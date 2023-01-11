Read full article on original website
The best-dressed celebs at the 2023 Golden Globes: Michelle Yeoh, Selena Gomez, more
The Golden Globes are back, and the fashion’s better than ever. Following last year’s lackluster awards show, if you can even call it that — there was no red carpet or celebrity guest list, and the ceremony was neither televised nor streamed — the Hollywood Foreign Press Association brought back its big, boozy shindig for 2023, controversy be damned. And stars delivered big-time in the style department Tuesday night, hitting the carpet at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles in looks that ranged from glittering gowns to avant-garde suits. Below, check out our best-dressed picks from this year’s Globes — including Julia Garner in pretty pink...
Golden Globes 2023: Complete winners list
The Golden Globe Awards returned in 2023 after it was canceled last year due to the HFPA having no Black members. Here's a complete winners list, including Austin Butler, Steven Spielberg and Jennifer Coolidge.
Angela Bassett just made Marvel history with ‘Wakanda Forever’ Golden Globes win
The 80th Golden Globes opened to nothing but furor unfolding about the show so far. From Jerrod Carmichael not pulling any punches with his opening monologue, to Ke Huy Quan’s moving acceptance speech for his role in Everything Everywhere All at Once. However, the hype around the accolade that...
Brendan Fraser Loses Golden Globe for ‘The Whale’ After Protesting Event
Brendan Fraser lost at the Golden Globes on Tuesday night for his performance in The Whale. The actor was up for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association award for Best Actor in a Drama Motion Picture, but was beaten out for the trophy by Elvis star Austin Butler. Fraser famously declined to attend the event after he accused the organization’s former president Philip Berk of groping him in 2003. “I cannot believe I’m here right now. I just want to thank the Hollywood Foreign Press for this honor. I want to also say to my fellow nominees: you have turned in...
Katherine Heigl says she felt 'betrayed' when people turned on her after controversial comments about 'Grey's Anatomy' and 'Knocked Up'
Katherine Heigl said by constantly apologizing for her "Grey's Anatomy" and "Knocked Up" comments, she "just kept giving the whole thing a heartbeat."
Kate Middleton Shock: Prince Harry Accuses Prince William’s Wife of ‘Stereotyping’ Meghan Markle for Being Divorced, Biracial Preventing the Royal From Welcoming Her In
Prince Harry made some serious allegations against his sister-in-law, Kate Middleton. He claimed that Prince William's wife was stereotyping Meghan Markle. Prince Harry Accuses Kate Middleton Of Stereotyping Meghan Markle. The Duke of Sussex has been doing media appearances to promote his book Spare. However, one report claims that he...
Golden Globes pianist Chloe Flower: ‘I would never’ interrupt Michelle Yeoh
Golden Globes pianist Chloe Flower is coming clean about the music playing winners off during their speeches. After Michelle Yeoh won best actress in a motion picture comedy or musical for her role in “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” music started to play her off halfway through her speech. Yeoh, 60, turned toward where Flower was at the piano and said: “Shut up, please. I can beat you up, OK? It’s that serious.” Since Flower was the in-house pianist for the night, many people on Twitter assumed she was the one who cut the winners’ speeches short. But she’s now setting the record straight,...
‘It was a dream come true until I got here’: Michelle Yeoh takes swipe at Hollywood racism in Globes speech
Michelle Yeoh gave an emotional speech after winning her first Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy.The veteran actor won for her role as Evelyn Wang in last year’s mind-bending A24 movie, Everything Everywhere All at Once.Yeoh used her acceptance speech to call out racism in the industry. “I remember when I first came to Hollywood,” she said, “it was a dream come true until I got here.”“I came here and was told you’re a minority,” she said. “And then, someone said, ‘You speak English’... And I said, ‘Yeah the flight over...
How to Watch the 2023 Golden Globes
The Golden Globes are officially back on television. After a hiatus in 2022 due to protests about the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s perceived lack of diversity, the award show has undergone a massive restructuring before returning to television screens next week. The organization announced plans to shift from a nonprofit to a for-profit entity under the stewardship of Eldridge Industries, a firm run by HFPA interim CEO Todd L. Boehly. The organization also added more journalists of color to its ranks in an attempt to increase diversity among winners and nominees. All that change has ensured that, at least for the moment,...
Quinta Brunson, Michelle Yeoh among winners at Golden Globes
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Winners at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards. Best picture, musical or comedy: “The Banshees of Inisherin”. Actress, musical or comedy: Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”. Actor, musical or comedy: Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”. Supporting actor: Ke...
