Houston cops say woman who ‘smelled heavily of body odor’ linked to at least four pre-Christmas robberies
A nicely dressed thief is allegedly responsible for four robberies in Houston days before Christmas, police said.
Teen girl walks in the front door of high school then out back door to her boyfriend's car waiting in the parking lot
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. Never have I ever skipped school without a valid excuse. Unless I was sick or had a doctor's appointment, I was present and on time before the homeroom bell rang in the morning.
Eerie twist in case of missing Madalina Cojocari as mom ‘drove to remote area in mountains’ after daughter vanished
AN eerie new clue has emerged in the case of missing Madalina Cojocari after the girl's mom reportedly drove to a remote area in the mountains after her disappearance. Cojocari, 11, vanished on November 23 from Cornelius, North Carolina - a suburb of Charlotte - where she was living with her mother, Diana Cojocari, and stepfather, Christopher Palmiter.
'Miracle' As Kids Survive 2 Days in Mangled Car After Crash Killed Parents
The three children involved in the car crash were not rescued for 55 hours and have since been taken to hospital.
Lord, Have Mercy: Black 13-Year-Old Karon Blake Gunned Down By Neighbor Claiming He ‘Tampered’ With Cars
It’s sick and sad the things people are willing to take a life over. Thirteen-year-old Karon Blake was described by his Brookland Middle School Principal Kerry Richardson as a, “quiet and inquisitive scholar who loved fashion and football” according to NBC Washington. Karon was killed early yesterday morning by a yet-to-be named man in the Brookland neighborhood of Washington D.C. who claims he saw the boy “tampering with a car.”
Surveillance Footage Captures Alleged 'Sociopath' Brian Walshe Buying Smoothies A Day After His Wife's Disappearance
New surveillance footage was released from a Massachusetts juice bar which captured alleged "sociopath" and accused killer Brian Walshe purchasing smoothies a day after his wife, Ana, disappeared from their Cohasset home on New Year's Day, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brian was under house confinement on art fraud charges when his wife mysteriously disappeared on January 1. According to reports, the 46-year-old had a history of receiving care at Austen Riggs Psychiatric Center in Stockbridge, where he was allegedly diagnosed as a "sociopath."The seemingly routine behavior captured on camera painted a grim picture of Brian's concerns during the crucial 48...
Parents describe horror of losing missing 5-year-old child Kyle Doan in California floods: ‘Hug your kids extra hard’
Authorities are still searching for Kyle Doan, a five-year-old who was swept from his mother’s arms on Monday amid rising flood waters in California near the two of Paso Robles.The boy went missing on Monday, when his mother, Lindsy Doan, was driving the kindergartener to Lillian Larsen Elementary School, where Ms Doan also works as a special education teacher.Her route took her through the intersection of San Marcos Road and Wellsona Road, near a creek swollen with flood waters, the Los Angeles Times reports. The family said the intersection wasn’t properly marked for nearby hazards, and fast-moving waters swept...
Woman still uses 61-year-old pots and pans every day: 'My mother bought them for me when I was still a teen'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My maternal grandmother was a very fair woman in every way. She had three daughters, and whatever she did for one, she did for all three. That brings us to my mother's story of how she and my two aunts all ended up with matching sets of pots and pans.
Caretaker of missing 4-year-old arrested on child neglect charges
Authorities in Oklahoma said they have arrested the caretaker of a 4-year-old girl who has been missing since Tuesday.
Mom Dragged for Removing Teen Son's Bedroom Door 'Indefinitely'
Many commenting on the mom's dilemma suggested there was an obvious and more fitting punishment for the teen's behavior.
