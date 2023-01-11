ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flowery Branch, GA

Shore News Network

Man arrested for three rapes in New York City including two children

NEW YORK, NY – 27-year-old Andres Portilla of Queens has been charged with three accounts of rape and a host of other related charges in connection with three known incidents that occurred dating back to September. Portilla’s first victim was a 15-year-old girl who was raped in the area of 85th Street and 31st Avenue in Jackson Heights. On December 16, Portilla was identified as the suspect in an attack on a second 15-year-old girl near a playground in the area of Yellowstone Boulevard and 62nd Avenue. She was also raped. The third known attack occurred on New Year’s Day The post Man arrested for three rapes in New York City including two children appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheDailyBeast

New York Firefighter Accuses Chief of Raping Her as a ‘Birthday Present’

A volunteer firefighter in the New York City suburbs says she was plied with alcohol and served up as a “birthday present” to a ranking officer by the department chief, after which both men violently raped her in a firehouse bathroom.“Had fun last night,” then-Wantagh Fire Department Chief Kenneth Kelly Jr. allegedly texted the victim the next morning. “But, remember, that’s between you me and Joe only forever.”Instead, the fire medic—who is trained as a firefighter and an EMT—is now suing 51-year-old Kelly and 28-year-old Wantagh FD Engine 7 Captain Josef Seier, accusing the pair of physically and sexually assaulting...
WANTAGH, NY
accesswdun.com

Police looking for alleged check fraud suspect in Jackson County

Authorities are asking the public to help them locate a man accused of trying to deposit a stolen check last month. In a social media post Wednesday, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office says the check was allegedly stolen from a county resident. The sheriff's office said an unidentified black man deposited the fraudulent check on December 27.
JACKSON COUNTY, GA
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Young American fugitive held in Jamaica on multiple charges extradited

An 18-year-old American fugitive wanted in New York on multiple criminal charges and was apprehended during an operation in Manchester, Jamaica last year has been extradited. Matthew Pinnock is wanted for attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, robbery, assault, criminal possession of a weapon, and reckless endangerment, among other charges.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WSAV News 3

Savannah Police Department seeks woman in child custody case

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department’s Special Victims Unit is asking for the public’s help. Jimaya Jackson, 21, is wanted in connection to a child custody case. She’s believed to be in the Savannah area or possibly in Gwinnett County, Georgia. Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact detectives at 912-651-6742.
SAVANNAH, GA
New York Post

Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg offers sweetheart plea deal to suspect in brutal anti-Semitic attack

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office is offering a sweetheart plea deal to a suspect charged in the brutal anti-Semitic beating of a Jewish man in Midtown, prosecutors confirmed. Waseem Awawdeh — who defiantly said “I would do it again” after his arrest in the cowardly assault on Joseph Borgen near a pro-Israel rally — has received a six-month plea deal offer from the controversial prosecutor. That would be a slap on the wrist compared to the up to seven years he would face if convicted of the charges, including attempted assault as a hate crime, at trial. Awawdeh, 24, was part of a gang of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5atlanta.com

Forsyth County father and daughter dead in murder-suicide, deputies say

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. – Deputies say a Forsyth County man killed his daughter before taking his own life at their home over the weekend. Investigators say on Jan. 8, a visiting home aide discovered 58-year-old Jerry Frix and his 26-year-old daughter Megan Frix dead in the home, which is located on the 6600 block of Evans Drive.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
New York Post

NYPD lieutenant, head of Irish American police group Kevin Byrnes, suspended over drugs

An NYPD lieutenant and head of the department’s Irish American policing group has been suspended after failing a drug test, The Post has learned. Lt. Detective Commander Kevin Byrnes failed the drug test, which can be random or targeted, on Wednesday, police sources said. It’s unclear what drug triggered the test. Byrnes, who joined the department in 1995, works in the Central Robbery Division, where he’s been assigned since 2019, NYPD records show. He is also the president of the NYPD’s Emerald Society. He did not comment when reached by phone Thursday. His union declined to comment as well. Payroll records show the lieutenant made $216,015 last fiscal year. An NYPD spokesperson confirmed Thursday afternoon the cop had been suspended without pay.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

