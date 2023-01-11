Austin Butler thanked Lisa Marie Presley for opening her “heart and memories” as he made his Golden Globes acceptance speech just days before her death.“I also want to thank our incredible producers, Warner Bros and the Presley family,” he said after winning Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama for his portrayal of the King of Rock in Baz Luhrmann’s biopic Elvis.“Thank you, guys. Thank you for opening your hearts, your memories, and your home to me. Lisa Marie, Priscilla, I love you forever.”Presley died at the age of 54 on Thursday.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Singer Lisa Marie Presley, only child of Elvis, dies aged 54Lisa Marie Presley praises Austin Butler in last public appearance at Golden GlobesSinger Lisa Marie Presley, only child of Elvis, dies aged 54

39 MINUTES AGO