Read full article on original website
Related
Police make quick arrest in deadly DeKalb shooting
A man is in jail after a shooting in a DeKalb County neighborhood left another man dead shortly after midnight Thursday,...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Fight between roommates ends in deadly shooting in DeKalb County
DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person is dead after a fight between roommates overnight in DeKalb County. It happened around 1:30 a.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Meadowlark Drive in Decatur. The male victim was taken to the hospital where he later died. He is believed to...
Man arrested after posting magic mushrooms, gun to social media, police say
COBB COUNTY, Ga — A man was tracked down and arrested by Cobb County police after showing off “magic” mushrooms and a pistol on social media, according to officials. On December 29, 2022, a Cobb County police officer was scrolling social media for leads when he saw a post by someone he recognized and saw a post where the man, identified as Joseph Rodriguez, was showing a bag of psilocybin mushrooms and a pistol on his waist.
fox5atlanta.com
Suspect makes off with thousands worth of DeKalb County church equipment
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police are looking for whoever broke into a church and stole thousands of dollars worth of equipment. "The house of God is the last place you would think crime would occur," Reverend Tracey Fletcher said. It’s still hard for Reverend Tracey Fletcher to process...
Savannah Police Department seeks woman in child custody case
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department’s Special Victims Unit is asking for the public’s help. Jimaya Jackson, 21, is wanted in connection to a child custody case. She’s believed to be in the Savannah area or possibly in Gwinnett County, Georgia. Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact detectives at 912-651-6742.
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Suspect, vehicle wanted for car break-ins at SW Atlanta Planet Fitness
ATLANTA - Police are searching for multiple suspects wanted for targeting visitors to a southwest Atlanta Planet Fitness. Officers say on Dec. 7, 2022 at least two people broke into multiple cars at the Planet Fitness gym, which is located on the 800 block of Oak Street. Authorities released surveillance...
DFCS said 12-year-old ‘not in danger’ months before being killed near Atlantic Station
ATLANTA — Georgia Division of Family and Children Services reports shed new light on the home life of Zyion Charles, the 12-year-old boy shot and killed near Atlantic Station in November. According to the reports, the boy’s mother, De’Erica Charles, asked case workers for help with her son....
Police release photos of suspects wanted in shooting that left teen dead outside DeKalb gas station
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects who have been linked to a shooting that left a teenage boy dead moments after he walked out of a gas station. Officers responded to a person shot call at the...
Surveillance photos released of suspects in killing of 18-year-old at DeKalb gas station
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Surveillance photos have been released by DeKalb County Police of suspects in the killing of an 18-year-old at a Decatur gas station on Tuesday. Specifically, this happened at the Shell on Snapfinger Woods Drive. "Initial information is the victim had just walked out of the...
28 cars broken into overnight in Decatur, police asking for surveillance footage
DECATUR, Ga. — Police are asking for the community's help after 28 cars were broken into overnight in Decatur. Shadowmoor and Hilldale Drives as well as the Heatherdown and Derrydown areas of Decatur were targeted, according to a Facebook post from the Decatur Police Department. Investigators are asking residents...
fox5atlanta.com
Man found dead in a field, South Fulton police searching for leads
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - Police in South Fulton are searching for the person responsible for the deadly shooting of a 41-year-old man last month. Police said officers found 41-year-old David Gadson dead with multiple gunshot wounds on Dec. 3. Police said his body was discovered in a field near Rock Hill Road.
Speeder captured on camera driving 104 mph in Duluth school zone
DULUTH, Ga. — Don’t blink or you’ll miss it!. A driver was captured on camera speeding on Pleasant Hill Road in the Duluth Middle School Zone traveling 104 mph. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The Duluth Police Department posted video of the...
fox5atlanta.com
Man stabbed to death at Norcross extended stay, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County police are working to figure out why a man was stabbed to death at an extended stay hotel in Norcross. Police found 28-year-old Tyler Summerour with stab wounds at Norcross Extended Stay on Wednesday at 2250 Pelican Drive. Police arrested a 50-year-old man, Marvin Hollie, for his murder. He's charged with aggravated assault, malice murder and felony murder.
Police use ‘Find my iPhone’ app to arrest 2 alleged armed robbers in Clayton
Clayton County police used the “Find my iPhone” app to locate and arrest two armed robbery suspects accused of stealing a cellphone from a man in Jonesboro, authorities said Wednesday.
fox5atlanta.com
"I feel empty inside," grieving mother struggles with details of teen's shooting death
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - A South Fulton family is distraught after losing their 17-year-old son to gun violence. Police say the high school teen and a man got into an argument at a park where they shot each other on Jan. 4. "I'm feeling hurt," mom Twina Feliciano told FOX...
YAHOO!
Atlanta police add suspect in November shooting to ‘APD’s Most Wanted’ list
Atlanta police announced Wednesday that the suspect wanted for a deadly shooting that occurred in late November is now on the department’s most wanted list. Police said on Nov. 28 at 12:20 a.m., officers received reports of someone who had been shot on Moore Street. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
APD asks for help finding 2 men seen robbing man at Circle K
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are asking for the public’s help finding two men who were seen on video robbing a man at gunpoint at an Atlanta gas station. On Dec. 26, 2022, two men were seen taking a man’s white bag and cell phone at gunpoint before running away.
Inmates set fire inside of dorm within Fulton County Jail, officials say
ATLANTA — Fulton County Jail officials say inmates set a fire inside of their dorm Thursday morning. Officials say a small, contained fire, was intentionally set by two inmates within the jail. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Deputies moved the inmates from that dorm,...
fox5atlanta.com
Local church burglarized out of tens of thousands of dollars in stolen equipment
DeKalb County police are looking for whoever broke into a church stealing thousands of dollars worth of equipment. Church leaders told FOX 5 they feel violated that anyone would steal from a holy place.
fox5atlanta.com
Off-duty Gwinnett County police officer ran to neighbor's home, saved baby's life with CPR
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - The Gwinnett County Police Department commended an officer who rushed to save a baby's life by performing CPR while off-duty. Gwinnett County police said Cpl. Linsey Meador was at home when a neighbor knocked on his door to tell him their baby had stopped breathing. Police...
Comments / 2