Janice Fay Blosser
Janice Fay Blosser, age 74, of Irish Lake, Warsaw, passed away in Fort Wayne's Stillwater Hospice Home on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at 10 a.m. Born in Springfield, Mo., on Oct. 5, 1948, Jan, as many knew her, was the daughter of Estel F. and Hazel M. Yates Blevins. She spent her formative years in the Springfield area and graduated from school there. She spent much of her professional life working in retail; many would remember her from Goodwill, Tepes and the Eagles. She was a hard worker and served in many roles, mostly in managerial roles.
Robert ‘Bob’ Allen Simon
SYRACUSE – Robert “Bob” Allen Simon died Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. Bob was born in North Webster on Oct. 24, 1940, to H. Max Simon and Elnora B. Gilbert Simon. He served in the United States Airforce; he was stationed several places, most notably in San Antonio, Texas, and Libya.
Larry Troutman
Larry Troutman, 73, Columbia City, died Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To send condolences, visit www.TitusFuneralHome.com.
Rodney Kurt Bollman
Rodney Kurt Bollman, of Warsaw, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at the age of 67. He was born on Feb. 9, 1955, in Madison, Wis., to Ruth Elaine Kurtz Bollman and Almon Rodney Bollman. Rodney grew up in Wisconsin and was a 1973 high school graduate from Oregon, Wis. He graduated in 1978 from Grand Rapids School of the Bible & Music, where he studied music and pastoral studies. Rodney earned his bachelor’s degree from Grace College in Winona Lake in 1986, concentrating on biblical studies and history. Rodney played with the Grace Saxophone Quartet as well as with the Grace Community Wind Ensemble.
Public Occurrences 1.13.23
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 11:30 a.m. Wednesday - Cory Alan Reid Conley, 30, of 728 E. Clark St., #D, Warsaw, arrested for felony failure to appear. No bond set. • 11:37 a.m. Wednesday - Katryna Marie Williams, 38, South Bend,...
Alice Karesh
SYRACUSE – Alice Karesh, 79, Syracuse, died Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Syracuse. To send condolences, visit www.TitusFuneralHome.com.
David S. Kruger
AKRON – LCDR-R David S. Kruger, 90, Akron, died at 2 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at Stillwater Hospice of Fort Wayne. David was born on Sept. 28, 1932, in Niagara Falls, N.Y., to James P. and Marion S. Michaelson Kruger. He graduated from DeVeaux Military Academy in 1950....
John Pippenger Jr.
NAPPANEE – John Pippenger Jr., age 86, of Milford, died at 5:55 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at Goshen General Hospital. He was born on May 19, 1936, in Nappanee, to John O. and Eva Johnston Pippenger. John Jr. lived his entire life in the Nappanee and Milford area. On Jan. 15, 1955, he married Joan Loucks in Nappanee and they lived for the last 50+ years in their family home in Milford.
Holderman Resigns As WWFT Chief
Warsaw-Wayne Fire Territory will have to find a new chief. In a letter to the Warsaw-Wayne Township Fire Territory Board, Fire Chief Garrett Holderman announced his intention to resign from his position, effective Feb. 7. Holderman succeeded previous Chief Michael Wilson, who retired from service in 2022. Holderman has been...
Township Trustees Sponsor Blood Drive
ATWOOD - The Kosciusko County township trustees are sponsoring an American Red Cross blood drive at the Atwood Community Building on Jan. 26 from 1 to 6 p.m. The township trustees sponsoring the blood drive view this as a gift of blood back to the community for those in need, according to a provided news release. You may sign up online or contact Group Leader Julia Goon to reserve a time slot for your blood donation.
Meeting Saturday On Claypool’s 150th
CLAYPOOL - There will be a meeting at the Claypool Lions building on Saturday, Jan. 14 at 1 p.m. Events will be planned for Claypool's 150th birthday party to be held June 16 and 17. Anyone unable to attend this meeting is invited to join the planning group on the...
Dr. Basham Joins Reinholt & Thallemer Eye Care Associates
Reinholt & Thallemer Eye Care Associates, 3301 E. Center St. Ext., Warsaw, is growing, and to better serve their patients, they have added a fourth optometrist. Wednesday morning, the Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting to welcome and introduce optometrist Dr. Brad Basham to the city. He joins Dr....
Free Community Dinner In Pierceton
Jan. 19 is the date for the free community dinner in Pierceton. The committee is so pleased with the amount of people we serve, that we are going to continue doing a drive-through dinner. It starts at 5 p.m. in the Catholic Church parking lot in Pierceton. Goulash, garlic bread,...
4 Arrested After Landowner Reports Trespassers
Four men were arrested after an alleged hunting incident. Orlando Teran, 23; Jose A. Perez Lambrano, 32; Angel R. Gutierrez Rincon, 23; and Mervin Ricon, 32, are charged with criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor; refusal to identify, a Class C misdemeanor; hunting without consent of landowner, a Class C misdemeanor; failure to procure a non-resident hunting license, a Class C misdemeanor; and use of artificial light to take other than furbearer, a Class C misdemeanor.
Elliott Remembered As A ‘Community Leader’
John Elliott, 78, who was known in Warsaw and Kosciusko County for his many community involvements before moving out of state to be closer to family in 2019, died Sunday. “He was a community leader. There’s no question about that. Any organization he was involved in, he put his whole self into,” said Jean Northenor, former Kosciusko County Republican Party chair.
Pierceton Signs Contract For Fire Coverage With Washington Township
PIERCETON — Pierceton’s fire department setup has changed. At its regular meeting on Monday, the Pierceton Town Council approved signing a sixth-month contract with Washington Township for fire coverage. Previously, the fire department was its own entity and partnered with both the town and the township. The town...
Councilman Grose Announces Candidacy For Warsaw Mayor
Longtime District 1 Warsaw City Councilman Jeff Grose announced Tuesday evening that he will file to run for mayor. “Serving on the Common Council has been a rewarding experience and an absolute privilege,” said Grose in a provided news release. “If elected mayor of Warsaw, this knowledge will greatly assist my efforts to provide sound leadership for our city and the ability to successfully work with other public and private leaders in Warsaw and our surrounding communities.”
ARPA Expenditures Given The OK By County Council
Even with all the American Rescue Plan Act money Kosciusko County has spent so far, it still has about $5 million left. The county and all other jurisdictions that received ARPA funds have until Dec. 31, 2024, to obligate the money and until Dec. 31, 2026, to fully expend it.
Silver Lake Discusses Trash, Recycling
SILVER LAKE - At Wednesday night's meeting, the Silver Lake Town Council talked out a plan of getting trash and recycling bids from companies for the new year. Clerk-Treasurer Tonya Conley will send a call for new bids in February, report the bids at the March meeting and the Council can decide on the bids in April. Trash bids will be accepted separately from recycling.
All-English Performances At Manchester Aims To Make Opera Accessible
NORTH MANCHESTER – Manchester University offers Opera Workshop performances at 2 and 7 p.m. on Feb. 4 in Wine Recital Hall on the North Manchester campus. "Everything is sung in English, and we will include supertitles during the performance to make the lyrics even easier to understand," said Debra Lynn, professor of music and director of choral organizations and voice study at Manchester. She works to make opera accessible to modern audiences.
