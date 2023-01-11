Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WLFI.com
One person injured in U.S. 52 rollover crash
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) - One person was taken to the hospital Wednesday after a rollover crash in Tippecanoe County. It happened just before 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 52 and County Road 700 South. According to the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office, a Ford Fusion was following a...
abc57.com
Elkhart police identify pedestrian killed in crash on Johnson Street
ELKHART, Ind. - The pedestrian killed in a crash in the 2700 block of Johnson Street on Wednesday has been identified. Police identified the victim as 61-year-old Cary Slack of Elkhart. The driver of the vehicle involved in the crash stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators. No other...
Times-Union Newspaper
ISP Investigating Hit-Run Crash, Request Public Assistance
FORT WAYNE - Indiana State Police troopers are investigating a hit and run crash involving a semi-tractor/trailer that caused extensive damage to an overpass bridge on U.S. 30 under U.S. 33 in Allen County. The crash, which occurred on Nov. 16, 2022, at approximately 5 p.m., had initially gone unreported...
abc57.com
Elkhart man accused of leading police chase with 8-year-old in vehicle
ELKHART, Ind. - An Elkhart man was arrested after allegedly leading officers on a chase in a stolen vehicle with an 8-year-old inside, according to the Elkhart Police Department. The 8-year-old was not reported stolen with the vehicle. At 4:49 p.m. on Monday, an officer responded to the 900 block...
cbs4indy.com
State trooper gives baby CPR after serious injury Miami County crash
MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. — An Indiana State Police Captain helped perform CPR on an 8-month-old child who wasn’t breathing after a two-vehicle collision in a rural stretch of Miami County. According to Indiana State Police, the crash occurred at approximately 8:05 a.m. on Tuesday at the intersection of...
Baby, 2 others injured in Miami County crash
PERU, Ind. — A baby was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in Miami County. An adult and another child were also taken to the hospital after the crash at around 8 a.m. on Old U.S. 31 at Miami County Road 1000 North. Indiana State Police say...
Man dies after being struck by van in Kokomo
Police said he was struck on Jan. 6 by a 62-year-old Kokomo man driving a Dodge Caravan.
WNDU
Woman arrested after pursuit ends in South Bend City Cemetery
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A 35-year-old woman was arrested after leading police on a pursuit that ended in South Bend City Cemetery early Thursday morning. Officials with the South Bend Police Department say one of its officers was patrolling on the city’s northwest side around 12:30 a.m. when he noticed a vehicle that disregarded a stop sign near Humboldt Street and O’Brien Street.
WNDU
Two men arrested after separate stolen car chases within 24 hours in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Two men have been arrested after two separate stolen car chases in Elkhart within 24 hours of each other. According to the Elkhart Police Department, on Monday, an officer attempted to pull over a suspicious Buick Regal reportedly stolen a day before in the 900 block of Johnson Street around 4:50 p.m.
Times-Union Newspaper
4 Arrested After Landowner Reports Trespassers
Four men were arrested after an alleged hunting incident. Orlando Teran, 23; Jose A. Perez Lambrano, 32; Angel R. Gutierrez Rincon, 23; and Mervin Ricon, 32, are charged with criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor; refusal to identify, a Class C misdemeanor; hunting without consent of landowner, a Class C misdemeanor; failure to procure a non-resident hunting license, a Class C misdemeanor; and use of artificial light to take other than furbearer, a Class C misdemeanor.
WNDU
Driver of semi that hit school bus in Warsaw appears in court
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A man who is accused driving a semi-truck while intoxicated, running a red light, and crashing into a school bus filled with youth hockey players in Warsaw appeared in court on Monday for a pretrial conference. Victor Santos, 58, of New York has been charged...
hometownnewsnow.com
Surprise Catch for Police
(Michigan City, IN) - A Kingsford Heights woman familiar enough to law enforcement to be recognized is back in jail on heroin related and other counts. Natalie Stowe, 27, was spotted by officers on routine patrol in Michigan City on January 4 in the area of Barker Avenue and Elm Street.
WANE-TV
Crash leaves 1 car on its side, another on a house porch in south Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A crash in south Fort Wayne left one car on its side and another car on a home’s front porch Monday night. Police responded to an area near the intersection of Home and Beaver avenues and found the two cars in the aftermath of the crash.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Indiana 28 Truck Traffic Permanently Rerouted to Division Road Around Tipton
Truck traffic traveling on 28 will be avoiding downtown Tipton. In a Tipton City-County arraignment with INDOT, route 28 truck traffic now avoids the city of Tipton from US 31 to Indiana 19. Control of this “OLD 28” stretch of 28 through Tipton has been handed over to Tipton County and Tipton city government. The rerouting is done with the intention of reducing the problem of the high speed and high volume of semi-trucks going through the center of Tipton. Tipton’s population is 5,275.
Times-Union Newspaper
Public Occurrences 1.13.23
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 11:30 a.m. Wednesday - Cory Alan Reid Conley, 30, of 728 E. Clark St., #D, Warsaw, arrested for felony failure to appear. No bond set. • 11:37 a.m. Wednesday - Katryna Marie Williams, 38, South Bend,...
wrtv.com
Daleville Police Officer snags five alleged stop arm violators at once
DALEVILLE — A police department in Delaware County is cracking down on school bus stop arm violators. Dash camera footage shows on Jan. 4, Daleville Police Patrolman Adam Curtis pulled over five vehicles at once who were suspected of failing to stop for the school bus on State Road 67.
1997: Life’s a beach for Muncie crossing guard
Crossing guard Gwen Hall gained media attention for her unique winter attire in January 1997. The 69-year-old found herself on thin ice with parents and even Muncie police.
abc57.com
Mishawaka Police investigating retail theft of more than $10,000 on Grape Road
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - The Mishawaka Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two people in connection with an investigation into a retail theft totaling more than $10,000. The theft took place on January 4 in the 5600 block of Grape Road. If you have any information, please...
Anderson police mourn loss of K9
ANDERSON, Ind. — The Anderson Police Department is mourning the loss of K9 Harry who had to be put to rest after a battle with a cancerous bone tumor in his right leg. Police said Harry’s handler, Officer Darron Granger, was by his side when Harry was put to rest on Tuesday after seven years […]
wkvi.com
Knox Police Responds to Report of Explosion
Officers from the Knox City Police Department were called to the area of 308 S. Main Street after receiving reports of an explosion Saturday, January 7. Police say it was determined that the explosion occurred at an apartment in the Main Street apartment complex. Damage was found to the apartment’s window, along with minor damage to the interior of the home, according to the report.
Comments / 0