career
Kathryn Edwards, MD, an internationally recognized Vanderbilt University Medical Center physician who has made countless contributions to vaccine evaluation and implementation, public health advocacy, and the mentorship and training of new generations of experts in infectious disease over the past four decades, retired on Dec. 31, 2022. A native of...
nashvillemedicalnews.com
Cumberland University and Vanderbilt University Medical Center announce a newly established employment pathway
Cumberland University is partnering with Vanderbilt University Medical Center to offer a new scholarship opportunity for up to 20 Cumberland students each year who are pursuing degrees in nursing. The VUMC Nursing Scholars Program will support Cumberland University students as they pursue their degrees while providing a pathway for these...
nashvillemedicalnews.com
Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Names Brittney Urso as its Hospital Administrator for Westlawn Neighborhood Hospital
Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford is pleased to announce Brittney Urso as Hospital Administrator for the new Westlawn Neighborhood Hospital that will serve Murfreesboro’s Blackman community. Brittney's proven track record in healthcare includes her most recent role as Interdisciplinary Director of the Clinical Decision and Medical/Surgical Units at Ascension Saint...
wgnsradio.com
New Westlawn Hospital in Blackman Area is Scheduled to Open to Patients This March
A brand-new neighborhood hospital will soon open in the Blackman area of Murfreesboro. The hospital will be the very first of its kind to open in Tennessee, and it’s located in the area of Veterans Parkway and I-840... Gordon Ferguson, President & CEO of Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital,...
wgnsradio.com
Rutherford County Chamber Announces Distinguished Award Recipients
(Rutherford County, Tenn.) – The Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce has named Terry Haynes as the 2022 Business Legend of the Year, Chris Jones as the 2022 Business Person of the Year and Terry Schneider as recipient of the Leadership Rutherford 2022 Pinnacle Award. These three honorees will be recognized at the Chamber’s annual Business at its Best celebration on Tuesday, February 7, at Embassy Suites Murfreesboro Hotel & Conference Center.
WSMV
Public meeting over TVA rolling blackouts
Luke Kornet appears on 'NBC Nightly News Kid's Edition'. Former Vanderbilt basketball player Luke Kornet, son of WSMV4 anchor Tracy Kornet, appeared on NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt Kid's Edition. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. THP troopers are investigating a fatal crash on I-840 West near Lewisburg Pike in...
WSMV
Construction company begins work to fix crane foundation issues after WSMV4 pressed for action
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Some good news for those who live and work near a construction crane downtown. On Thursday the construction company began preparing totake down the crane so they can fix the foundation issues. WSMV4 has been pressing Yates Construction Company for answer for weeks after people who...
dicksonpost.com
Nashville State has new, temporary Dickson home
Nashville State Community College has a new home in Dickson for at least the next three years, while it works to find a long-term solution for a permanent campus location. Nashville State’s Dickson campus is located at 208 West Walnut Street, the recently vacated senior citizens center in downtown Dickson. After an agreement with the City of Dickson was approved, the College made an investment to modify the building for a more collegiate environment with student support, study and lounge spaces, along with classrooms.
abovethelaw.com
Nashville Is Biglaw's New Hot Spot
Nashville, in the health care industry world, is pretty much the epicenter of for-profit health care, where investors come to own health care. I don’t really see that changing, in terms of health care being of great interest to investors. — John Tishler, a partner at Epstein Becker &...
WSMV
CEO of TriStar Centennial Medical Center resigns
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Scott Cihak, the president and CEO of TriStar Centennial Medical Center, has resigned. According to officials with TriStar, Cihak resigned due to personal reasons. Cihak’s last day was on Friday, Jan. 6. JW Newman will be replacing Cihak as the interim CEO, according to TriStar officials....
WSMV
D.A. sends controversial taxpayer-funded project for potential investigation to state ‘money cop’
NOLENSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Williamson County District Attorney Kim Helper has sent the findings from a WSMV4 investigation revealing a former city commissioner’s intention to financially benefit from a $380,000 project she wanted the city to fund to the state comptroller’s office. That office, referred to as the...
Tennessee General Assembly 2023 legislative session: Marijuana reform
Realistically, any bill approving recreational cannabis in Tennessee is unlikely to pass this year, as most Republicans are adamantly against it. But medical cannabis could be a different story.
WSMV
Nonprofits work to help foster children
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee’s foster care system is facing backlash after a scathing report showing major holes in how foster children are treated across the state. Tennessee ranks worst in the entire country for foster care instability, and it’s been that way for years. As lawmakers call...
wgnsradio.com
Murfreesboro and MTE finalize “property swap” for planned parkland and economic development prospects
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — The City of Murfreesboro finalized the “property swap” with Middle Tennessee Electric (MTE) on Jan. 4, 2023, for land along Veterans Parkway that includes a proposed park in the western portion of Murfreesboro. “We are pleased to finalize the exchange of land that serves...
1029thebuzz.com
Tennessee Ranks #3 in the Amount of People Moving Here
Obviously, Nashville has grown at insane rates for the last several years. The traffic on the roads definitely show it!! But according to this recent study, it’s not just the Middle TN that’s growing… it’s the entire state. Tennessee ranked #3 for inbound movers. FOX 17...
WSMV
Nashville residents voice concerns as NES, TVA discuss December power outages
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Southeast Nashville residents got a chance to voice their concerns and hear from both TVA and NES following the rolling blackouts and extended power outages that took place around the Christmas holiday. The power outages affected thousands, but the Antioch and Cane Ridge communities were hit...
Tennessee Tribune
Sprouts Farmers Market Announces Hiring Event for New Nashville Store
Nashville – Sprouts Farmers Market, one of the fastest-growing retailers in the country, announced it will soon finish construction on its new store in Nashville to expand local access to fresh and healthy foods. Located at 5821 Nolensville Pike in Nashville, the store will open on Friday, Jan. 20,...
WTVF
Consumer Reports: Here's how upgrading your home and 'going green' could lead to tax credits
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — If you are looking to upgrade your home, you know how expensive it can be. But, did you know there could be a way for you to get help from Uncle Sam?. The Inflation Reduction Act includes rebates and tax credits for energy-efficient purchases, like...
