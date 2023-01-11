A member of the Aryan Brotherhood gang pleaded guilty this week in federal court to running a meth operation from inside his prison cell. Richard Deeter Jr. will make the move from state to federal prison after his guilty plea for drug conspiracy, but that won’t happen anytime soon. DOC records show he is almost halfway through his 12-year sentence for state drug charges. US Attorney Clint Johnson said Deeter will have to finish that before he starts serving time for these new federal charges.

