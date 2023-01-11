Read full article on original website
Famous Actor Spotted at Popular Hudson Valley Diner
The Hudson Valley is known for its frequent celebrity sightings, find out where the most recent A-Lister was spotted. The Hudson Valley has been becoming the Hollywood East in recent years, with an uptick in local film production and celebrities choosing to make the Hudson Valley their home, celebrity sightings have only increased over the years. One particular area that sees its fair share of celebrity sightings is Millbrook, NY which is home to many A-listers.
Home of the Week: Inside a Sprawling 24-Acre Hudson Valley Compound in the New York Countryside
If you’re searching for a sprawling country lodging, this northern Hudson Valley estate has the space you’ve been looking for. Set in the tiny hamlet of North East, N.Y., this massive compound set on a hefty 24 acres has just hit the market for $3.75 million. The property, located barely two hours from New York City and close to key leisure and sporting sites such as the famed Silo Ridge Field Club in nearby Amenia, N.Y., offers equal doses of luxury, privacy and convenience. “Along with its size, what’s so great about this property is that there is a large amount of...
New York State Is Banning One Popular NYE Tradition To Start 2023
When the clock strikes midnight on January 1, millions of Upstate New Yorkers will ring in 2023 with a champagne toast, but for those looking to party all night long, you won’t. For the first time since 2016, the New York State Liquor Authority is barring any venue from partaking in a coveted New Year’s Eve tradition.
This scenic train through the Adirondacks is returning in 2023
An Amtrak train route that has been named one of the “Top 10 Most Scenic Train Rides in the World” by National Geographic is coming back after a three-year pause. Adirondak service resumed just to Albany on December 5, but when it returns in full sometime in 2023, it’ll offer a beautiful ride through the mountains, from NYC’s Moynihan Train Hall at Penn Station all the way to Montreal, Quebec’s Gare Centrale/Central Station, covering 400 miles in 10 hours.
Luxury Hotel Chain Opens First US Escape Miles From Upstate NY
Luxury for the soul: that’s the goal of an exclusive new hotel now open less than 90 minutes from Albany. The adults-only (21+) retreat is the first US branch of a company that’s focused on ultra-high-end glamping in Africa, Mexico, and the Middle East. While more indoors than...
Rent out Fire Island’s famed Pyramid House this summer
Live like a modern pharaoh — for less. Pyramid House on Fire Island, which is on the market for $6.5 million, is now also available as a summer rental. The home is asking $325,000 for the season. If that’s too much, you can rent it for $100,000 in June, $125,000 in July and $125,000 for August. For those with smaller pocketbooks, it can also be rented for $946 a night on Airbnb. The commute back and forth from the city is also easier than dealing with all the Hamptons traffic. The modestly sized home at 443 Sail Walk is 2,100...
Update: Stephen King Tweets Hilarious Apology To Upstate NY Town
The feud is over! Master of horror Stephen King has extended an olive branch to the residents of one Upstate New York town that he poked fun at on Twitter last week. Of course, since this is Stephen King we’re talking about, his apology isn’t all nice – but it is hilarious.
