Live like a modern pharaoh — for less. Pyramid House on Fire Island, which is on the market for $6.5 million, is now also available as a summer rental. The home is asking $325,000 for the season. If that’s too much, you can rent it for $100,000 in June, $125,000 in July and $125,000 for August. For those with smaller pocketbooks, it can also be rented for $946 a night on Airbnb. The commute back and forth from the city is also easier than dealing with all the Hamptons traffic. The modestly sized home at 443 Sail Walk is 2,100...

15 HOURS AGO