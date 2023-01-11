Read full article on original website
inkfreenews.com
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department investigated the following accident:. 5:47 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, North US 31 and East CR 50N, Rochester. Driver: Dane R. Paul, 41, Burlington. Paul struck a deer with his vehicle. Milford. Officers with the Milford Police Department investigated the following accident:. 4:22...
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department investigated the following incident:. 4:48 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2000 block of North Old US 31, Rochester. Report of a male subject with a gun in a residence driveway. Goshen. Officers with the Goshen Police Department investigated the following incident:. 4:26 p.m....
inkfreenews.com
Four Warsaw Men Arrested After Illegal Hunting Incident
WARSAW — Four Warsaw men were recently arrested after allegedly hunting on a Warsaw property without consent. Mervin Ricon, 32; Angel R. Gutierrez Rincon, 23; Jose A. Perez Lambrano, 32; and Orlando Teran, 23, all of Warsaw, are each charged with criminal trespass, a class A misdemeanor; and refusal to identify self, use of private land without consent, hunting wild animals without a license, and jacklighting from a vehicle, all class C misdemeanors.
abc57.com
Man shot on Garfield Avenue in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. -- A 19-year-old was shot on Garfield Avenue in Elkhart and walked into the hospital to be treated, according to the Elkhart Police Department. Police were called out to 8th Street and Indiana Avenue around 9:13 p.m. Wednesday. At the same time, a man went to Elkhart General...
WNDU
Former LaPorte County official arrested again for breaking into home
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A former official in LaPorte County is facing legal trouble once more after police say he broke into a home in rural LaPorte County on Wednesday morning. John Sullivan, 62, of Wanatah is charged with residential entry and malicious mischief. Deputies were called around 11:30...
inkfreenews.com
Five Arrested After Officers Find Drugs In Warsaw Hotel Room
WARSAW — Five people were recently arrested after officers found drugs in a Warsaw hotel room. Robert Lee Pickens, 46, Warsaw; and Rachel Lyn Brickey, 38, 3559 S. Palestine Lane, Warsaw, are each charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of a syringe, both level 6 felonies; visiting a common nuisance, a class B misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a class C misdemeanor.
WNDU
Woman arrested after pursuit ends in South Bend City Cemetery
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A 35-year-old woman was arrested after leading police on a pursuit that ended in South Bend City Cemetery early Thursday morning. Officials with the South Bend Police Department say one of its officers was patrolling on the city’s northwest side around 12:30 a.m. when he noticed a vehicle that disregarded a stop sign near Humboldt Street and O’Brien Street.
WNDU
19-year-old hurt in Elkhart shooting
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department is investigating after a 19-year-old man was hurt in shooting on Wednesday night. Officers were called just before 9:15 p.m. to the area of 8th Street and Indiana Avenue bon reports of gunfire sounds. While officers were searching the area, they learned that a patient had walked into the hospital with a gunshot wound. The victim, a 19-year-old man, was treated for injuries that were not life-threatening.
WNDU
Driver of semi that hit school bus in Warsaw appears in court
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A man who is accused driving a semi-truck while intoxicated, running a red light, and crashing into a school bus filled with youth hockey players in Warsaw appeared in court on Monday for a pretrial conference. Victor Santos, 58, of New York has been charged...
abc57.com
Mishawaka Police looking to identify two people in battery investigation on Heritage Square Drive
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - The Mishawaka Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two people in relation to a battery investigation that happened during a theft. The battery took place at 3:30 p.m. on Monday at a retail store in the 7300 block of Heritage Square Drive. If...
abc57.com
Elkhart man accused of leading police chase with 8-year-old in vehicle
ELKHART, Ind. - An Elkhart man was arrested after allegedly leading officers on a chase in a stolen vehicle with an 8-year-old inside, according to the Elkhart Police Department. The 8-year-old was not reported stolen with the vehicle. At 4:49 p.m. on Monday, an officer responded to the 900 block...
Times-Union Newspaper
ISP Investigating Hit-Run Crash, Request Public Assistance
FORT WAYNE - Indiana State Police troopers are investigating a hit and run crash involving a semi-tractor/trailer that caused extensive damage to an overpass bridge on U.S. 30 under U.S. 33 in Allen County. The crash, which occurred on Nov. 16, 2022, at approximately 5 p.m., had initially gone unreported...
abc57.com
ACLU sues City of Warsaw for incident involving police captain, chief
WARSAW, Ind. - The ACLU of Indiana is suing the City of Warsaw after a captain with the Warsaw Police Department allegedly held a man while investigating a New Year's party at the man's home in 2022, according to court documents. In the early hours of January 1, 2022, Chief...
WNDU
Police investigating after one shot on W. Western Avenue
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is injured after a shooting in South Bend on Thursday afternoon. Authorities responded to the area of W. Western Avenue and Dundee Street around 3 p.m. One victim is confirmed to be in the hospital. The victim’s condition is unclear at this time....
95.3 MNC
Warsaw woman killed in U.S. 30 crash
A Warsaw woman was killed in a crash on U.S. 30. The collision happened around 5:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, in the eastbound lanes of U.S. 30 near Van Ness Road when the 41-year-old Warsaw man driving car smashed into the back of a semi, according to the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department.
95.3 MNC
Goshen man stopped for multiple traffic infractions, faces several charges
A Goshen man faces a slew of charges after being stopped for multiple traffic infractions. The man was pulled over, around 11:50 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, near the intersection of Clinton Street and 5th Street. Details about the confrontation were not released by police, but by the time officers...
WNDU
Goshen man pleads guilty but mentally ill in deadly stabbing
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Goshen man has pleaded guilty but mentally ill to murder for his role in the stabbing death of a 73-year-old Elkhart County man. Samuel Byfield is accused of stabbing Wayne Bontrager back on Feb. 14, 2022. Our reporting partners at The Goshen News say Byfield was test-driving a vehicle that Bontrager was selling in the area of County Road 26, east of County Road 22, when the two got into an altercation. That’s when Byfield reportedly pulled Bontrager from the vehicle and attacked him with a knife.
WNDU
Man arrested for possessing drugs, guns after traffic stop on Indiana Toll Road
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend man was arrested for several felony charges after a traffic stop on the Indiana Toll Road early Monday morning. Troopers stopped a silver 2000 Chevrolet just before 3:20 a.m. near the 91-mile marker, which is approximately one mile west of the Elkhart exit, for a moving violation.
abc57.com
South Bend man sentenced to 15 years for distribution of methamphetamine
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A South Bend man was sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to distribution of methamphetamine, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. Shaquille Delaney, 32, was sentenced to 15 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release. Between summer of 2021 and...
