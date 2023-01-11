Read full article on original website
Weather warning issued for Harry Reid Airport as winds, rain tear through Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The National Weather Service in Las Vegas issued an airport weather warning for Harry Reid International Airport Tuesday afternoon with heavy rain and winds felt in some parts of the valley. The warning, which is expected to be in effect until 2:15 p.m., was issued as thunderstorm wind gusts up to […]
Wet, snowy winter beginning to replenish Lake Mead
Southern Nevada has been in the path of repeated rain systems for the last week. But, has the recent rain in our area affected Lake Mead's water levels?
Weather warnings, road closures seen as winds, rain blow through Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Heavy rain and winds were felt in many parts of the valley Tuesday afternoon, resulting in weather warnings and flooded roads. The National Weather Service in Las Vegas issued an airport weather warning for Harry Reid International Airport until 2:15 p.m. as thunderstorm wind gusts up to 40 miles per hour […]
Winter storm warning issued for Spring Mountains by NWS Las Vegas
The National Weather Service for Las Vegas issued a winter storm warning for the Spring Mountains until Tuesday night.
Lake Mead Water Levels Are Rising
Lake Mead and it’s water levels have risen slightly with an influx of heavy rainfall, but will that be enough to save the rapidly drying up reservoir?. The lake, a reservoir of the Colorado River, formed by the Hoover Dam, provides water to 25 million people in California, Nevada and Arizona, but it has been facing the effects of an ongoing megadrought.
Red Rock Canyon Scenic Drive closed Tuesday afternoon ‘due to excess water on roads’
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Red Rock Canyon Scenic Drive is closed Tuesday afternoon. In a post on Twitter, officials say the Scenic Drive was closed “due to excess water on roads.”. “We need this rain, so stay safe & inside,” they added in the post.
Safety items you should pack in your car when traveling
The severe weather is a reminder to be prepared while on the road. Getting stuck somewhere can be dangerous. The emergency items you keep in your car can make a huge difference in how you get through the event.
Man who died after avalanche at Mt. Charleston was skiing with friends when incident happened, officials say
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County Coroner’s office has identified a 32-year-old man who was killed in an avalanche Monday at Mt. Charleston. According to the coroner’s office, the individual was identified as Punan Zhou, 32, of Las Vegas. He died from blunt force trauma and his death was ruled an accident.
Hikers death in Spring Mountains ruled 'accident due to blunt force trauma'
The identity of a hiker who died in an avalanche in the Spring Mountains was just released. Medical examiners had yet to determine their cause of death as of this report.
Hiker who died in reported avalanche on Mt. Charleston identified
A hiker died Monday afternoon in a reported avalanche on a trail at Mount Charleston, Las Vegas Metro police said.
Man dies after avalanche on Mt. Charleston
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man died after an avalanche at Mt. Charleston Monday. U.S. Forest Service confirmed the avalanche happened in a backcountry area of Spring Mountain National Recreation area Jan. 9. Las Vegas police confirmed the avalanche happened around 12:23 p.m. A man was caught in an...
Police: Motorcyclist dead after crash on Lake Mead near Mile Marker 10
The Nevada State Police responded to a reported motorcycle collision between Lake Mead and mile marker 10 on January 2, 2023, at around 3:52 p.m.
Prep work for Basin Avenue rebuild is underway
The condition of Basin Avenue in the Pahrump Valley has been a longstanding source of frustration for area motorists and development at its intersection with Blagg Road has only increased traffic, leading to an ever-deteriorating surface. Potholes and alligator cracking plague the street, despite Nye County road crews’ efforts to...
Friends mourn loss of hiker who died in avalanche on Mount Charleston
Punan Zhou was one of five back-country skiers who visited Mummy Mountain at Mt. Charleston Wednesday.
Sunken secret brought to the surface
A single-engine Cessna made an emergency landing in Lake Mead on Oct. 1. Despite receding waters, the lake held onto that secret until the feds called in a small Las Vegas company with big expertise.
Major ‘Dropicana’ construction project one week away
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - It’s the final countdown to ‘Dropicana,’ the major NDOT road construction project that will close down part of I-15 for several days. Days are numbered for the Tropicana overpass with the huge impact on traffic beginning next Tuesday, Jan. 17. It is...
2022 one of deadliest on Nevada roads in decades
Last year ranked as the fifth-deadliest year on Nevada roads in the past three decades. Nevada roads saw 382 fatalities in 2022, only three fewer than the total seen in 2021, according to data released Monday, Jan. 9, by the Nevada Department of Public Safety. The crash-related deaths were the...
This $2.15 Million Triple Gated Estate Provides Outstanding Privacy with Abundant Views of The City and Mountains in Henderson, Nevada
1372 Enchanted River Drive Home in Henderson, Nevada for Sale. 1372 Enchanted River Drive, Henderson, Nevada is a Magnificent MacDonald Highlands guard gated estate perched on one of the most exclusive lots in the Toll Brothers collection. This Home in Henderson offers 4 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 5,200 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1372 Enchanted River Drive, please contact Todd Akes (Phone: 702-595-4422) at BHHS Nevada Properties for full support and perfect service.
One dead after car crash in garage at Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One person has died following a single-vehicle crash in the Terminal 3 long-term parking garage at Harry Reid International on Wednesday night, according to authorities. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to the area around 9:16 p.m. for a reported vehicle versus fixed object...
NEW: What’s the ‘Kraken’ variant of COVID-19? And has it arrived in Clark County?
Weekly reports brought more signs that COVID-19 levels have flattened out in Clark County, with hospitalizations dropping and case levels up only slightly compared to last week. But what's all this about the "Kraken" variant?
