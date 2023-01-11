Read full article on original website
'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Star Jen Shah Sentenced to 6.5 Years in Prison in Fraud Case in NYCReynold AquinoSalt Lake City, UT
Utah Snowboarder Thankful to Be Alive After he is Caught Up in an Avalanche near Kessler Peak, See the VideoZack LoveSalt Lake City, UT
Strange in Utah: At Least 12 Mysterious Antennas Have Been Found in Salt Lake City Foothills. Nobody Knows Who or WhyZack LoveSalt Lake City, UT
4 Amazing Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
501 On Main is a Nice Restaurant in Park City, UtahS. F. MoriPark City, UT
Snow collapses canopy on vehicles at Heber City dealership
One of her latest victims: Karl Malone Polaris on 900 S. Main St. in Heber. Heber City Police told KPCW a canopy crumpled under the weight of the snow earlier this week. No one was hurt but a few UTVs were underneath when it came crashing down. The storm also...
KUTV
Draper dog park closes as city faces heavy flooding
DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — A dog park in Draper has closed as residents deal with heavy flooding in parts of the city. Officials said warmer temperatures and steady rain melted a significant amount of snow that contributed to the flooding. Some residents are facing flooding in their homes, and...
Rare weather 'phenomenon' seen at Salt Lake City school
No matter how many times you think you've seen it all, Mother Nature always comes up with new ways to surprise and entertain.
KUTV
Animal sanctuary near Park City struggling with this winter's heavy snowfall
PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — An animal sanctuary near Park City is struggling with this winter season’s heavy snowfall. “This winter has been exceptionally challenging,” said Lauren Lockey, co-founder of Sage Mountain in Summit County. “Not only in terms of the amount of snow, but also once you start getting a lot of the wind.”
KUTV
Tree roots clogged drainage system, may have factored in Draper flooding
DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — Troubleshooting happened Wednesday in Draper, where water seeped or even gushed into homes during heavy rain in the Bellevue Neighborhood. A representative from the city accompanied an HOA leader, who eyed efforts to relieve homeowners. While not definitive, a working theory is that roots from...
Nearly 900 without power near Park City Hospital
Update 11:31 a.m. – Power has been restored to all but 10 customers in the area. Rocky Mountain Power estimates that all power will be restored by 3:30 p.m. today. PARK […]
kjzz.com
Questions on who to blame arise as water continues to flow into Draper homes
DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — As water continues to flow inside some Draper homes, questions begin to be raised on who's to blame. At least three homeowners dug through the cement to find water just below the surface and used temporary pumps to send that water into shower drains. Otherwise, their basement floors would still be underwater.
KUTV
Sheet metal spread across I-15 in Davis County after semi loses load causing major delays
SUNSET, Utah (KUTV) — No injuries were reported after a semi lost its load and scattered several sheets of sheet metal along I-15 in Davis County. Sgt. Cameron Roden with Utah Highway Patrol said the truck driver lost his load after a sudden slow down Thursday near milepost 337 on northbound I-15 in Sunset.
KUTV
Avalanche piles snow, debris beneath Bridal Veil falls, creating 'dangerous conditions'
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — An avalanche in Provo Canyon on Tuesday dumped into the Provo River at Bridal Veil Falls, leaving an enormous pile of snow and debris in the Provo River. Live video from UDOT's traffic camera in the area showed just how massive the pile was as...
Gephardt Daily
Magnitude 2.8 earthquake centered 15 miles east of Bountiful felt across parts of Davis County
DAVIS COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 11, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Folks in parts of Davis County who tried to get some early shut-eye Tuesday night barely had a chance to reach REM sleep, especially those living east of Bountiful, before they were awakened by a magnitude 2.8 quake which struck at 9:50 p.m.
Growth and a proposed highway divide a bucolic Utah community
Heber • Dropping into the Heber Valley is like finding a slice of heaven — there’s the wild and winding Provo River, verdant green fields and spectacular views of Mount Timpanogos, the second-highest peak in Utah’s Wasatch Range. With all its beauty and open space, it’s...
KUTV
Video shows moment crews help trapped man from Provo River after Bridal Falls avalanche
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Video captured the moment rescue crews helped a trapped man from a flooded Provo River after a Bridal Veil Falls avalanche. 2News reporter Amanda Gilbert was out with many bystanders who stopped to look at the massive avalanche that came down Tuesday morning when the incident occurred.
KUTV
HOA suspects plenty of blame in Draper flooding, others say no
DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — The HOA president in Draper’s Bellevue neighborhood said the developer, a contractor, Draper City and Salt Lake County may all share some blame in flooded basements that “looked like swimming pools” amid heavy rain this week. “We’re not civil engineers with a...
KSLTV
Draper City leaders say flooded homes caused by issues with privately owned drain systems
DRAPER, Utah — The Draper City mayor said around 30 houses had been impacted by flooding after heavy rains, and the city’s storm drainage system wasn’t to blame. Draper Mayor Troy Walker said the city’s public works department looked at its storm drain system and found no issues or indications it was overwhelmed.
ABC 4
Did you feel that? 2.8 earthquake shakes Wasatch Front
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Wasatch Front was shaken up by a low-magnitude 2.8 earthquake late Tuesday night, leaving many Utahns asking one another: “Did you feel that?”. The earthquake’s epicenter was located on the other side of the mountain in Morgan County, about 18 miles...
KUTV
Provo Canyon avalanche mitigation complete, roads open
PROVO (KUTV) — Authorities have confirmed with 2News that all avalanche mitigation in Provo Canyon is complete and roads have been opened. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Provo Canyon will close Tuesday morning for avalanche mitigation, authorities said. Representatives of the Utah Department of Transportation and Utah Highway Patrol told 2News that Provo...
KUTV
Cottonwood Canyons shuttle funded to help pick up slack left by reduced bus service
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — Salt Lake County Council members voted 7-1 to approve thousands of dollars to help pay for a new shuttle system in the Cottonwood Canyons to help skiers. After the Utah Transportation Authority cut back on their shuttle service, skiers have had struggles getting to the...
KUTV
Stolen travel trailer recovered by Summit County Sheriffs Department in Samak
SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — An area resident notified Summit County Sheriff’s Department on Tuesday that a travel trailer was hanging partially off a small bridge on a snow-covered Beaver Creek […]
KUTV
Teen in extremely critical condition after hit while on four-wheeler in Summit County
ECHO, Utah (KUTV) — A teenage boy was transported by helicopter in extremely critical condition after being hit while riding a four-wheeler in Summit County. Lt. Andrew Wright with the Summit County Sheriff's Office said they received calls of a crash around 6 p.m. Thursday on Echo Road. While...
