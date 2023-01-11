Read full article on original website
KUTV
Murray police investigating rash of recent porch thefts
MURRAY, Utah (KUTV) — Police in Murray are investigating a rash of recent porch thefts – at least five cases in the last six days. The thefts have happened in neighborhoods throughout the city, Detective Kaylene Gruendell told KUTV 2News, and involve multiple people. “I have a feeling...
KUTV
Utah County deputies searching for 7 young horses believed stolen
ELBERTA, Utah (KUTV) — Officials are searching for seven young horses who were initially thought to have escaped but are now believed to be stolen. They said the horses were reported missing from a property along Tunnel Road, south of Elberta in southwest Utah County. The horses were last...
KUTV
24-year-old victim identified after Ogden homicide
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — Officials have identified a 24-year-old woman who was fatally shot in Ogden. Police said Madison Staker was killed in a home in the 2200 block of Jefferson Avenue on Sunday morning. Officer said she died before first responders arrived to the scene. They allegedly did...
KUTV
Man facing charges after house fire, domestic violence incident in South Weber
SOUTH WEBER, Utah (KUTV) — A 65-year-old man has been arrested after reportedly threatening people with a knife and setting a Davis County house on fire. According to Cpt. Jason Boydston with Davis County Sheriff's Office, deputies and multiple fire departments were called near the area of 1550 E South Weber Drive around 4 p.m. on reports of a house fire and a domestic violence incident.
KUTV
Teen in extremely critical condition after hit while on four-wheeler in Summit County
ECHO, Utah (KUTV) — A teenage boy was transported by helicopter in extremely critical condition after being hit while riding a four-wheeler in Summit County. Lt. Andrew Wright with the Summit County Sheriff's Office said they received calls of a crash around 6 p.m. Thursday on Echo Road. While...
KUTV
Suspect identified, admits to intentionally setting mobile home on fire in Riverdale
RIVERDALE, Utah (KUTV) — Police have identified the the suspect who they said intentionally set a mobile home on fire in Riverdale. Representatives of the Riverdale Police Department reported that officers were dispatched to Lesley's Mobile Park Home at 671 West 4400 South Sunday on reports of a mobile home that was engulfed in flames.
KUTV
Park City police vehicle hit by semi-truck while assisting crash on US Highway 40
PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A Park City police vehicle was hit by a semi-truck while assisting on a crash along US Highway 40. According to Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden, a Park City officer pulled over to check out a crash on the left shoulder of US 40 eastbound at milepost 7 around 7 a.m. on Tuesday.
KUTV
Sheet metal spread across I-15 in Davis County after semi loses load causing major delays
SUNSET, Utah (KUTV) — No injuries were reported after a semi lost its load and scattered several sheets of sheet metal along I-15 in Davis County. Sgt. Cameron Roden with Utah Highway Patrol said the truck driver lost his load after a sudden slow down Thursday near milepost 337 on northbound I-15 in Sunset.
KUTV
Woman killed after losing control, spinning into oncoming traffic in Spanish Fork Canyon
SPANISH FORK, Utah (KUTV) — A woman was killed after officials say she lost control which caused her to spin into oncoming traffic in Spanish Fork Canyon. Sgt. Cameron Roden said the crash happened a short time before 8 p.m. Wednesday near milepost 185 on State Route 6 in Spanish Fork Canyon.
KUTV
HOA suspects plenty of blame in Draper flooding, others say no
DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — The HOA president in Draper’s Bellevue neighborhood said the developer, a contractor, Draper City and Salt Lake County may all share some blame in flooded basements that “looked like swimming pools” amid heavy rain this week. “We’re not civil engineers with a...
KUTV
Salt Lake City woman trying to rebuild after losing home to fire
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Salt Lake City family lost everything, including two pets, in a house fire. Now, they're rebuilding their home. Before the fire, insurance companies wouldn't insure the home until an expensive roof repair was made, but the family could not afford to pay for the fix.
KUTV
Tree roots clogged drainage system, may have factored in Draper flooding
DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — Troubleshooting happened Wednesday in Draper, where water seeped or even gushed into homes during heavy rain in the Bellevue Neighborhood. A representative from the city accompanied an HOA leader, who eyed efforts to relieve homeowners. While not definitive, a working theory is that roots from...
KUTV
Cottonwood Canyons shuttle funded to help pick up slack left by reduced bus service
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — Salt Lake County Council members voted 7-1 to approve thousands of dollars to help pay for a new shuttle system in the Cottonwood Canyons to help skiers. After the Utah Transportation Authority cut back on their shuttle service, skiers have had struggles getting to the...
KUTV
Video shows moment crews help trapped man from Provo River after Bridal Falls avalanche
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Video captured the moment rescue crews helped a trapped man from a flooded Provo River after a Bridal Veil Falls avalanche. 2News reporter Amanda Gilbert was out with many bystanders who stopped to look at the massive avalanche that came down Tuesday morning when the incident occurred.
KUTV
Where to find high quality furniture in Utah
KUTV — The following information was provided by Vintage Oak. If you're in the market for high quality, solid wood or genuine leather furniture you need to come check out Vintage Oak Furniture, in Sandy, Utah. Now is a great time to buy, with their Martin Luther King Jr Day Sale, and a warehouse full of some of their most popular items, like solid wood dining tables and chairs, bedroom sets, desks, top grain leather sofas, leather recliners, power reclining sofas, and more.
KUTV
Draper dog park closes as city faces heavy flooding
DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — A dog park in Draper has closed as residents deal with heavy flooding in parts of the city. Officials said warmer temperatures and steady rain melted a significant amount of snow that contributed to the flooding. Some residents are facing flooding in their homes, and...
KUTV
No ETO as crews clear debris from avalanche mitigation in Little Cottonwood Canyon
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — State Route 210 through Little Cottonwood Canyon remained closed Wednesday afternoon after it was closed for morning avalanche mitigation. The Utah Department of Transportation closed off the canyon around early Jan. 11, 2023, and later estimated the road would be back open by "midday at the earliest, dependent on results."
KUTV
Avalanche piles snow, debris beneath Bridal Veil falls, creating 'dangerous conditions'
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — An avalanche in Provo Canyon on Tuesday dumped into the Provo River at Bridal Veil Falls, leaving an enormous pile of snow and debris in the Provo River. Live video from UDOT's traffic camera in the area showed just how massive the pile was as...
KUTV
Provo Canyon avalanche mitigation complete, roads open
PROVO (KUTV) — Authorities have confirmed with 2News that all avalanche mitigation in Provo Canyon is complete and roads have been opened. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Provo Canyon will close Tuesday morning for avalanche mitigation, authorities said. Representatives of the Utah Department of Transportation and Utah Highway Patrol told 2News that Provo...
KUTV
Animal sanctuary near Park City struggling with this winter's heavy snowfall
PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — An animal sanctuary near Park City is struggling with this winter season’s heavy snowfall. “This winter has been exceptionally challenging,” said Lauren Lockey, co-founder of Sage Mountain in Summit County. “Not only in terms of the amount of snow, but also once you start getting a lot of the wind.”
