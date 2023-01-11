ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elgin, IL

WGN News

1 critically injured in Arlington Heights apartment fire

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. — One person was critically injured in a fire at an apartment complex in Arlington Heights. Fire crews responded around 11:55 p.m. Wednesday to the multi-family residence located at 2315 East Olive Street, just off Rand Road. Upon arrival, crews discovered a fully involved unit on the first-floor. Firefighters removed a resident […]
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL
CBS Chicago

Arlington Heights apartment fire leaves 1 seriously hurt, multiple families displaced

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (CBS) – A resident is seriously hurt, and multiple families are displaced following an apartment fire in Arlington Heights Wednesday night. Fire crews responded to the residence, in the 2300 block of East Olive Street around 11:55 p.m., for multiple reports of smoke in the first-floor hallway. Responding crews discovered the fire in a first-floor unit. All other units were evacuated due to heavy smoke, fire officials say. One resident was found and removed from the unit where the fire started. They were treated on scene and transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported. Information as to how many people are displaced is unknown. Fire crews were able to contain the fire. The State Fire Marshal's Office and the Arlington Heights Police Department are investigating. 
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL
Riverside Brookfield Landmark

Brookfield police investigate shots fired near Ehlert Park

Brookfield police recovered seven shell casings from a driveway between two buildings in the 4500 block of Maple Avenue early on Jan. 12 after responding to the scene for a call of shots fired, the second such incident in the vicinity of Ehlert Park in the past month. Police Chief...
BROOKFIELD, IL
WGNtv.com

4 injured following crash on Southwest Side

CHICAGO — Three men and a woman were injured after two vehicles collided early Thursday morning on the Southwest Side. Just after 1:50 a.m., authorities responded to the 4000 block of South Cicero on the report of a crash. Police said a black pickup truck, occupied by two men,...
CHICAGO, IL
lakeshorepublicradio.org

NIPSCO work brings roads closures to 77th Ave in Schererville

Daily road closures continue on 77th Avenue in Schererville. 77th is closed each day from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. between St. John Road and U.S. 41. NIPSCO is replacing electric lines and poles in the area. The town expects work to wrap up by Sunday, at the latest.
SCHERERVILLE, IN
Q985

Rockford’s Capri Restaurant Eyes New Temporary Location While Fire Rebuild Continues

Rockford's Capri Restaurant is considering opening a temporary location following the fire that destroyed its original building along E State Street back in October 2022. The hearts of residents all over Rockford broke a little when Capri Restaurant broke out in flames on October 27, 2022, and many feared this would bring the official end to one of our city's favorite pizza places. Thankfully, that's not the case, but rebuilding the restaurant space may take a bit longer than anyone would like.
ROCKFORD, IL
starvedrock.media

Two dead following head on collision near Mendota Tuesday

A wrong way driver likely the cause of two fatalities at La Salle County's north line Tuesday. State Police have not identified those involved. Their early details say a Chevy Silverado was southbound in the northbound lanes of I-39 just after 11. It colllided headon with a Trailblazer near Milemarker 76.
MENDOTA, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Pedestrian hit by school bus in downtown Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A pedestrian was struck by a school bus in downtown Rockford on Wednesday. According to Rockford Police, the crash happened at the intersection of Jefferson and Winnebago around 10:30 a.m. The victim was said to have suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash but was taken to a local hospital. Police have […]
ROCKFORD, IL
classichits106.com

Two killed after head-on crash on I-39

MENDOTA – The Illinois State Police say two drivers were killed after a head on crash on I-39 late on Tuesday night. Around 11:15 PM authorities were called to the northbound lanes of the interstate between Mendota and Paw Paw for the crash, where a pickup allegedly traveling the wrong way struck an SUV head on. A third truck was also involved in the crash, colliding with the two vehicles after the initial collision. That driver was unharmed. I-39 northbound was closed for about five hours for the investigation. The identity of those who died has not yet been released pending notification of next of kin.
MENDOTA, IL
Hyde Park Herald

Mac: Algonquin repair work nearly finished; city inspections pending

Mac Properties says they are nearly done with repair work on two Algonquin Apartments buildings that froze when their transformer failed due to unpermitted electrical work. The power failure occurred on Friday, Dec. 23, during the sub-zero holiday cold snap, knocking out the two towers’ water, heat and electricity. The buildings were shut down, and 181 tenants were evacuated by the Department of Buildings (DOB) on Saturday evening, Christmas Eve due to a “lack of heat emergency.”
ALGONQUIN, IL
