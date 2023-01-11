Read full article on original website
Stitch Fix CEO Elizabeth Spaulding Steps Down, Company Cuts 20 Percent of Its Salaried Workforce
Things have become a bit unstitched at Stitch Fix. Amid a slumping business, Elizabeth Spaulding has relinquished her role as the company’s chief executive officer and a member of the board of directors, effective Thursday. In addition, Stitch Fix said it will cut 20 percent of its salaried positions.More from WWDReem Acra Pre-Fall 2023Nancy Pelosi's Fashion Statements Through the YearsJoseph RTW Fall 2023 Founder and former CEO Katrina Lake has been named CEO, effective Thursday, and will serve in an interim capacity for six months or until her successor is appointed, unless otherwise agreed by Lake and the board of directors. “I...
Goldman to Report $2B Loss in Credit Card, Installment Businesses
Goldman Sachs is reportedly set to unveil a $2 billion loss in its new business. The loss in its credit card and installment-lending business Platform Solutions were made worse by new accounting regulations, under which the firm had to set aside more money as loan volumes grew, according to a Bloomberg report Sunday (Jan. 8), citing a source with knowledge of the matter.
Quartz
Goldman Sachs is getting ready to shed thousands of jobs in a round of layoff first anticipated last month. The investment bank is expected to eliminate around 3,200 positions this week, Bloomberg reported citing an anonymous source with knowledge of the matter. More than a third of the eliminated roles lie within its core trading and banking units, the publication noted.
Goldman Sachs is expected to fire about 3,200 workers starting on Wednesday — a massive bloodbath that bankers at the firm are calling “David’s Demolition Day,” The Post has learned. Word of the layoffs by hard-charging chief executive David Solomon spread at the Wall Street giant’s headquarters in downtown Manhattan on Friday after a partner in the wealth management division was overheard telling a colleague that culling would begin the following week, sources said. The firings — short of an earlier report that predicted as many as 4,000 casualties — are nevertheless the most significant since Goldman culled its ranks following the...
Bay Street Capital Holdings Founder Invests in Black Travel
Bay Street Capital Holdings founder William Huston has been in the news recently after the entrepreneur shared that he was investing in Black travel. According to its site, Bay Street Capital, based in Califonia, is an “independent investment advisory, wealth management, and financial planning firm.” The company invests in property technology and lavish vacation homes.
BlackRock cutting 500 jobs after recent growth -source
Jan 11 (Reuters) - BlackRock Inc (BLK.N), the world's largest asset manager, is cutting some staff after growing in recent years, with 500 jobs impacted, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
CNBC
The global investment bank is letting go of as many as 3,200 employees starting Wednesday, according to a person with knowledge of the firm's plans. That amounts to 6.5% of the 49,100 employees Goldman had in October, which is below the 8% reported last month as the upper end of possible cuts.
Goldman Sachs will start cutting thousands of jobs across the business from this week in an effort to sharply cut costs, reports claim. The US investment banking giant is expected to axe around 3,200 roles as it prepares for tough economic conditions, including recessions in key markets.According to Bloomberg, the bank will cut around 6.5 per cent of roles from its 49,000 workforce - including reductions in its core trading and banking units.It is not known where the job losses will occur, but the firm has six offices in the UK.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
DCG Explores Asset Sales As Genesis’ Liabilities Worth $3 Billion Come To Light
Crypto broker Genesis reportedly owes more than $3 billion to its creditors. These liabilities have prompted parent firm DCG to explore selling assets to raise money. DCG’s venture portfolio boasts 200 crypto projects including banks and exchanges in 35 countries. Genesis’ $900 million debt to Gemini has led to...
CoinDesk
FTX Loan Wiped Out $800M in BlockFi Executives’ Equity, Court Filing Reveals
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Executives from bankrupt crypto lender BlockFi granted themselves pay rises of as much as $275,000 each, after they saw $800 million in their equity holdings wiped out because of a loan from collapsed crypto exchange FTX, a court filing shows.
Morgan Stanley COO Jon Pruzan to retire
Jan 9 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley Chief Operating Officer Jon Pruzan will retire from the bank at the end of the month, according to a memo seen by Reuters. Formerly the finance chief at the Wall Street titan, Pruzan was made COO as part of a leadership shakeup in mid-2021, which resulted in four new appointments.
alternativeswatch.com
Ares raises $5bn infrastructure subordinated debt fund
Ares Management closed its latest debt fund with $5 billion in committed capital focused on investments within the global digital, utilities, renewables, energy and transportation sectors. Officials said that Infrastructure Debt Fund V (IDF V) is thought to be the largest global infrastructure subordinated debt fund ever raised. “Our investors’...
US News and World Report
Carlyle Considering Senior Wall Street Execs for CEO Role - FT
(Reuters) -Carlyle Group is in discussions with senior Wall Street executives for its top role, according to a Financial Times report on Thursday, citing multiple people familiar with the matter. The private equity firm is considering Citigroup Inc's chief financial officer Mark Mason and Morgan Stanley's chief operating officer Jonathan...
ValueWalk
Trian Shocks Disney: Activist Fund Nominates Boss Nelson Peltz For Board
Trian believes that Disney is in crisis, with challenges such as poor corporate governance, poor strategy and operations, and poor capital allocation weighing on investor sentiment. Trian Fund Management, an investment firm whose funds collectively own approximately 9.4 million shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) valued at roughly $900 million,...
CoinTelegraph
DCG chief Barry Silbert pens letter to shareholders, community reacts
The crypto community woke to another drama-filled day after the Digital Currency Group (DCG) chief’s letter to shareholders went wrong. DCG CEO, Barry Silbert, penned a letter to the shareholders on Jan. 10, reflecting on the state of the crypto market and the growing fear, uncertainty and doubt (FUD) around the company. DCG is the parent company of crypto lending firm Genesis Global Capital and Grayscale, the world’s leading crypto asset manager.
thecoinrise.com
Binance Plans to Increase Employee Headcount by 30% in 2023
At a crypto-focused conference in St. Moritz on Wednesday, CEO Changpeng Zhao announced that Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world by trading volume, plans to broaden its number of employees by 15% to 30% in 2023. Zhao reportedly added, “We will continue to build and hopefully we will...
JPMorgan Alleges Financial Planning Platform Frank Inflated Customer Base
JPMorgan Chase said it was defrauded when it bought college financial planning platform Frank. Bloomberg reported Wednesday (Jan. 11) that the bank has brought a lawsuit against Frank founder Charlie Javice saying that she and another Frank executive, Olivier Amar, inflated the number of customers who were using the platform.
Benzinga
Chimera Investment's Debt Overview
Over the past three months, shares of Chimera Investment Inc. CIM moved higher by 13.51%. When understanding a companies price change over a time period like 3 months, it could be helpful to look at its financials. One key aspect of a companies financials is its debt, but before we understand the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt Chimera Investment has.
