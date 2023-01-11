ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (CBS) – A resident is seriously hurt, and multiple families are displaced following an apartment fire in Arlington Heights Wednesday night. Fire crews responded to the residence, in the 2300 block of East Olive Street around 11:55 p.m., for multiple reports of smoke in the first-floor hallway. Responding crews discovered the fire in a first-floor unit. All other units were evacuated due to heavy smoke, fire officials say. One resident was found and removed from the unit where the fire started. They were treated on scene and transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported. Information as to how many people are displaced is unknown. Fire crews were able to contain the fire. The State Fire Marshal's Office and the Arlington Heights Police Department are investigating.

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL ・ 16 HOURS AGO