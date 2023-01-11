ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Bay Area

Congressman Surveys Multi-Million Dollar Storm Damages in the East Bay

An Alameda County congressman spent the day Thursday looking at some of the damage done by the back-to-back-to-back storms. From mudslides and flooding, to collapsed roads, Eric Swalwell got a close look at what the storms left behind. Caltrans reopened parts of Niles Canyon Road from Mission Boulevard in Fremont...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Upcoming weather for the Bay Area, Northern California

Meteorologist Mark Tamayo provides the weather forecast for the upcoming weekend. While the Bay Area is seeing a break from the torrential weather Thursday, Friday and throughout the weekend more showers are expected.
NBC Bay Area

Recent Rain Has Downgraded Drought Conditions in Bay Area, California

The rainfall from recent storms has downgraded drought conditions in the Bay Area and California, according to the latest data from the state's drought monitor. The monitor has parts of the Bay Area moving from extreme drought to severe drought and other parts moving from the severe category to moderate.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Bay Area

Forecast: Series of Bay Area Storms Resume Friday, Weekend Flood Watch

The parade of storms slamming the Bay Area is expected to continue Friday and into next week. Here's a look at what to expect, the storm's timeline and a breakdown of any weather alerts. When will it rain again in the Bay Area?. A new system will hit the region...
CBS San Francisco

Storm-damaged roadway in Castro Valley has neighborhood cut off

CASTRO VALLEY -- Storm damage has cut off a neighborhood in Castro Valley for days after part of a roadway collapsed into a swollen creek and repairs won't be happening anytime soon.Record amounts of rain have caused serious road damage across some 20 sites in Alameda County. One of the most significant areas is on A Street in Castro Valley, where a portion of the road collapsed into San Lorenzo Creek when a retaining wall failed during the heavy rain over New Year's weekend. It effectively closed a major thoroughfare from Hayward to Castro Valley. "You can see the whole street...
CASTRO VALLEY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Crews Work to Fill Hundreds of New Potholes in San Francisco

The weeks of nearly non-stop rain have made driving through San Francisco an even rougher ride. On Thursday, crews used the break in the storm to try and fill some of the hundreds of new holes that have opened up in city streets. “Busy, busy, busy,” said Christopher Brown of...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Marin County's Reservoirs Are at Capacity With More Rain on the Way

All of Marin County's operated reservoirs were at capacity Wednesday, which could be both a blessing and a curse. For lots of locals, the nearly-continuous rain is mostly good news, especially after years of drought. Water was seen rushing down the Nicasio Reservoir spillway Wednesday, a welcome sight for some...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

San Francisco rainfall totals revealed from atmospheric rivers

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Rainfall totals released by the National Weather Service Bay Area revealed that more than a foot of rain has drenched San Francisco and Oakland within the past 16 days. On Wednesday afternoon, the NWS posted updated numbers tallied from atmospheric rivers that poured over California between December 26 and January 10. […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Bay Area storm updates: Heaviest rain to fall mid-morning

(KRON) — The storms dousing the Bay Area continue with cities scrambling to clean up Mother Nature’s mess. Saturated soil is causing fallen trees and landslides to impact roads, power outages are impacting thousands and flooding is still a risk, especially in the North Bay, according to KRON4 Meteorologist John Shrable. The heaviest and most […]
sonomacountygazette.com

Two more atmospheric rivers to hit Sonoma County

This rain, rain won’t go away. Not just yet, anyway. The National Weather Service is says two more atmospheric rivers will hit Sonoma County, with the first to impact the county with rain and strong winds beginning today, Wednesday, Jan. 11. “Following another day of heavy precipitation and gusty...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

East Bay Crews Work to Fix Roads Ahead of Next Storm

Every second of sunshine mattered for public works crews in Contra Costa County Thursday, as they're trying their best to fill as many potholes as possible before the rain returns. “Since the large storm they keep coming, we’ve just been on the go,” said Chris Lau with Contra Costa County...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA

