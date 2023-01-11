Read full article on original website
Two men charged with stealing $14k from Forsyth County Hindu templeJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Meet Forsyth County’s first baby of 2023Justine LookenottForsyth County, GA
FoCo Sheriff’s Office investigating alleged murder/suicide of a father and daughterJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Remembering the FoCo Sheriff’s Deputies murdered decades agoJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Holbrook man accused of fatally kicking dog, threatening owner
Police say Scott Walker kicked the dog named Jager at a home on Dolphin Lane on Dec. 20.
Arrest made after former NYPD detective stabbed and killed on Staten Island
The 37-year-old brought his children into a home, went back outside, and was stabbed in the neck.
Man accused of dumping body of ‘Green Book’ actor Frank Vallelonga a no-show for court
THE BRONX (PIX11) — A man accused of dumping the body of “Green Book” actor Frank Vallelonga in the Bronx failed to show up for a court appearance on Wednesday, authorities said. Steven Smith had been granted supervised release after his arrest on Nov. 30, a spokesperson for District Attorney Darcel Clark said. After he […]
Fulton Co. teacher charged with 3 counts of child molestation in Cobb Co., jail records show
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A former Fulton County Schools teacher is facing charges in connection with a Cobb County sex abuse case involving a child, Cobb County jail records show. Charges against Holly McQueen include child molestation and enticing a child. 11Alive is reaching out to Cobb County police...
Man arrested for three rapes in New York City including two children
NEW YORK, NY – 27-year-old Andres Portilla of Queens has been charged with three accounts of rape and a host of other related charges in connection with three known incidents that occurred dating back to September. Portilla’s first victim was a 15-year-old girl who was raped in the area of 85th Street and 31st Avenue in Jackson Heights. On December 16, Portilla was identified as the suspect in an attack on a second 15-year-old girl near a playground in the area of Yellowstone Boulevard and 62nd Avenue. She was also raped. The third known attack occurred on New Year’s Day The post Man arrested for three rapes in New York City including two children appeared first on Shore News Network.
Disgraced ex-NYPD officer with violent past stabbed to death by black-clad masked suspect: report
Disgraced former NYPD Officer Nicholas Nelson, 37, was reportedly knifed to death in the neck on Staten Island by a black-clad masked suspect who remains at large as of Thursday.
Second suspect arrested, charged in death of 24-year-old Atlanta woman; third man still on run
ATLANTA — A third suspect connected to the homicide case of a 24-year-old Atlanta woman is now in custody at the Fulton County Jail. According to police, Allahnia Lenoir was last seen on July 30, 2022 at the Peachtree Midtown Apartments located at 1600 Peachtree Street. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV...
New York Firefighter Accuses Chief of Raping Her as a ‘Birthday Present’
A volunteer firefighter in the New York City suburbs says she was plied with alcohol and served up as a “birthday present” to a ranking officer by the department chief, after which both men violently raped her in a firehouse bathroom.“Had fun last night,” then-Wantagh Fire Department Chief Kenneth Kelly Jr. allegedly texted the victim the next morning. “But, remember, that’s between you me and Joe only forever.”Instead, the fire medic—who is trained as a firefighter and an EMT—is now suing 51-year-old Kelly and 28-year-old Wantagh FD Engine 7 Captain Josef Seier, accusing the pair of physically and sexually assaulting...
accesswdun.com
Police looking for alleged check fraud suspect in Jackson County
Authorities are asking the public to help them locate a man accused of trying to deposit a stolen check last month. In a social media post Wednesday, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office says the check was allegedly stolen from a county resident. The sheriff's office said an unidentified black man deposited the fraudulent check on December 27.
GBI: Georgia man arrested in murder-for-hire scheme in attempt to kill former girlfriend
WHITE COUNTY, Ga. — A 31-year-old man has been arrested in an alleged murder-for-hire plot against a former girlfriend. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Last year, the Cleveland Police Department in Georgia, began an investigation into Freddie Warthen, in regard to reports of him...
