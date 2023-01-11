Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Bay Area
Congressman Surveys Multi-Million Dollar Storm Damages in the East Bay
An Alameda County congressman spent the day Thursday looking at some of the damage done by the back-to-back-to-back storms. From mudslides and flooding, to collapsed roads, Eric Swalwell got a close look at what the storms left behind. Caltrans reopened parts of Niles Canyon Road from Mission Boulevard in Fremont...
CA extreme drought virtually eliminated after January storms, Bay Area sees 'huge gains'
A new drought monitor is out and the extreme drought category has been virtually wiped out across California, with most of the Bay Area now in the moderate drought category, the second lowest.
Willits News
Bay Area storm: Thursday offers break from rain as predictions show wet weekend
Clear skies and sunshine have been rare commodities in the Bay Area at the start of 2023, but both could be seen above the Bay Area on Thursday morning, in a break from the gauntlet of rain and wind that have lashed the region. The pause between storms will be...
KTVU FOX 2
Upcoming weather for the Bay Area, Northern California
Meteorologist Mark Tamayo provides the weather forecast for the upcoming weekend. While the Bay Area is seeing a break from the torrential weather Thursday, Friday and throughout the weekend more showers are expected.
3 more rounds of rain to hit SF Bay Area: Get the weekend forecast
The Bay Area is forecast to see more rain over the Martin Luther King holiday weekend.
NBC Bay Area
Recent Rain Has Downgraded Drought Conditions in Bay Area, California
The rainfall from recent storms has downgraded drought conditions in the Bay Area and California, according to the latest data from the state's drought monitor. The monitor has parts of the Bay Area moving from extreme drought to severe drought and other parts moving from the severe category to moderate.
North Bay counties declare emergencies as price of storm damage soars
As we get a clearer picture of the extent of damage from the recent storms, both Sonoma and Marin counties have declared local emergencies.
NBC Bay Area
Forecast: Series of Bay Area Storms Resume Friday, Weekend Flood Watch
The parade of storms slamming the Bay Area is expected to continue Friday and into next week. Here's a look at what to expect, the storm's timeline and a breakdown of any weather alerts. When will it rain again in the Bay Area?. A new system will hit the region...
Storm-damaged roadway in Castro Valley has neighborhood cut off
CASTRO VALLEY -- Storm damage has cut off a neighborhood in Castro Valley for days after part of a roadway collapsed into a swollen creek and repairs won't be happening anytime soon.Record amounts of rain have caused serious road damage across some 20 sites in Alameda County. One of the most significant areas is on A Street in Castro Valley, where a portion of the road collapsed into San Lorenzo Creek when a retaining wall failed during the heavy rain over New Year's weekend. It effectively closed a major thoroughfare from Hayward to Castro Valley. "You can see the whole street...
3,000 gallons of ‘toilet mixture' and human waste flood Highway 4 after spill
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — Highway 4 in Antioch was flooded with toilet mixture and human waste Wednesday after a spill near the Somersville Road exit, Contra Costa Health Services said. A HazMat team responded to clean up the spill, but it does not pose a threat to the public, county health services said. The waste […]
NBC Bay Area
Crews Work to Fill Hundreds of New Potholes in San Francisco
The weeks of nearly non-stop rain have made driving through San Francisco an even rougher ride. On Thursday, crews used the break in the storm to try and fill some of the hundreds of new holes that have opened up in city streets. “Busy, busy, busy,” said Christopher Brown of...
These 2 Bay Area cities have seen more than half of a year's worth of rain in past 16 days
In the last 16 days, officials say California averaged 8.61 inches of precipitation and the San Francisco-Oakland metropolitan statistical area averaged 13.34 inches.
NBC Bay Area
Marin County's Reservoirs Are at Capacity With More Rain on the Way
All of Marin County's operated reservoirs were at capacity Wednesday, which could be both a blessing and a curse. For lots of locals, the nearly-continuous rain is mostly good news, especially after years of drought. Water was seen rushing down the Nicasio Reservoir spillway Wednesday, a welcome sight for some...
San Francisco rainfall totals revealed from atmospheric rivers
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Rainfall totals released by the National Weather Service Bay Area revealed that more than a foot of rain has drenched San Francisco and Oakland within the past 16 days. On Wednesday afternoon, the NWS posted updated numbers tallied from atmospheric rivers that poured over California between December 26 and January 10. […]
Bay Area storm updates: Heaviest rain to fall mid-morning
(KRON) — The storms dousing the Bay Area continue with cities scrambling to clean up Mother Nature’s mess. Saturated soil is causing fallen trees and landslides to impact roads, power outages are impacting thousands and flooding is still a risk, especially in the North Bay, according to KRON4 Meteorologist John Shrable. The heaviest and most […]
NBC Bay Area
Santa Clara County Urges Residents to Sign Up for ‘AlertSCC' for Storm Updates
Storms will continue to slam the Bay Area, prompting more flood watches for the entire region. Santa Clara County officials are now urging residents to sign up for AlertSCC - a platform the county and its cities use to send direct text and e-mail updates on the storm's progress and any evacuations, flooding or road closures.
sfstandard.com
Bay Area Apartment’s Roof Blown Off as Storm Chaos Continues
An apartment building has had its roof blown off by the stormy weather that continues to batter the San Francisco Bay Area. Just after 2 a.m. Tuesday, apartments at 308 Susie Way in South San Francisco saw their roofing material blown off by high speed winds. A total of 10...
sonomacountygazette.com
Two more atmospheric rivers to hit Sonoma County
This rain, rain won’t go away. Not just yet, anyway. The National Weather Service is says two more atmospheric rivers will hit Sonoma County, with the first to impact the county with rain and strong winds beginning today, Wednesday, Jan. 11. “Following another day of heavy precipitation and gusty...
NBC Bay Area
Tornado Touches Down in Northern California Town as State is Battered by Winter Storm
A tornado touched down in a small Northern California town east of Stockton early Tuesday morning as the state endures a historic winter storm. Just after 4 a.m. on Tuesday, an EF-1 tornado touched down in the Calaveras County town of Milton near a small reservoir, the National Weather Service said.
NBC Bay Area
East Bay Crews Work to Fix Roads Ahead of Next Storm
Every second of sunshine mattered for public works crews in Contra Costa County Thursday, as they're trying their best to fill as many potholes as possible before the rain returns. “Since the large storm they keep coming, we’ve just been on the go,” said Chris Lau with Contra Costa County...
Comments / 3