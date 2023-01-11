ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Draper, UT

KUTV

Draper dog park closes as city faces heavy flooding

DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — A dog park in Draper has closed as residents deal with heavy flooding in parts of the city. Officials said warmer temperatures and steady rain melted a significant amount of snow that contributed to the flooding. Some residents are facing flooding in their homes, and...
DRAPER, UT
KUTV

Animal sanctuary near Park City struggling with this winter's heavy snowfall

PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — An animal sanctuary near Park City is struggling with this winter season’s heavy snowfall. “This winter has been exceptionally challenging,” said Lauren Lockey, co-founder of Sage Mountain in Summit County. “Not only in terms of the amount of snow, but also once you start getting a lot of the wind.”
PARK CITY, UT
KUTV

Tree roots clogged drainage system, may have factored in Draper flooding

DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — Troubleshooting happened Wednesday in Draper, where water seeped or even gushed into homes during heavy rain in the Bellevue Neighborhood. A representative from the city accompanied an HOA leader, who eyed efforts to relieve homeowners. While not definitive, a working theory is that roots from...
DRAPER, UT
kjzz.com

Questions on who to blame arise as water continues to flow into Draper homes

DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — As water continues to flow inside some Draper homes, questions begin to be raised on who's to blame. At least three homeowners dug through the cement to find water just below the surface and used temporary pumps to send that water into shower drains. Otherwise, their basement floors would still be underwater.
DRAPER, UT
KUTV

HOA suspects plenty of blame in Draper flooding, others say no

DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — The HOA president in Draper’s Bellevue neighborhood said the developer, a contractor, Draper City and Salt Lake County may all share some blame in flooded basements that “looked like swimming pools” amid heavy rain this week. “We’re not civil engineers with a...
DRAPER, UT
ABC 4

Did you feel that? 2.8 earthquake shakes Wasatch Front

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Wasatch Front was shaken up by a low-magnitude 2.8 earthquake late Tuesday night, leaving many Utahns asking one another: “Did you feel that?”. The earthquake’s epicenter was located on the other side of the mountain in Morgan County, about 18 miles...
UTAH STATE
KUTV

Provo Canyon avalanche mitigation complete, roads open

PROVO (KUTV) — Authorities have confirmed with 2News that all avalanche mitigation in Provo Canyon is complete and roads have been opened. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Provo Canyon will close Tuesday morning for avalanche mitigation, authorities said. Representatives of the Utah Department of Transportation and Utah Highway Patrol told 2News that Provo...
PROVO, UT
KUTV

