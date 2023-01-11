ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Brenda Riddle
1d ago

yep, they threw me out. I guess if I was a young boy or girl and want to change my gender, I could go there and get the treatments

Maryann phelps
1d ago

This would be tragic… of course hardest on seniors on fixed incomes… instead of the “Golden Years”… it’s now, “any day now” medical help could be monetarily out of reach…But then once you’ve worked your entire lifetime… it’s time to make space for a new generation.. Exit stage Stage Left…!

WSMV

Dollar General to offer mobile clinics in Middle Tennessee

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Dollar General has announced three of its stores in Middle Tennessee now offer mobile health clinics to provide customers with basic health care. Its services, provided by DocGo On-Demand, are available Sundays and Monday at the Dollar General on Highway 48 in Clarksville; on Wednesdays and...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
nashvillemedicalnews.com

Infectious disease expert Edwards ends storied career

Kathryn Edwards, MD, an internationally recognized Vanderbilt University Medical Center physician who has made countless contributions to vaccine evaluation and implementation, public health advocacy, and the mentorship and training of new generations of experts in infectious disease over the past four decades, retired on Dec. 31, 2022. A native of...
NASHVILLE, TN
nashvillemedicalnews.com

Cumberland University and Vanderbilt University Medical Center announce a newly established employment pathway

Cumberland University is partnering with Vanderbilt University Medical Center to offer a new scholarship opportunity for up to 20 Cumberland students each year who are pursuing degrees in nursing. The VUMC Nursing Scholars Program will support Cumberland University students as they pursue their degrees while providing a pathway for these...
NASHVILLE, TN
nashvillemedicalnews.com

Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Names Brittney Urso as its Hospital Administrator for Westlawn Neighborhood Hospital

Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford is pleased to announce Brittney Urso as Hospital Administrator for the new Westlawn Neighborhood Hospital that will serve Murfreesboro’s Blackman community. Brittney's proven track record in healthcare includes her most recent role as Interdisciplinary Director of the Clinical Decision and Medical/Surgical Units at Ascension Saint...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

Rutherford County Chamber Announces Distinguished Award Recipients

(Rutherford County, Tenn.) – The Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce has named Terry Haynes as the 2022 Business Legend of the Year, Chris Jones as the 2022 Business Person of the Year and Terry Schneider as recipient of the Leadership Rutherford 2022 Pinnacle Award. These three honorees will be recognized at the Chamber’s annual Business at its Best celebration on Tuesday, February 7, at Embassy Suites Murfreesboro Hotel & Conference Center.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Public meeting over TVA rolling blackouts

Luke Kornet appears on 'NBC Nightly News Kid's Edition'. Former Vanderbilt basketball player Luke Kornet, son of WSMV4 anchor Tracy Kornet, appeared on NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt Kid's Edition. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. THP troopers are investigating a fatal crash on I-840 West near Lewisburg Pike in...
dicksonpost.com

Nashville State has new, temporary Dickson home

Nashville State Community College has a new home in Dickson for at least the next three years, while it works to find a long-term solution for a permanent campus location. Nashville State’s Dickson campus is located at 208 West Walnut Street, the recently vacated senior citizens center in downtown Dickson. After an agreement with the City of Dickson was approved, the College made an investment to modify the building for a more collegiate environment with student support, study and lounge spaces, along with classrooms.
DICKSON, TN
abovethelaw.com

Nashville Is Biglaw's New Hot Spot

Nashville, in the health care industry world, is pretty much the epicenter of for-profit health care, where investors come to own health care. I don’t really see that changing, in terms of health care being of great interest to investors. — John Tishler, a partner at Epstein Becker &...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

CEO of TriStar Centennial Medical Center resigns

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Scott Cihak, the president and CEO of TriStar Centennial Medical Center, has resigned. According to officials with TriStar, Cihak resigned due to personal reasons. Cihak’s last day was on Friday, Jan. 6. JW Newman will be replacing Cihak as the interim CEO, according to TriStar officials....
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Nonprofits work to help foster children

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee’s foster care system is facing backlash after a scathing report showing major holes in how foster children are treated across the state. Tennessee ranks worst in the entire country for foster care instability, and it’s been that way for years. As lawmakers call...
TENNESSEE STATE
1029thebuzz.com

Tennessee Ranks #3 in the Amount of People Moving Here

Obviously, Nashville has grown at insane rates for the last several years. The traffic on the roads definitely show it!! But according to this recent study, it’s not just the Middle TN that’s growing… it’s the entire state. Tennessee ranked #3 for inbound movers. FOX 17...
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Tribune

Sprouts Farmers Market Announces Hiring Event for New Nashville Store

Nashville – Sprouts Farmers Market, one of the fastest-growing retailers in the country, announced it will soon finish construction on its new store in Nashville to expand local access to fresh and healthy foods. Located at 5821 Nolensville Pike in Nashville, the store will open on Friday, Jan. 20,...
NASHVILLE, TN

