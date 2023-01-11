Read full article on original website
Janice Fay Blosser
Janice Fay Blosser, age 74, of Irish Lake, Warsaw, passed away in Fort Wayne's Stillwater Hospice Home on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at 10 a.m. Born in Springfield, Mo., on Oct. 5, 1948, Jan, as many knew her, was the daughter of Estel F. and Hazel M. Yates Blevins. She spent her formative years in the Springfield area and graduated from school there. She spent much of her professional life working in retail; many would remember her from Goodwill, Tepes and the Eagles. She was a hard worker and served in many roles, mostly in managerial roles.
Public Occurrences 1.13.23
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 11:30 a.m. Wednesday - Cory Alan Reid Conley, 30, of 728 E. Clark St., #D, Warsaw, arrested for felony failure to appear. No bond set. • 11:37 a.m. Wednesday - Katryna Marie Williams, 38, South Bend,...
Robert & Esther Pfleiderer Scholarships
The Robert and Esther Pfleiderer four-year scholarship was created by longtime Warsaw residents Bob and Esther Pfleiderer. Bob and Esther were both born and raised in Warsaw. Esther graduated from Manchester College and received her Masters Degree from Purdue University. She taught math in the Warsaw School system for 39 years. She was active in the community and was involved with the work of many community organizations including First Presbyterian Church, Warsaw Community Library, Salvation Army, Kosciusko County Community Foundation and the Kosciusko County Historical Society. In 1982 she was selected as Warsaw’s Women of the Year.
Philip R. Wilt Jr.
NORTH MANCHESTER – Philip R. Wilt Jr., 67, North Manchester, and Romeoville, Ill., died Jan. 6, 2023, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne. Philip was born in Windber, Pa., on March 10, 1955, to Philip R. Wilt Sr. and Barbara Custer Wilt Frame. He married Jan Niswander July 30, 1977, in Scalp Level Church of the Brethren.
Holderman Resigns As WWFT Chief
Warsaw-Wayne Fire Territory will have to find a new chief. In a letter to the Warsaw-Wayne Township Fire Territory Board, Fire Chief Garrett Holderman announced his intention to resign from his position, effective Feb. 7. Holderman succeeded previous Chief Michael Wilson, who retired from service in 2022. Holderman has been...
Donald ‘Don’ Palm
Donald "Don" Palm, 88, Winona Lake, died Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home of Warsaw. To send condolences, visit www.TitusFuneralHome.com.
Applications For Donald L. Charlton Scholarship Due April 1
The Donald L. Charlton educational scholarship trust was funded at Don’s death in July 2004 through the 1st Source Bank Wealth Advisory Services Department. Don was a lifetime Milford resident. He retired from the U.S. Postal service in 1988 after 33 years of service. Don was a member of the Milford American Legion and was a U.S. Navy veteran, serving in the Korean War. In addition, he owned and farmed land in Van Buren and Jefferson Townships.
Dr. Basham Joins Reinholt & Thallemer Eye Care Associates
Reinholt & Thallemer Eye Care Associates, 3301 E. Center St. Ext., Warsaw, is growing, and to better serve their patients, they have added a fourth optometrist. Wednesday morning, the Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting to welcome and introduce optometrist Dr. Brad Basham to the city. He joins Dr....
Elliott Remembered As A ‘Community Leader’
John Elliott, 78, who was known in Warsaw and Kosciusko County for his many community involvements before moving out of state to be closer to family in 2019, died Sunday. “He was a community leader. There’s no question about that. Any organization he was involved in, he put his whole self into,” said Jean Northenor, former Kosciusko County Republican Party chair.
John Pippenger Jr.
NAPPANEE – John Pippenger Jr., age 86, of Milford, died at 5:55 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at Goshen General Hospital. He was born on May 19, 1936, in Nappanee, to John O. and Eva Johnston Pippenger. John Jr. lived his entire life in the Nappanee and Milford area. On Jan. 15, 1955, he married Joan Loucks in Nappanee and they lived for the last 50+ years in their family home in Milford.
