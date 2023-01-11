ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health unions demand 5% pay rises as hopes rise of end to NHS strikes

By Madeleine Ross For Mailonline
 2 days ago

NHS staff deserve a pay increase of at least five per cent, NHS managers said in a submission to pay review bodies.

Up to 25,000 GMB and Unison ambulance workers are striking today after rejecting a 4.75 per cent average pay increase as hopes rise that further strikes might be called off.

The public has been told only to dial 999 in 'life and limb' emergencies today as doctors are drafted in to help direct ambulances to patients as efficiently as possible.

Government sources have suggested that there are concerns about safety during today's strikes, emphasising that there is a lack of agreement over emergency protocols.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HGFmm_0kAN4WIv00

Ministers are currently working on proposals for the pay review bodies for the next pay round and have suggested pay could be improved if unions commit to productivity goals.

Today's strikes come after NHS workers in England and Wales rejected a pay rise averaging 4.75 per cent.

All were guaranteed an increase of at least £1,400 a year - more than 7% for the lowest paid.

But a recent survey of NHS Providers members for the 2023/2024 pay review saw 75 per cent of staff demand at least a 5 per cent increase.

Thirty one per cent of NHS Providers members surveyed said an uplift of five per cent would be appropriate as a starting point for the 2023-2024 pay round, with only one respondent to the survey suggesting a figure below this.

Nearly 30 per cent of respondents supported increases of between six and eight per cent and 16 per cent said more than 10 per cent was necessary, the document, which was published before Christmas, says.

The survey also suggested that the vast majority of trusts are concerned about staff burnout and morale.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jGd7Z_0kAN4WIv00

Interim CEO Saffron Cordery told The Telegraph that: 'We surveyed our members and the majority said at least five per cent. That's what our members think would be reasonable.'

NHS Providers is a membership organisation for hospital, community, mental health and ambulance services.

It has all trusts in England in voluntary membership, accounting for £104billion annually and employing 1.2 million people.

But Treasury sources have warned against increases of more than 3.5 per cent and of increase public sector wags more than private sector pay packets.

Meetings between the health secretary Steve Barclay and unions bosses will continue this week after negotiations on Monday failed to halt today's strikes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PhSP6_0kAN4WIv00

It is currently taking up to three times longer than normal to respond to emergency calls although the service did see lower demand during the strike on December 21.

NHS medical director for secondary care Dr Vin Diwakar said that patients who needed emergency care should still call for help.

'This means continuing to call 999 for life-threatening emergencies as well as using 111 online for other health needs, where you will receive clinical advice on the best next steps to take.'

Other health service strikes are planned in the coming days, with the Royal College of Nursing set to walkout on Wednesday and Thursday next week, causing further disruption.

Junior doctors are voting this week on whether to walkout in a historic 72-hour strike in March, with demands of a jaw-dropping 30 per cent pay increase.

Physiotherapists are also expected to announce strike dates later this week despite Monday's talks.

Ambulance staff in Northern Ireland have also been striking and in Scotland the unions have a mandate for action but no dates have yet been set.

Is YOUR ambulance service on strike?

Unison has balloted 15,000 of its members who are striking in London, Yorkshire, the North West, North East and South West.

Up to 10,000 ambulance workers who are members of the GMB are expected to strike in areas including the South West, South East coast, North West, North East, East Midlands, West Midlands, Yorkshire and Wales.

Is your ambulance service striking?
Service GMB Unison Areas affected
North East Ambulance Service YES YES Northumberland, Tyne and Wear, County Durham, Darlington and Teesside
Yorkshire Ambulance Service YES YES East Riding of Yorkshire, North Yorkshire, South Yorkshire, West Yorkshire, North Lincolnshire and North East Lincolnshire
North West Ambulance Service YES YES Cumbria, Lancashire, Greater Manchester, Merseyside, Cheshire and Glossop (Derbyshire)
West Midlands Ambulance Service YES NO Shropshire, Herefordshire, Worcestershire, Staffordshire, Warwickshire, Coventry, Birmingham and the Black Country
East Midlands Ambulance Service YES NO Derbyshire, Leicestershire, Lincolnshire, Northamptonshire, Nottinghamshire and Rutland
South Western Ambulance Service YES YES Bath and North East Somerset, Bristol, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly, Devon, Dorset, Gloucestershire, Wiltshire, Somerset, South Gloucestershire, Swindon
South Central Ambulance Service YES NO Berkshire, Buckinghamshire, Hampshire and Oxfordshire
South East Coast Ambulance Service YES NO Brighton and Hove, East Sussex, West Sussex, Kent, Surrey, and North East Hampshire
London Ambulance Service NO YES London
East of England Ambulance Service NO NO Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire, Essex, Norfolk, Suffolk and Cambridgeshire
Isle of Wight NHS Trust NO NO Isle of Wight
Welsh Ambulance Service YES NO Wales
Scottish Ambulance Service NO NO Scotland
Northern Ireland Ambulance Service NO NO Northern Ireland

Source: Unison and GMB

