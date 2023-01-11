Read full article on original website
Related
Pope warns Vatican staff an 'elegant demon' lurks among them
Pope Francis has warned Vatican bureaucrats to beware the devil that lurks among them, saying it is an “elegant demon” that works in people who have a rigid, holier-than-thou way of living the Catholic faith.Francis used his annual Christmas greeting to the Roman Curia to again put the cardinals, bishops and priests who work in the Holy See on notice that they are by no means beyond reproach and are in fact particularly vulnerable to evil. Francis told them that, by living in the heart of the Catholic Church, “we could easily fall into the temptation of thinking we are...
Media dunk on Pope Benedict XVI after his death: ‘Good riddance’ to ‘cartoonish’ and ‘troubled legacy’
Major news outlets marked the news of Pope Benedict XVI's death on Saturday with coverage critical of his "rigid" and "cartoonish" commitment to Catholic tradition.
Vatican investigator says claims of Jesuit abuse true
ROME (AP) — A Vatican-appointed investigator who helped bring to light decades-old allegations of sexual and spiritual abuse against a famous Jesuit priest is calling for the hierarchs who hid his crimes to “humbly ask the world to forgive the scandal.”. In correspondence obtained Monday, Bishop Daniele Libanori...
Biden has awkward exchange with reporter about not attending Pope Benedict's funeral
President Biden was asked about why he won't be in attendance at Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI's funeral during an awkward exchange with a reporter on Wednesday.
Why did Pope Francis sit during most of the funeral for Pope Benedict XVI?
Pope Francis came out onto St. Peter’s Square this morning being pushed in a wheelchair for the funeral of his predecessor, Pope Benedict XVI. The 86-year-old pontiff stood several times as he led prayers, but was seated through most of the funeral Mass, reading his homily while seated. “Because...
'Catastrophe': Cardinal Pell's secret memo blasts Francis
Pope Francis will deliver a final send-off for Cardinal George Pell during a funeral Mass on Saturday, the Vatican said, as revelations emerge of the Australian prelate’s growing concern about what he considered the “disaster” and “catastrophe” of the papacy under Francis. The Vatican on Thursday said the dean of the college of cardinals, Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, would celebrate Pell's funeral Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica. As is custom for cardinal funerals, Francis will deliver a final commendation and salute.Pell, who had served as Francis’ first finance minister for three years before returning to Australia to face child...
BBC
Cardinal Pell: No state funeral in Victoria due to victim distress
Australian Cardinal George Pell - who was convicted then acquitted of child sex abuse - will not be offered a state funeral in his home state to avoid distress for victims of abuse, Victoria's premier says. The former Vatican treasurer died on Tuesday aged 81. He is Australia's highest ranking...
Euro-royals turn out to honour Pope Benedict:
European royals turned out for the funeral of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI held in St Peter's Square at the Vatican City. The 95-year-old Pontif died on Saturday in the Vatican monastery
What We Know About Pope Benedict XVI's Death
Pope Benedict XVI, who served as the head of the Catholic Church from 2005 to 2013, died on December 31 at the age of 95. The former Pontiff's death follows reports that he had experienced rapid health deterioration due to his age, according to CNN. On December 29, Pope Francis revealed he had recently visited his predecessor and asked for prayers to "accompany him in these difficult hours," even as the Vatican issued a statement claiming Pope Emeritus Benedict was "lucid and conscious" and being closely monitored by doctors, according to CBS News.
Vatican reopens investigation into teenager who went missing in 1983
Emanuela Orlandi case has triggered several theories but never yielded any concrete answers
Washington Examiner
Controversial Cardinal George Pell dead at 81
Cardinal George Pell, who was one of the highest-ranking Catholic leaders to be accused of child sex abuse, has died at the age of 81. Pell was in Rome, Italy, to attend the funeral of Pope Benedict XVI when he died from heart complications following hip surgery on Tuesday, according to Archbishop Peter Comensoli, who presides over the Catholic Archdiocese of Melbourne, Australia.
Vatican Conservatives Allegedly Has 'Secret Plan' To Force Liberal Pope Francis To Resign
It has been alleged that conservatives in the Vatican have set out on a "secret plan" to apply pressure on the liberal Pope Francis to force his resignation, RadarOnline.com has learned. Francis, 86, has served as the head of the Catholic church, the Bishop of Rome, and sovereign of Vatican City since 2013, following the resignation of Pope Benedict XVI after a child sexual abuse scandal plagued the church. Francis' reign has been a stark contrast to his predecessor's. The current head of the Catholic church has been criticized by conservatives and celebrated by liberals for leading the religious establishment...
Pope is entombed in crypt under St Peter's Basilica in private ceremony
In the private ceremony where he was laid to rest, Pope Benedict's XVI's longtime secretary, Archbishop Georg Gaenswein, imparted a blessing beneath St. Peter's Basilica.
Photos & Video: Pope Benedict’s funeral held at Vatican
This week, as the Catholic Church bids farewell to its 265th pontiff, it will use a mixture of rituals — some ancient, some tweaked for modern times.
Cardinal Pell, ex-adviser to Pope Francis, dies at 81
Cardinal George Pell, who had served as Pope Francis' financial adviser, has died at the age of 81. He suffered fatal heart complications after undergoing hip surgery.
Pope Benedict XVI's funeral: Pope Francis remembers the dead pontiff's life, legacy and courage
Pope Francis presided over former Pope Benedict XVI's funeral mass in St. Peter's Square Thursday, remembering his life, legacy, and courage for resigning from the papacy.
Pope Benedict XVI laid to rest as 50,000 pay respects in St Peter’s Square
The former pope Benedict XVI has been laid to rest after a funeral in a mist-filled St Peter’s Square attended by an estimated 50,000 people. Benedict died on Saturday, aged 95, almost a decade after becoming the first pope in 600 years to resign. He became the first former...
BBC
Cardinal Pell's death brings few tears in Australia
At St Patrick's Cathedral in Melbourne, the polarising legacy Cardinal George Pell leaves in his Australian homeland was evident. The cathedral is where Cardinal Pell first rose to the rank of archbishop. It is also where he is accused of molesting two choirboys in the 1990s. As news of his...
Pope praises Pell for persevering in times of personal trials
VATICAN CITY (Reuters) -Pope Francis on Wednesday praised late Australian Cardinal George Pell for persevering in trying times, a reference to when he spent more than a year in prison on child sexual abuse accusations before he was fully acquitted.
hubpages.com
Vatican Girl: The Mysterious Disappearance of Emanuela Orlandi
What is common between Mount Vesuvius and the Vatican?. Mt. Vesuvius is located on the West coast of Italy and is one of the most famous active volcanoes in European history. The volcano has erupted only eight times in its recorded history, with the most disastrous being the utter destruction of the Roman towns of Pompeii and Herculaneum in 79 AD wiping out the entire cities. Although in a dormant phase, Vesuvius retains the infamous reputation of scaring people when they least expect it.
