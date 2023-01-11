Donations of unneeded household items can benefit Lakewood Historical Society: A Place in the Sun

Read full article on original website
North Olmsted woman wins Make-A-Wish home in North Royalton
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- It was quite a memorable New Year’s Eve for Karen Michalczyk, who learned through the digital grapevine that she had won a brand-new $669,000 North Royalton house as part of the “A Home for the Holidays” raffle. “My sister’s friend saw that ‘Karen...
Sale of Turkeyfoot Golf Links south of Akron preserves course and might mean more for Portage Lakes area
NEW FRANKLIN, Ohio – A New Franklin native is on course to make his community a place more people can enjoy after his purchase of a historic golf course in the Portage Lakes area south of Akron. Tim Adkins, a Portage Lakes businessman, recently paid $8.5 million for the...
Berea, Brook Park, Middleburg Heights to pay portion of new dispatch software upgrade
BEREA, Ohio -- An intergovernmental agreement between Chagrin Valley Dispatch Council and the cities of Berea, Brook Park and Middleburg Heights will enable the purchase of new Motorola CAD software to better serve the communities. Those three municipalities -- along with North Royalton, Olmsted Falls and Olmsted Township -- are...
Specials guests to appear at food drive in Muni Lot
The Greater Cleveland Food Bank is hosting a drive-through food distribution Thursday afternoon featuring special guests from Northeast Ohio as part of a Day of Service in honor of MLK Day.
Madison Avenue’s Gray House Pizza open for business in Lakewood: Photos
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- After a 20-year-culinary journey into the world of pizza making, Joe Schlott is about to experience a dream come true. The owner of Gray House Pies is excited to finally open Gray House Pizza tomorrow at 14201 Madison Ave. in Lakewood. “I’m totally stoked,” Schlott said. “I’ve...
Beer garden, grab-and-go concessions, Dugout Club coming soon to Progressive Field
CLEVELAND, Ohio – If you like Progressive Field’s The Corner Bar near the right-field foul pole, you’re going to love what the Cleveland Guardians have in store for the ballpark. Massive and multiple renovation plans that are scheduled to be entirely completed for the 2025 season were...
This Northeast Ohio mall’s Chick-fil-A has closed
MENTOR, Ohio -- Seeing the long drive-thru lines outside Chick-fil-A restaurants across the region, it might seem like the fast-food chain rarely closes locations. But that’s what happened recently to the Chick-fil-A at Great Lakes Mall. The food court restaurant opened in January 1989, serving its famous chicken sandwiches...
Akron announces recipients of $1.5 million in violence prevention grants: Stimulus Watch
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The City of Akron announced how it will spend $1.5 million in COVID-19 stimulus dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act on grants aimed at preventing violence. Though Akron broadly earmarked all of its American Rescue Plan Act dollars in 2021, the city is still deciding on...
Renovation of Progressive Field will include new clubhouses for Guardians, visitors
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- If you’re a fan of Progressive Field’s giant storage containers in the upper deck in right field, consider yourself warned. The 2023 season will be your last chance to create a memory with them. Come opening day in 2024, they will be gone as part of a $202.5 million renovation of the Guardians’ ballpark.
If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should check out these local restaurants (this list is not meant to be comprehensive!). If you're on the westside, you should check out this place in Cleveland's Cudell neighborhood. Customers enjoy the enchiladas, which can be filled with either ground beef, shredded beef, or chicken (they can also be made vegetarian). Patrons especially enjoy having their enchiladas topped with the restaurant's delicious mole. Other popular dishes include the chile relleno (many customers say it's among the best they've ever had) and the delicious chicken soup, which also has rice, pieces of avocado, and pico de gallo.
Three Ohio Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
Live camera shows Chardon getting hit with heavy snowfall early Friday morning
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Chardon was living up to its name as the “heart of the snow belt” early Friday morning. A web camera of Chardon Square provided by Geauga TV showed the Geauga County city was getting hit by an intense squall at about 3:15 a.m. and that roads were quickly getting a significant coating.
Snow is back in the forecast for Northeast Ohio this week
Accumulating snow will return to Northern Ohio this week. A strong low pressure system moving out of California will slide east and over Ohio on Thursday.
Worst metro areas for bed bugs now includes Cleveland-Akron area
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland-Akron metro area has cracked the top five on a national list that really bites. Earlier this week, the pest control company Orkin released its annual list of bed bug cities and Cleveland-Akron metro area ranked fourth worst, up four spots from a year ago.
Beagles on the mend; Lakewood man pleads guilty to animal cruelty: Photos
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- Weeks after police rescued 41 beagles living in squalor at a Waterbury Road residence, the Lakewood homeowner has pleaded guilty to cruelty to animals. Ernest R. Lazor, 71, also surrendered the dogs, which are currently on the mend. “I’m in my 31st year, and this is the...
Inside Cleveland's plan to become an 18-hour city
Cleveland wants to become an 18-hour city, but transforming into a second-tier market with major growth potential won't be easy. Driving the news: Last week, real estate firm Bedrock Enterprises announced plans to buy 3.17 acres of land in downtown's Gateway District. The site is part of Cleveland's $3.5 billion...
Richmond Heights sends second adjudication order to owners of 444 Park Apartments
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- City Building Commissioner James Urankar has sent a second adjudication order to the owners of the 444 Park Apartments, this one detailing further corrections needed based on a Dec. 13 inspection of the four-building complex. Urankar had previously sent, in September, an adjudication order to the...
Dozens of beagles rescued from Lakewood hoarding situation ready for new homes
ELYRIA, Ohio — In December, 41 beagles were removed from terrible conditions in a hoarding situation in Lakewood and brought to the city's shelter. "When you walk into a small shelter, you can only start to imagine what it was like in that house," Friendship Animal Protective League Executive Director Greg Willey said. We've dealt with situations like that and trust me, it's very, very overwhelming."
Latino grocery store in Cleveland feeling effects of the rise in egg prices
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - La Plaza Supermarket, a Hispanic business on Cleveland’s West Side, has been feeling the impact of the rising egg prices. “It’s something that you really need in your kitchen,” Cristina Gonzalez, a manager at the supermarket, said. “I’ve been noticing that the total in the invoices has been going up there.”
After a tragic two years at Wallace Lake, action now can help prevent future drownings
Wallace Lake in the Cleveland Metroparks’ Mill Stream Run Reservation is used by thousands for swimming, fishing, boating and relaxation because of its location, bike and horse trails, etc. This natural gem was tarnished during the last two years when four people drowned in the lake, including my 36-year-old son James L. Ottobre, who drowned last June while fishing when his kayak capsized. In 2021, a 37-year-old father and 10-year-old son also drowned while trying to rescue their 11-year-old daughter/sister, who’d gone under and later died at the hospital.
