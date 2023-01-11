ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Claremore, OK

KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa K-9 finds man hiding from police under house

TULSA, Okla. — Police are praising a K-9 officer after he tracked down a man hiding from officers under a house in north Tulsa. Tulsa police said that on Wednesday around 2 p.m., officers responded to a call about an argument between Cortnei Quncyion Wells and another person. Officers confirmed before arriving that Wells had warrants out for his arrest.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Neighbors battle club over loud music in east Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The color of the Midnight Rodeo building happens to be exactly what residents see when you ask them about the club behind their homes. NewsChannel 8 asked a resident who lives near the club what they would like to see happen. "A physical relocation," said...
TULSA, OK
kggfradio.com

Delaware, OK Man Arrested in Nowata County

A Delaware, Oklahoma man is arrested after a traffic stop in Nowata County. 56-year-old Jerry Anderson Jr was arrested by the Nowata County Sheriff's Office for possession of methamphetamine, fentanyl and drug paraphernalia and felon in possession of a firearm. Anderson was stopped in the northwest area of Nowata County for a traffic violation. During the stop, a substance believed to be methamphetamine mixed with fentanyl was found in the vehicle and in his shirt pocket. A loaded semi-automatic handgun was also found in the vehicle.
NOWATA COUNTY, OK
KTUL

Owasso police search for suspect accused of making threats at restaraunt

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Owasso Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect accused of making threats at a local restaurant. OPD says the individual allegedly made threats of bodily injury against a juvenile and also threatened mass casualties. OPD asks if you have...
OWASSO, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Philadelphia company purchases parking lot in downtown Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A Philadelphia-based company has purchased a 90,000-square foot parking lot in downtown Tulsa. This is Parkway Corporation’s first investment in Tulsa. “The city and region have seen significant economic investment and talent recruitment over the past several years,” said Robert Zuritsky, President and CEO of Parkway Corporation. “Increased opportunities for remote work have attracted thousands to the high quality of life and affordable cost of living Tulsa offers. Everyone at Parkway is looking forward to making our mark on the city and contributing to the continued revitalization of downtown Tulsa.”
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Firefighters put out apartment fire in south Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Firefighters put out an apartment fire near East 61st Street and South Peoria Avenue Wednesday morning. The Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) said they responded to the fire just after 10 a.m. Firefighters could see light smoke when they got there. TFD said nobody was inside when...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

TFD contains large fire in east Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) contained a blaze at a vacant building in east Tulsa on Tuesday night. TFD’s Public Information Office Andrew Little said TFD was called to the fire, near Admiral and Memorial, just before 8:15 p.m. Little said two buildings were damaged,...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

OHP Dive Team Recovers Truck From Fort Gibson Lake

Osage SkyNews 6 was overhead as dive teams pulled an old truck out of Fort Gibson lake on Wednesday. The Mayes County Sheriff's Office says sonar showed there was a car underwater, so he requested help from the highway patrol to pull it out. The sheriff says many people believe...
FORT GIBSON, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa attorney arrested on new rape charges

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa attorney was arrested Thursday night on new rape charges. According to court records, a judge unsealed an indictment from a multi-county grand jury charging Krigel with six felonies including rape and witness intimidation. FOX23 previously reported that Krigel has been out on bond on...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Man arrested for “snatching purses” in east Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police arrested a man accused of stealing purses at a Walmart near East Admiral and South Memorial on Tuesday. At around 9:20 a.m., police responded to a report about a “purse snatcher” stealing two elderly women’s purses. Police were later able to...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Couple Accused Of Setting Home On Fire Arrested

Tulsa fire investigators have arrested a couple accused of setting fire to their home and filing an insurance claim on it. According to documents, Charley Marks and his girlfriend, Ageliki Koliastasis, set the home near East Pine Street and North Sheridan Road on fire in December of 2022 and left without calling 911.
TULSA, OK
kggfradio.com

Accident in Downtown Coffeyville

An accident is currently blocking the intersection of 8th and Elm in downtown Coffeyville. A four-door sedan with extensive damage and airbag deployment is in the middle of the intersection. First responders are assisting with the cleanup. No one was injured in the accident. Updates will be shared when available.
COFFEYVILLE, KS
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Oklahoma

If you live in Oklahoma and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KRMG

Oklahoma inmate pleads guilty to running drug ring from prison

TULSA, Okla. — Attorney Clint Johnson announced an Oklahoma inmate has pleaded guilty to drug conspiracy after using contraband cellphones to operate a meth distribution ring. Richard Dale Deeter, Jr., 45, admitted he directed members of the conspiracy to get ahold of kilogram amounts of meth and distribute it...
TULSA, OK