The "Abbott Elementary" Cast Reunite at the Golden Globes
Quinta Brunson, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Chris Perfetti, Lisa Ann Walter, Tyler James Williams, and Janelle James were class acts at this year's Golden Globe Awards. The beloved "Abbott Elementary" stars reunited at the Los Angeles ceremony on Tuesday night, looking as glamorous as ever outside of their usual school setting. Brunson dazzled in a black-and-pink ruffled gown, while Ralph — who brought her 28-year-old daughter, Ivy Maurice, as her date — shone bright in a custom Aliétte dress. Meanwhile, Williams sported a blue striped blazer and matching pants, Perfetti looked dapper in an all-black ensemble, Walter was a vision in blue, and James wore a gorgeous navy blue, form-fitting dress with a floor-length cape.
Everything to know about the 2023 Golden Globes
For the first time in nearly two years, the 2023 Golden Globes will air live on NBC and Peacock. In February 2021, one week before the 78th Golden Globes broadcast, the Los Angeles Times ran an exposé that uncovered that there were no Black members among the HFPA's 87-member votership. The organization faced backlash from various Hollywood heavy hitters, including Tom Cruise, who returned his three Golden Globe statuettes in protest. NBC later decided it wouldn't air the telecast in 2022. And following that decision, 102 Hollywood publicity firms issued a joint statement pledging not to work with the HFPA until it took action for equity.
Golden Globes Pianist: ‘I’m Still a Super Fan of Michelle Yeoh’
Almost four years after pianist Chloe Flower’s scene-stealing Grammy performance alongside Cardi B, she once again became a surprise breakout star during last night’s Golden Globes.“Now every time I do an awards show I’m just going to expect to go viral,” Flower joked Wednesday morning, while speaking to The Daily Beast about her unexpectedly dramatic night at the Globes.In case you missed it, Flower—who was chosen as the awards show’s in-house musician, charged with playing the piano live as the show came back from commercial break—became a trending topic on Twitter for all the wrong reasons. When several winners’ lengthy...
Golden Globes: Disney Dominates With Nine Wins Across Film, TV
The 2023 Golden Globes were a boon for Disney’s movie and TV empire. Universal wasn’t far behind on the film side, and Warner Bros. Discovery had a solid showing as well. Disney dominated Tuesday night’s award ceremony with nine wins across the movie and TV categories, including four on the film side. Three of those went to Searchlight’s The Banshees of Inisherin, including a best picture win for a musical/comedy. More from The Hollywood ReporterMost Memorable Golden Globes Moments: Host Mocks HFPA Scandal and Tom Cruise, Eddie Murphy References Oscars Slap, and More'Abbott Elementary' Wins Best Comedy Series at the Golden...
Austin Butler thanks Lisa Marie Presley in Golden Globes speech days before singer dies
Austin Butler thanked Lisa Marie Presley for opening her “heart and memories” as he made his Golden Globes acceptance speech just days before her death.“I also want to thank our incredible producers, Warner Bros and the Presley family,” he said after winning Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama for his portrayal of the King of Rock in Baz Luhrmann’s biopic Elvis.“Thank you, guys. Thank you for opening your hearts, your memories, and your home to me. Lisa Marie, Priscilla, I love you forever.”Presley died at the age of 54 on Thursday.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Singer Lisa Marie Presley, only child of Elvis, dies aged 54Lisa Marie Presley praises Austin Butler in last public appearance at Golden GlobesSinger Lisa Marie Presley, only child of Elvis, dies aged 54
Angela Bassett Honors Chadwick Boseman While Making Marvel History At The Golden Globes
Angela Bassett paid homage to Chadwick Boseman as she made history for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Golden Globe nominated shows, movies shot in Georgia
ATLANTA — After recent controversy, the Golden Globes is returning tonight in what's known as Hollywood's "Party of the Year" to honor nominees in both television and film. NBC did not broadcast the Globes last year after an LA Times investigation of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the group of journalists behind the awards, revealed a lack of diversity among its members in addition to unethical conduct.
The Golden Globes are back on TV after a hiatus. Here's what to know about the awards
The 80th Golden Globe Awards, which honors film and TV projects and kicks off Hollywood's awards season, airs Tuesday on NBC. Here's what we know.
The Traitors US to be shown in full on BBC iPlayer, One and Three
The Traitors US will be available to watch on the BBC from Friday, the broadcaster has announced. Following the success of the British version last month, the American series - hosted by Alan Cumming - will be on BBC iPlayer as a box set. It will also be shown on...
Kaley Cuoco’s baby bump makes 1st red carpet appearance at Golden Globes
Kaley Cuoco was glowing at the 2023 Golden Globes. The 37-year-old actor made her first red carpet appearance since announcing her pregnancy on Jan. 10 at the The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles. Walking hand-in-hand with boyfriend Tom Pelphrey, the “Flight Attendant” star looked lovely in a lavender gown with...