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Young American fugitive held in Jamaica on multiple charges extradited
An 18-year-old American fugitive wanted in New York on multiple criminal charges and was apprehended during an operation in Manchester, Jamaica last year has been extradited. Matthew Pinnock is wanted for attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, robbery, assault, criminal possession of a weapon, and reckless endangerment, among other charges.
Two men charged with stealing $14k from Forsyth County Hindu temple
(Forsyth County, GA) Two men allegedly involved in stealing thousands of dollars from a Hindu temple in Forsyth County last April have been formally indicted on burglary charges.
Savannah Police Department seeks woman in child custody case
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department’s Special Victims Unit is asking for the public’s help. Jimaya Jackson, 21, is wanted in connection to a child custody case. She’s believed to be in the Savannah area or possibly in Gwinnett County, Georgia. Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact detectives at 912-651-6742.
Former teacher pleads guilty to attempted dissemination of incident material to a minor
Mariela Barajas, 23, of Mount Vernon, pleaded guilty this week, according to the Westchester D.A's office.
DFCS said 12-year-old ‘not in danger’ months before being killed near Atlantic Station
ATLANTA — Georgia Division of Family and Children Services reports shed new light on the home life of Zyion Charles, the 12-year-old boy shot and killed near Atlantic Station in November. Channel 2′s Audrey Washington filed an open records request and obtained the reports detailing a number of behavioral...
19-year-old shot, found lying on kitchen floor: Flowery Branch police
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Police are investigating after a man was found shot at a Flowery Branch apartment complex Tuesday night. Officers were called to Tree Park Apartments just before 9 p.m. When they arrived, they found a 19-year-old lying down on the kitchen floor. He had been shot, according to a release from the Flowery Branch Police Department.
FoCo Sheriff’s Office investigating alleged murder/suicide of a father and daughter
(Forsyth County, GA) The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) is investigating the apparent murder/suicide of a father and daughter. On Sunday, January 8, 58-year-old Jerry Frix and his 26-year-old daughter Megan Frix were found dead in their home at 6630 Evans Drive by a visiting home health aid.
Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg offers sweetheart plea deal to suspect in brutal anti-Semitic attack
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office is offering a sweetheart plea deal to a suspect charged in the brutal anti-Semitic beating of a Jewish man in Midtown, prosecutors confirmed. Waseem Awawdeh — who defiantly said “I would do it again” after his arrest in the cowardly assault on Joseph Borgen near a pro-Israel rally — has received a six-month plea deal offer from the controversial prosecutor. That would be a slap on the wrist compared to the up to seven years he would face if convicted of the charges, including attempted assault as a hate crime, at trial. Awawdeh, 24, was part of a gang of...
fox5atlanta.com
Forsyth County father and daughter dead in murder-suicide, deputies say
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. – Deputies say a Forsyth County man killed his daughter before taking his own life at their home over the weekend. Investigators say on Jan. 8, a visiting home aide discovered 58-year-old Jerry Frix and his 26-year-old daughter Megan Frix dead in the home, which is located on the 6600 block of Evans Drive.
NYPD lieutenant, head of Irish American police group Kevin Byrnes, suspended over drugs
An NYPD lieutenant and head of the department’s Irish American policing group has been suspended after failing a drug test, The Post has learned. Lt. Detective Commander Kevin Byrnes failed the drug test, which can be random or targeted, on Wednesday, police sources said. It’s unclear what drug triggered the test. Byrnes, who joined the department in 1995, works in the Central Robbery Division, where he’s been assigned since 2019, NYPD records show. He is also the president of the NYPD’s Emerald Society. He did not comment when reached by phone Thursday. His union declined to comment as well. Payroll records show the lieutenant made $216,015 last fiscal year. An NYPD spokesperson confirmed Thursday afternoon the cop had been suspended without pay.
