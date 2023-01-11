ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenfield Township, PA

Fire damages Greenfield Twp. home

By Kristen Nielsen
 2 days ago

A fire destroyed a home in Greenfield Township and left several people without a place to stay.

Calls went out for the fire in the 9500 block of New Road around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. According to reports from the scene, heavy smoke was coming from the home when crews arrived.

Bloomfield Township burglar makes off with more than $8,000 worth of stuff

Everyone inside was able to make it out safely, although one pet was reportedly taken to the emergency vet for treatment. The Red Cross was also called in to assist three adults who reside in the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

