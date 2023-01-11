Read full article on original website
Teresa Owen
2d ago
Man? Leaching off of Mom and Dad and instead of getting a job, robbing little old ladies. Punk is a more fitting title. Glad they got him.
KTUL
Tulsa police K9 finds wanted man under house
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police arrested a man with warrants underneath a house thanks to a K9 officer. On Wednesday, officers were responding to a call about an argument between the suspect, Cortnei Wells, and another person. Upon arrival, officers were aware Wells had warrants for his arrest.
KTUL
Owasso police search for suspect accused of making threats at restaraunt
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Owasso Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect accused of making threats at a local restaurant. OPD says the individual allegedly made threats of bodily injury against a juvenile and also threatened mass casualties. OPD asks if you have...
KOKI FOX 23
Police investigating shooting at west Tulsa apartment complex
TULSA, Okla. — Police have responded to a shooting at Parkview Terrace Apartments near West 61st and South Union in west Tulsa. Police confirmed to FOX23 that a man was shot multiple times but survived. He has been taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. There is no information...
KOKI FOX 23
Man arrested as owner watches burglary on surveillance cameras
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police arrested a man Wednesday for breaking into a north Tulsa business. Police responded to a burglary near Dawson Road and North Harvard Avenue around 1 a.m. The owner of the business said they could see the suspect, later identified as Kyle Birkes, inside the...
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa County deputies arrest man suspected in copper theft
TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — A man was arrested on Tuesday suspected in a copper theft from a business, according to the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office. The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to a burglary call at a wrecking company on South 48th West Avenue early Tuesday morning.
News On 6
Man Accused Of Stealing Purse From Woman At Tulsa Walmart Arrested
Tulsa Police say they've arrested a man accused of stealing a purse from two elderly women. According to police, Matthew Allen allegedly took the purse on Tuesday at a Walmart near East Admiral Place and South Memorial Drive. After reviewing a photo of Allen, his vehicle and his tag, police...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
TPD’s flock safety cameras lead to recovery of nearly $1m in stolen property
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa’s Flock Safety automated license plate reader network alerts officers when a suspect’s vehicle is in the area. “We’ve deployed the first 25 we’ve used where we have a lot of violent crime occurring,” said Tulsa Police Department Captain Jacob Johnston. “It’s been a force multiplier for us, to say the least,” Johnston said.
KOKI FOX 23
First arrest made in east Tulsa dispensary robbery
TULSA, Okla. — An arrest has been made after three men robbed an east Tulsa dispensary at gunpoint last week, according to the Tulsa Police Department. Police arrested Tyrone Neal Junior for allegedly robbing Pura Cannabis Collective at gunpoint. An arrest report said Flock Safety cameras spotted a truck...
News On 6
Couple Accused Of Setting Home On Fire Arrested
Tulsa fire investigators have arrested a couple accused of setting fire to their home and filing an insurance claim on it. According to documents, Charley Marks and his girlfriend, Ageliki Koliastasis, set the home near East Pine Street and North Sheridan Road on fire in December of 2022 and left without calling 911.
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa attorney arrested on new rape charges
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa attorney was arrested Thursday night on new rape charges. According to court records, a judge unsealed an indictment from a multi-county grand jury charging Krigel with six felonies including rape and witness intimidation. FOX23 previously reported that Krigel has been out on bond on...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Murder charges filed against man connected to Tulsa’s first homicide of 2023
TULSA, Okla. — The above video contains the original report involving Clifton Speed. Murder charges have been filed against the man accused of committing Tulsa’s first homicide of 2023. According to documents listed on OSCN, Clifton Speed has been charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm...
Traffic cameras lead to break in cases for Tulsa police
Police in Tulsa are giving credit to a camera system for cases and some of those included homicide.
KOKI FOX 23
Silver Alert issued for Stillwater man with dementia
STILLWATER, Okla. — Stillwater police issued a Silver Alert for a 74-year-old man on Thursday morning. Police are looking for Franklin Floyd Kendrick, who they describe as a white man with gray hair and brown eyes. He is 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 220 pounds. Police said...
KSAT 12
9-year-old boy stabbed to death by his 12-year-old sister, police say
TULSA, Okla. – A 12-year-old girl is in custody after fatally stabbing her 9-year-old brother. “All homicides are tragic, but the 2nd homicide of 2023 in Tulsa shows a definitive societal problem,” Tulsa Police Department Chief Wendell Franklin tweeted. Police responded to a call for a stabbing just...
Oklahoma Prisoner Pleads Guilty to Federal Charges for Running Meth Operation in Tulsa
A member of the Aryan Brotherhood gang pleaded guilty this week in federal court to running a meth operation from inside his prison cell. Richard Deeter Jr. will make the move from state to federal prison after his guilty plea for drug conspiracy, but that won’t happen anytime soon. DOC records show he is almost halfway through his 12-year sentence for state drug charges. US Attorney Clint Johnson said Deeter will have to finish that before he starts serving time for these new federal charges.
KTUL
Neighbors battle club over loud music in east Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The color of the Midnight Rodeo building happens to be exactly what residents see when you ask them about the club behind their homes. NewsChannel 8 asked a resident who lives near the club what they would like to see happen. "A physical relocation," said...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Tulsa man admits threatening to ‘shoot up’ Saint Francis hospital
TULSA, Okla. — A man has been arrested after Tulsa police say he made threats against Saint Francis Hospital. Officers were called to the hospital on Jan. 4 for a disturbance. When they arrived, they found Troy Eaton, who was interacting with healthcare professionals who were treating his mother.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
State executes man convicted in Creek County double murder
MCALESTER, Okla. — Scott Eizember has been executed. The 62-year-old was convicted for the 2003 murders of A.J. and Patsy Cantrell in Depew. Prosecutors said Eizember was hiding in the Cantrell home in order to stalk his ex-girlfriend. When the Cantrell’s returned home unexpectedly, Eizember attacked. A.J. was beaten...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Suspect uses mother’s name during arrest, says stolen truck was borrowed
TULSA, Okla. — A woman has been arrested after Tulsa police say she was caught with several grams of marijuana inside a stolen truck. Officers were notified about a stolen truck near Apache and Peoria on Sunday, thanks to the department’s Flock Safety System. The stolen truck was...
news9.com
OHP Dive Team Recovers Truck From Fort Gibson Lake
Osage SkyNews 6 was overhead as dive teams pulled an old truck out of Fort Gibson lake on Wednesday. The Mayes County Sheriff's Office says sonar showed there was a car underwater, so he requested help from the highway patrol to pull it out. The sheriff says many people believe...
