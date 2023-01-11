ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macy, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLFI.com

One person injured in U.S. 52 rollover crash

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) - One person was taken to the hospital Wednesday after a rollover crash in Tippecanoe County. It happened just before 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 52 and County Road 700 South. According to the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office, a Ford Fusion was following a...
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Elkhart police identify pedestrian killed in crash on Johnson Street

ELKHART, Ind. - The pedestrian killed in a crash in the 2700 block of Johnson Street on Wednesday has been identified. Police identified the victim as 61-year-old Cary Slack of Elkhart. The driver of the vehicle involved in the crash stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators. No other...
ELKHART, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

ISP Investigating Hit-Run Crash, Request Public Assistance

FORT WAYNE - Indiana State Police troopers are investigating a hit and run crash involving a semi-tractor/trailer that caused extensive damage to an overpass bridge on U.S. 30 under U.S. 33 in Allen County. The crash, which occurred on Nov. 16, 2022, at approximately 5 p.m., had initially gone unreported...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Elkhart man accused of leading police chase with 8-year-old in vehicle

ELKHART, Ind. - An Elkhart man was arrested after allegedly leading officers on a chase in a stolen vehicle with an 8-year-old inside, according to the Elkhart Police Department. The 8-year-old was not reported stolen with the vehicle. At 4:49 p.m. on Monday, an officer responded to the 900 block...
ELKHART, IN
cbs4indy.com

State trooper gives baby CPR after serious injury Miami County crash

MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. — An Indiana State Police Captain helped perform CPR on an 8-month-old child who wasn’t breathing after a two-vehicle collision in a rural stretch of Miami County. According to Indiana State Police, the crash occurred at approximately 8:05 a.m. on Tuesday at the intersection of...
MIAMI COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Baby, 2 others injured in Miami County crash

PERU, Ind. — A baby was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in Miami County. An adult and another child were also taken to the hospital after the crash at around 8 a.m. on Old U.S. 31 at Miami County Road 1000 North. Indiana State Police say...
MIAMI COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Woman arrested after pursuit ends in South Bend City Cemetery

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A 35-year-old woman was arrested after leading police on a pursuit that ended in South Bend City Cemetery early Thursday morning. Officials with the South Bend Police Department say one of its officers was patrolling on the city’s northwest side around 12:30 a.m. when he noticed a vehicle that disregarded a stop sign near Humboldt Street and O’Brien Street.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Two men arrested after separate stolen car chases within 24 hours in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Two men have been arrested after two separate stolen car chases in Elkhart within 24 hours of each other. According to the Elkhart Police Department, on Monday, an officer attempted to pull over a suspicious Buick Regal reportedly stolen a day before in the 900 block of Johnson Street around 4:50 p.m.
ELKHART, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

4 Arrested After Landowner Reports Trespassers

Four men were arrested after an alleged hunting incident. Orlando Teran, 23; Jose A. Perez Lambrano, 32; Angel R. Gutierrez Rincon, 23; and Mervin Ricon, 32, are charged with criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor; refusal to identify, a Class C misdemeanor; hunting without consent of landowner, a Class C misdemeanor; failure to procure a non-resident hunting license, a Class C misdemeanor; and use of artificial light to take other than furbearer, a Class C misdemeanor.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Driver of semi that hit school bus in Warsaw appears in court

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A man who is accused driving a semi-truck while intoxicated, running a red light, and crashing into a school bus filled with youth hockey players in Warsaw appeared in court on Monday for a pretrial conference. Victor Santos, 58, of New York has been charged...
WARSAW, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Surprise Catch for Police

(Michigan City, IN) - A Kingsford Heights woman familiar enough to law enforcement to be recognized is back in jail on heroin related and other counts. Natalie Stowe, 27, was spotted by officers on routine patrol in Michigan City on January 4 in the area of Barker Avenue and Elm Street.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Indiana 28 Truck Traffic Permanently Rerouted to Division Road Around Tipton

Truck traffic traveling on 28 will be avoiding downtown Tipton. In a Tipton City-County arraignment with INDOT, route 28 truck traffic now avoids the city of Tipton from US 31 to Indiana 19. Control of this “OLD 28” stretch of 28 through Tipton has been handed over to Tipton County and Tipton city government. The rerouting is done with the intention of reducing the problem of the high speed and high volume of semi-trucks going through the center of Tipton. Tipton’s population is 5,275.
TIPTON, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Public Occurrences 1.13.23

The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 11:30 a.m. Wednesday - Cory Alan Reid Conley, 30, of 728 E. Clark St., #D, Warsaw, arrested for felony failure to appear. No bond set. • 11:37 a.m. Wednesday - Katryna Marie Williams, 38, South Bend,...
WARSAW, IN
FOX59

Anderson police mourn loss of K9

ANDERSON, Ind. — The Anderson Police Department is mourning the loss of K9 Harry who had to be put to rest after a battle with a cancerous bone tumor in his right leg. Police said Harry’s handler, Officer Darron Granger, was by his side when Harry was put to rest on Tuesday after seven years […]
ANDERSON, IN
wkvi.com

Knox Police Responds to Report of Explosion

Officers from the Knox City Police Department were called to the area of 308 S. Main Street after receiving reports of an explosion Saturday, January 7. Police say it was determined that the explosion occurred at an apartment in the Main Street apartment complex. Damage was found to the apartment’s window, along with minor damage to the interior of the home, according to the report.
KNOX, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy