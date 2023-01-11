'You never stop learning': Corinth police chief acclimating to new role

Read full article on original website
wtva.com
Police, firefighters responded to wreck in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Emergency personnel responded to a bad wreck Thursday afternoon in Tupelo. The wreck happened on Cliff Gookin Boulevard. WTVA reached out to the Tupelo Police Department for details.
darkhorsepressnow.com
Corinth man arrested for domestic violence while smashing a brick through victim’s car window
An Alcorn County man was arrested and charged with Aggravated Domestic Violence. On the morning of January 6th, 2023, officers responded to Cruise Street in regards to a disturbance. Upon arrival, Officer Fred Washington reported Davin Woodson was smashing a car window with a brick. Woodson was arrested and the...
wtva.com
Verona murder suspect receives $1M bond
VERONA, Miss. (WTVA) - A Belden man accused of murdering a Shannon man received a $1 million bond on Tuesday. Wendell King, 24, made his initial court appearance on Tuesday. Verona Police charged him with first-degree murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He’s accused of fatally shooting Ryleek...
Raid of Mississippi barbershop nets 10,000 fentanyl pills other drugs
More than 10,000 pills, believed to be fentanyl, were seized at a Mississippi barbershop last week. On Jan. 5, 2023, agents of the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit and the Tupelo Police Department executed a search warrant at Spectacular Cuts (3176 Tupelo Commons Drive, Tupelo, MS). More than 10,000 alleged fentanyl...
wtva.com
Tupelo Police: More arrests anticipated after barbershop drug bust
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo Police expect to make more arrests following a large drug bust at a barbershop. Officers used a search warrant on Jan. 5 at Spectacular Cuts on Tupelo Commons Drive. According to the Tupelo Police Department, officers seized more than 10,000 alleged fentanyl pills, more than...
wtva.com
Tupelo restaurant faces wrongful death lawsuit
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The parents of a man beaten to death files a wrongful death lawsuit against Steele's Dive restaurant in Tupelo. The mother of Leonard "KC" Cooper claims in the lawsuit her son was intentionally and maliciously beaten to death in the parking lot of the restaurant last April.
darkhorsepressnow.com
Pontotoc man sentenced to prison for possessing fraudulent benefit cards
A Pontotoc man was sentenced Tuesday to more than 4 years in prison following his conviction for possession of fraudulent unemployment benefit cards. According to court documents, on September 2, 2020, Deonte Dilworth, 28, was found in possession of approximately 26 unemployment benefit debit cards from Nevada and Arizona that had been fraudulently obtained. Dilworth, who pleaded guilty to possession of the fraudulent debit cards, was sentenced by United States District Judge Sharion Aycock to 51 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release. Dilworth was also ordered to pay $202,711.39 in restitution. He was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals immediately after the hearing concluded to begin serving his sentence.
wtva.com
Lee County sheriff's office recognized for litter pickup
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Lee County Sheriff's Department has been recognized for its excellence in keeping Lee County a beautiful place. MDOT partners with local counties to use inmate labor and Lee County is one of them. The sheriff of Lee County talked earlier about how it felt to...
thelocalvoice.net
“Christmas at Alcorn Correctional Facility” photographs by Gaetano Catelli
Louis Bourgeois, hails from Slidell, Louisiana. He used to teach poetry at the University of Mississippi. But, he had a hankerin’ to help the most powerless among us. So in 2014, Louis founded Prison Writes Initiative (PWI) and began teaching creative writing (in which he has an MFA from Louisiana State University) to inmates at Mississippi State Penitentiary (aka “Parchman Farm”).
Mississippi company to pay $1.87M to settle false claims
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — An orthopedic clinic in north Mississippi and its owner have agreed to pay more than $1.8 million to resolve allegations that the health care provider knowingly submitted false claims to Medicare and Medicaid, federal prosecutors said Wednesday. New Albany, Mississippi-based Mitias Orthopaedics, PLLC, its owner, Dr. Hanna “Johnny” Mitias, and a […]
localmemphis.com
Body found in Marshall County, coroner confirms
MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss — A man was found dead on the side of the road Friday afternoon in Marshall County, Mississippi, Marshall County Coroner James Anderson said. Anderson said the body was found on Highway 302 and Barton Desoto Road. Investigators said they're looking for a U-Haul that was...
wtva.com
Reaction: Burnsville RV employer shutting down
BURNSVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Another company is shutting its doors and will affect many people in the Tishomingo County area. Vanleigh RV gave the bad news to employees on Monday. The last day of employment is March 10. It is estimated 140 jobs will be affected.