Robert C. Haywood
Robert C. Haywood, 65, died Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, in his home in Claypool. Funeral arrangements are pending with McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapels, Warsaw. To sign the guestbook or send a condolence, go to www.mchattonsadlerfuneralchapels.com.
John Warren Elliott
John Warren Elliott, 78, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, into the arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He was born in Toledo, Ohio, on Aug. 7, 1944, and was preceded in death by his father, Joseph G. Elliott; and his mother, Mildred K. Elliott. He moved to Sylvania, Ohio, and attended Sylvania High School, where he played the alto horn in the marching band. He then attended Ohio State University as a recipient of the Charles “Chick” Evans Scholars program, where he played the alto horn for five years as a member of TBDBITL (The Best Damn Band in the Land). After graduating from college, John moved to Winona Lake, where he actively served at the Winona Lake Bible Conferences. During these years, he met and married his beloved wife, Elaine Katherine Leinonen, who survives him.
3 Seeking Harrison Township Board Seat
Three men have filed for the seat on the Harrison Township Board of Trustees following the Dec. 31 resignation of Gerald Weirick. Ronald Buhr filed Tuesday, Ed Rock and Keith Franks filed Thursday. The Republican caucus is set for 6 p.m. Jan. 19 in the Mentone Council Chambers, 105 E....
David S. Kruger
AKRON – LCDR-R David S. Kruger, 90, Akron, died at 2 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at Stillwater Hospice of Fort Wayne. David was born on Sept. 28, 1932, in Niagara Falls, N.Y., to James P. and Marion S. Michaelson Kruger. He graduated from DeVeaux Military Academy in 1950....
Councilman Grose Announces Candidacy For Warsaw Mayor
Longtime District 1 Warsaw City Councilman Jeff Grose announced Tuesday evening that he will file to run for mayor. “Serving on the Common Council has been a rewarding experience and an absolute privilege,” said Grose in a provided news release. “If elected mayor of Warsaw, this knowledge will greatly assist my efforts to provide sound leadership for our city and the ability to successfully work with other public and private leaders in Warsaw and our surrounding communities.”
Township Trustees Sponsor Blood Drive
ATWOOD - The Kosciusko County township trustees are sponsoring an American Red Cross blood drive at the Atwood Community Building on Jan. 26 from 1 to 6 p.m. The township trustees sponsoring the blood drive view this as a gift of blood back to the community for those in need, according to a provided news release. You may sign up online or contact Group Leader Julia Goon to reserve a time slot for your blood donation.
Larry Troutman
Larry Troutman, 73, Columbia City, died Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To send condolences, visit www.TitusFuneralHome.com.
Burton, Penn Spoil Warsaw’s Return To Old Tiger Den
Though the Warsaw Tigers and Penn Kingsmen have met on numerous occasions in recent years, Tuesday night’s edition of the rivalry added a little extra juice to the matchup by being the first game played by Warsaw at Lakeview Middle School’s Old Tiger Den in nearly 33 years. When the game’s final buzzer sounded, it was former Warsaw coach Al Rhodes’ Kingsmen coming away with a 50-40 victory.
4 Arrested After Landowner Reports Trespassers
Four men were arrested after an alleged hunting incident. Orlando Teran, 23; Jose A. Perez Lambrano, 32; Angel R. Gutierrez Rincon, 23; and Mervin Ricon, 32, are charged with criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor; refusal to identify, a Class C misdemeanor; hunting without consent of landowner, a Class C misdemeanor; failure to procure a non-resident hunting license, a Class C misdemeanor; and use of artificial light to take other than furbearer, a Class C misdemeanor.
Alice Karesh
SYRACUSE – Alice Karesh, 79, Syracuse, died Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Syracuse. To send condolences, visit www.TitusFuneralHome.com.
