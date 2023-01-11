ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murray, UT

KUTV

Murray police investigating rash of recent porch thefts

MURRAY, Utah (KUTV) — Police in Murray are investigating a rash of recent porch thefts – at least five cases in the last six days. The thefts have happened in neighborhoods throughout the city, Detective Kaylene Gruendell told KUTV 2News, and involve multiple people. “I have a feeling...
MURRAY, UT
KUTV

Utah County deputies searching for 7 young horses believed stolen

ELBERTA, Utah (KUTV) — Officials are searching for seven young horses who were initially thought to have escaped but are now believed to be stolen. They said the horses were reported missing from a property along Tunnel Road, south of Elberta in southwest Utah County. The horses were last...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
KUTV

24-year-old victim identified after Ogden homicide

OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — Officials have identified a 24-year-old woman who was fatally shot in Ogden. Police said Madison Staker was killed in a home in the 2200 block of Jefferson Avenue on Sunday morning. Officer said she died before first responders arrived to the scene. They allegedly did...
OGDEN, UT
KUTV

Man facing charges after house fire, domestic violence incident in South Weber

SOUTH WEBER, Utah (KUTV) — A 65-year-old man has been arrested after reportedly threatening people with a knife and setting a Davis County house on fire. According to Cpt. Jason Boydston with Davis County Sheriff's Office, deputies and multiple fire departments were called near the area of 1550 E South Weber Drive around 4 p.m. on reports of a house fire and a domestic violence incident.
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
KUTV

HOA suspects plenty of blame in Draper flooding, others say no

DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — The HOA president in Draper’s Bellevue neighborhood said the developer, a contractor, Draper City and Salt Lake County may all share some blame in flooded basements that “looked like swimming pools” amid heavy rain this week. “We’re not civil engineers with a...
DRAPER, UT
KUTV

Tree roots clogged drainage system, may have factored in Draper flooding

DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — Troubleshooting happened Wednesday in Draper, where water seeped or even gushed into homes during heavy rain in the Bellevue Neighborhood. A representative from the city accompanied an HOA leader, who eyed efforts to relieve homeowners. While not definitive, a working theory is that roots from...
DRAPER, UT
KUTV

Where to find high quality furniture in Utah

SANDY, UT
KUTV

Draper dog park closes as city faces heavy flooding

DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — A dog park in Draper has closed as residents deal with heavy flooding in parts of the city. Officials said warmer temperatures and steady rain melted a significant amount of snow that contributed to the flooding. Some residents are facing flooding in their homes, and...
DRAPER, UT
KUTV

Provo Canyon avalanche mitigation complete, roads open

PROVO (KUTV) — Authorities have confirmed with 2News that all avalanche mitigation in Provo Canyon is complete and roads have been opened. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Provo Canyon will close Tuesday morning for avalanche mitigation, authorities said. Representatives of the Utah Department of Transportation and Utah Highway Patrol told 2News that Provo...
PROVO, UT
KUTV

Animal sanctuary near Park City struggling with this winter's heavy snowfall

PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — An animal sanctuary near Park City is struggling with this winter season’s heavy snowfall. “This winter has been exceptionally challenging,” said Lauren Lockey, co-founder of Sage Mountain in Summit County. “Not only in terms of the amount of snow, but also once you start getting a lot of the wind.”
PARK CITY, UT

