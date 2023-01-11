Read full article on original website
City of Bristol, Virginia responds to AG lawsuit over landfill
(WCYB) — The City of Bristol, Virginia issued the following response to the lawsuit filed by Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares over the ongoing issues at the city landfill. The City of Bristol welcomes the opportunity to accomplish its landfill remediation objectives in cooperation with the Virginia Office of...
Shooting investigation underway in Bristol, VA
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — A shooting investigation is underway in Bristol, Virginia after a man was found with multiple gunshot wounds, according to authorities. Police say the incident happened early Saturday morning at Eastridge Apartments. Officers say they were on scene of an unrelated call and heard the shots...
Tennessee Third Grade Retention Law facing push back from local school districts
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — If your child is in the third grade, a single test could determine if they go on to fourth grade or if they will be held back. The Tennessee Third Grade Retention Law requires students to get a certain score on TCAP to determine whether a third-grade student is ready to advance.
Man dead after house fire in Greene County
GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A man is dead following a house fire in Greene County early Sunday morning, according to officials. Officials say it happened on Choctaw Dr. early on Sunday morning. Home occupants began escaping but were unable to make entry to the basement area where there...
Man accused of stabbing woman in Wise County arrested
COEBURN, Va. (WCYB) — A man accused of stabbing a woman in Coeburn has been arrested, according to the Wise County Sheriff's Office. Police said 22-year-old Josh Lewis Santiago was charged with aggravated malicious wounding. The stabbing occurred at around 10:30 p.m. Thursday in the Riverview section of Coeburn,...
Next court date set for 2 men charged following homicide of 17-year-old
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The next court date for two men charged following the homicide of a 17-year-old was set Friday. Korey Allen Barnette and Mason DuBois were charged following the death of Gavin Brown in November 2022. The next court date for Barnette and DuBois was set...
Woman accused of stabbing husband in Johnson City arrested
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A woman accused of stabbing her husband in Johnson City was arrested Thursday, according to police. Aimee Lacroix was charged with aggravated assault, according to the Johnson City Police Department. Police said an investigation found that Lacroix and her husband were in a physical...
Man arrested after body found in burned vehicle in Wythe County, police say
RURAL RETREAT, Va. (WCYB) — A man has been charged with murder after a body was found in a burned vehicle early Friday in Rural Retreat, according to the Wythe County Sheriff's Office. Authorities responded to the 400 block of Saint Paul Church Road at 3:47 a.m. Authorities found...
Community members gather to celebrate the life of UT football star
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WCYB) — Several members of the community gathered to celebrate the life of former University of Tennessee football star, Johnny Mills Sunday at Elizabethton High School. Mills was the quarterback for Elizabethton High School, then went on to play for the Vols from 1963-1966 as wide receiver....
Buc women lose two starters in loss to Samford
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The ETSU women watched as two players went down with injuries in the first half and then watched a three point halftime lead evaporate without them in a 68-58 loss to Samford inside of Freedom Hall. It was the first time the women have played a home game away from Brooks Gym since 2019.
Tusculum women's basketball defeats Wingate, men come up short
Wingate shot 47% from three-point range on its way to a seven point win over the Pioneers. Jarren Cottingham did most of the damage for Wingate, scoring 23 points on 8 of 15 shooting, including 4 of 6 from three-point range. Inady Legiste led Tusculum with 17 points. WOMEN: Tusculum...
