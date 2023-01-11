ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
jammin1057.com

Lake Mead Water Levels Are Rising

Lake Mead and it’s water levels have risen slightly with an influx of heavy rainfall, but will that be enough to save the rapidly drying up reservoir?. The lake, a reservoir of the Colorado River, formed by the Hoover Dam, provides water to 25 million people in California, Nevada and Arizona, but it has been facing the effects of an ongoing megadrought.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Man dies after avalanche on Mt. Charleston

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man died after an avalanche at Mt. Charleston Monday. U.S. Forest Service confirmed the avalanche happened in a backcountry area of Spring Mountain National Recreation area Jan. 9. Las Vegas police confirmed the avalanche happened around 12:23 p.m. A man was caught in an...
MOUNT CHARLESTON, NV
pvtimes.com

Prep work for Basin Avenue rebuild is underway

The condition of Basin Avenue in the Pahrump Valley has been a longstanding source of frustration for area motorists and development at its intersection with Blagg Road has only increased traffic, leading to an ever-deteriorating surface. Potholes and alligator cracking plague the street, despite Nye County road crews’ efforts to...
PAHRUMP, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Major ‘Dropicana’ construction project one week away

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - It’s the final countdown to ‘Dropicana,’ the major NDOT road construction project that will close down part of I-15 for several days. Days are numbered for the Tropicana overpass with the huge impact on traffic beginning next Tuesday, Jan. 17. It is...
LAS VEGAS, NV
bouldercityreview.com

2022 one of deadliest on Nevada roads in decades

Last year ranked as the fifth-deadliest year on Nevada roads in the past three decades. Nevada roads saw 382 fatalities in 2022, only three fewer than the total seen in 2021, according to data released Monday, Jan. 9, by the Nevada Department of Public Safety. The crash-related deaths were the...
NEVADA STATE
luxury-houses.net

This $2.15 Million Triple Gated Estate Provides Outstanding Privacy with Abundant Views of The City and Mountains in Henderson, Nevada

1372 Enchanted River Drive Home in Henderson, Nevada for Sale. 1372 Enchanted River Drive, Henderson, Nevada is a Magnificent MacDonald Highlands guard gated estate perched on one of the most exclusive lots in the Toll Brothers collection. This Home in Henderson offers 4 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 5,200 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1372 Enchanted River Drive, please contact Todd Akes (Phone: 702-595-4422) at BHHS Nevada Properties for full support and perfect service.
HENDERSON, NV
Fox5 KVVU

One dead after car crash in garage at Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One person has died following a single-vehicle crash in the Terminal 3 long-term parking garage at Harry Reid International on Wednesday night, according to authorities. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to the area around 9:16 p.m. for a reported vehicle versus fixed object...
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy