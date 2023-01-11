Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Why are egg prices so high in the Midwest? Will the cost come down soon?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
4 Amazing Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Prolific discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Illinois this monthKristen WaltersNorth Riverside, IL
Two Longstanding U.S. Denny’s Locations Permanently CloseJoel EisenbergElgin, IL
Mouth-watering Southern-style 'Chicken Salad Chick' finally arrives in Chicago metro areaJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
Elgin intersection of N. McLean Blvd, Big Timber Road closed at least 24 hours to repair gas leak
An Elgin intersection will be closed for at least the next 24 hours to repair a gas leak, city officials said.
NBC Chicago
Fire Tears Through Schaumburg Structure, Closing Roads and Sending Flames Shooting Into Air
Firefighters in suburban Schaumburg say no injuries were reported after a blaze tore through a storage facility Thursday night. According to scene video shot by NBC 5’s Bridget Minogue, the fire sent smoke billowing into the air out of a building in the 1000 block of West Lunt at approximately 7 p.m.
Lake in the Hills police seek driver of red car involved in shootings
MCHENRY COUNTY, Ill. - Police are asking for the public's help identifying the driver of a red vehicle connected to two shootings in Lake in the Hills. On Jan. 3, Lake in the Hills police were called to Deer Path Road for a report of shots fired. An investigation revealed...
1 critically injured in Arlington Heights apartment fire
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. — One person was critically injured in a fire at an apartment complex in Arlington Heights. Fire crews responded around 11:55 p.m. Wednesday to the multi-family residence located at 2315 East Olive Street, just off Rand Road. Upon arrival, crews discovered a fully involved unit on the first-floor. Firefighters removed a resident […]
Arlington Heights apartment fire leaves 1 seriously hurt, multiple families displaced
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (CBS) – A resident is seriously hurt, and multiple families are displaced following an apartment fire in Arlington Heights Wednesday night. Fire crews responded to the residence, in the 2300 block of East Olive Street around 11:55 p.m., for multiple reports of smoke in the first-floor hallway. Responding crews discovered the fire in a first-floor unit. All other units were evacuated due to heavy smoke, fire officials say. One resident was found and removed from the unit where the fire started. They were treated on scene and transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported. Information as to how many people are displaced is unknown. Fire crews were able to contain the fire. The State Fire Marshal's Office and the Arlington Heights Police Department are investigating.
Fire at Schaumburg business draws large firefighter response
Firefighters are on the scene of a fire at a business in Schaumburg.
Riverside Brookfield Landmark
Brookfield police investigate shots fired near Ehlert Park
Brookfield police recovered seven shell casings from a driveway between two buildings in the 4500 block of Maple Avenue early on Jan. 12 after responding to the scene for a call of shots fired, the second such incident in the vicinity of Ehlert Park in the past month. Police Chief...
WGNtv.com
4 injured following crash on Southwest Side
CHICAGO — Three men and a woman were injured after two vehicles collided early Thursday morning on the Southwest Side. Just after 1:50 a.m., authorities responded to the 4000 block of South Cicero on the report of a crash. Police said a black pickup truck, occupied by two men,...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
NIPSCO work brings roads closures to 77th Ave in Schererville
Daily road closures continue on 77th Avenue in Schererville. 77th is closed each day from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. between St. John Road and U.S. 41. NIPSCO is replacing electric lines and poles in the area. The town expects work to wrap up by Sunday, at the latest.
Rockford’s Capri Restaurant Eyes New Temporary Location While Fire Rebuild Continues
Rockford's Capri Restaurant is considering opening a temporary location following the fire that destroyed its original building along E State Street back in October 2022. The hearts of residents all over Rockford broke a little when Capri Restaurant broke out in flames on October 27, 2022, and many feared this would bring the official end to one of our city's favorite pizza places. Thankfully, that's not the case, but rebuilding the restaurant space may take a bit longer than anyone would like.
starvedrock.media
Two dead following head on collision near Mendota Tuesday
A wrong way driver likely the cause of two fatalities at La Salle County's north line Tuesday. State Police have not identified those involved. Their early details say a Chevy Silverado was southbound in the northbound lanes of I-39 just after 11. It colllided headon with a Trailblazer near Milemarker 76.
Pedestrian hit by school bus in downtown Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A pedestrian was struck by a school bus in downtown Rockford on Wednesday. According to Rockford Police, the crash happened at the intersection of Jefferson and Winnebago around 10:30 a.m. The victim was said to have suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash but was taken to a local hospital. Police have […]
classichits106.com
Two killed after head-on crash on I-39
MENDOTA – The Illinois State Police say two drivers were killed after a head on crash on I-39 late on Tuesday night. Around 11:15 PM authorities were called to the northbound lanes of the interstate between Mendota and Paw Paw for the crash, where a pickup allegedly traveling the wrong way struck an SUV head on. A third truck was also involved in the crash, colliding with the two vehicles after the initial collision. That driver was unharmed. I-39 northbound was closed for about five hours for the investigation. The identity of those who died has not yet been released pending notification of next of kin.
SUV crashes into Ogle County Brewery, no injuries reported
OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — An Ford SUV crashed through the front windows of the Ogle County Brewery after a traffic crash Sunday, but no one was harmed. According to the Oregon Police Department, at approximately 12:50 p.m., a 2012 Toyota driven by Kim Risley, 70, of Rockford, ran a red light and collided with a […]
Small plane makes emergency landing in Bolingbrook along I-355
A small plane made an emergency landing near the southbound lanes of I-355 in suburban Bolingbrook.
fox32chicago.com
Indiana man allegedly beat girlfriend for hours with belt, struck police cars during high-speed chase
DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill. - A DuPage County judge ordered Thursday a northwest Indiana man be held on $200,000 bond after he allegedly beat his girlfriend with a belt for hours before striking two police cars during a high-speed chase. Reginald Hubbert, 40, of Merrillville, Indiana, faces two counts of domestic...
Small Plane Makes Emergency Landing on Veterans Memorial Tollway
A small plane has made an emergency landing in the southbound lanes of the Veterans Memorial Tollway in suburban Bolingbrook Tuesday afternoon. According to tollway cameras, the plane landed on the right shoulder of the roadway, snarling traffic as emergency crews attend to the plane. Illinois State Police were called...
Glenview board approves Willows Crossing Shopping Center
After four years, seven site plans, a couple of lawsuits and numerous municipal hearings, on Jan. 5 the Glenview Village Board approved rezoning and a site plan for the Willows Crossing Shopping Center. The bulk of the 8.37-acre site at the southwest intersection of Willow and Pfingsten roads would be...
Mac: Algonquin repair work nearly finished; city inspections pending
Mac Properties says they are nearly done with repair work on two Algonquin Apartments buildings that froze when their transformer failed due to unpermitted electrical work. The power failure occurred on Friday, Dec. 23, during the sub-zero holiday cold snap, knocking out the two towers’ water, heat and electricity. The buildings were shut down, and 181 tenants were evacuated by the Department of Buildings (DOB) on Saturday evening, Christmas Eve due to a “lack of heat emergency.”
2 arrested after shooting leaves two wounded at Beach Park gas station
BEACH PARK, Ill. - Two people were arrested after a shooting that wounded two people Sunday morning at a north suburban Beach Park gas station. About 6:35 a.m., deputies with the Lake County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of shots fired at a gas station in the 39000 block of North Lewis Avenue, according to a statement.
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
105K+
Followers
86K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0