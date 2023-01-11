ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rolling Stone

Gwen Stefani Declares ‘My God, I’m Japanese,’ But Let’s Be Clear — She’s Not

No, Gwen Stefani, your father frequently traveling between California and Japan for work does not make you Japanese. This is an almost laughably absurd clarification to have to make, but during a recent interview with Allure, the singer reportedly asserted multiple times: “My God, I’m Japanese and I didn’t know it.” Despite being born to an Italian-American father and an Irish-American mother, Stefani felt comfortable sitting in front of a first-generation Filipina American reporter while discussing her latest beauty venture, GXVE Beauty — which arrives fourteen years after the debut of her Harajuku Lovers fragrance collection — and making the...
People

Gwen Stefani Fuels Controversy After Saying 'I'm Japanese' While Addressing Cultural Appropriation

"[It] should be okay to be inspired by other cultures," Stefani — who has faced accusations of appropriating Japanese and Latinx cultures throughout her career — says in a new Allure interview Gwen Stefani is at the center of the cultural appropriation conversation once again. While promoting the latest collection drop for GXVE Beauty, her vegan makeup line, in an interview with Allure, Stefani was asked to reflect on her Harajuku era. When the writer asked the singer what she learned from the "praise, backlash, and everything in...
New York Post

Nostradamus predictions for 2023: An antichrist arrives, World War III and the monarchy dies

As the year comes to a close, it’s time to talk doomsday forecasts, my babies, and no one grips us with grim quite like Nostradamus. Nostradamus, Nos if you’re nasty, was a 16th-century astrologer, plague doctor, accused heretic and bearded seer that has been credited with foretelling the Great Fire of London, Hitler’s rise to power, the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks and the COVID-19 pandemic, to name a few. Sometimes on the money but more often than not muddily missing the mark, our man’s prophecies lean towards conflagration and catastrophe. Referred to as the “prophet of doom,” Nostradamus’ bleak world...
The Independent

Meghan Markle’s wedding dress designer says there was pressure to make dress ‘flawless’

Clare Waight Keller has reflected on the pressure of designing the Duchess of Sussex’s wedding dress.In the fourth episode of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries, Harry and Meghan, the former Givenchy artistic director reflected on designing the duchess’ gown for her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry.“Looking at the design of the dress, there were many conversations we had over how you want to present yourself to the world,” Waight Keller explained in an interview during the documentary.The British designer spoke about how the royal wedding, which was watched by 29 million people in the United States, amplified...
SheKnows

Barack Obama Posted an Ultra-Rare Photo of Sasha & Malia Obama Showing Off Their Effortless Glam Fashion Together

The Obama family gives us plenty of reasons to love them, from their movie-worthy romance to their risk-taking fashion. In a new throwback post on Instagram from former President Barack Obama, the politician made us love them even more with a family picture of him, wife Michelle and daughters Malia, 24, and Sasha, 21. In the picture, which was taken during Malia and Sasha’s first-ever state dinner back in 2016, the three women are seen smiling in gorgeous ballgowns while Barack is giddy in a classic black suit. While both Malia and Michelle opted for strapless gowns, one beige with embellishments...
The Independent

Golden Globes viewers complain Jennifer Coolidge ‘spoiled’ The White Lotus in acceptance speech

Jennifer Coolidge shocked some Golden Globes viewers after she dropped a major White Lotus spoiler during her acceptance speech.The actor was accepting the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie when she gave away a key plot point from the season two finale of the hit HBO series.Coolidge beat her co-star Aubrey Plaza to the prize during Tuesday night’s (10 January) ceremony, which also saw Claire Danes (Fleishman Is in Trouble), Daisy Edgar-Jones (Under the Banner of Heaven), and Niecy Nash-Betts (Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story) nominated in the same category.Spoilers follow for The...
Marie Claire

Prince Harry Took Tequila Shots While Answering Stephen Colbert's Questions, Apparently

Today in "Prince Harry is not holding back, like, at all" news, the Duke of Sussex reportedly took tequila shots while answering Stephen Colbert's questions on The Late Show. While the interview airs tonight at 11:30 p.m. ET on CBS, people who were at the studios during the taping took videos of the royal with two tequila shots and a plate of limes, which he later took, as reported by the Daily Mail.
